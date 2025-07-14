A Nigerian man who visited the premises of the clinic where Nigeria's former president, Muhammadu Buhari, died has shared a rare video

Remember, it was reported that former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari died in London at the age of 82

Mixed reactions have trailed the news of his demise, with social media users baring their hearts in the comments section

A Nigerian man has shared his observations after visiting the London Clinic premises, where former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was receiving treatment before his demise.

In the video, he pointed out the clinic's location and subtly criticised leaders who seek medical treatment abroad.

Man visits London clinic location where Buhari died

According to the man identified as @koikimedia on TikTok, the London Clinic is situated on Devonshire Place, near Marylebone Road.

He specifically mentioned the Duchess of Devonshire Wing, where Buhari was allegedly being treated before his death.

The man lamented that some Nigerian leaders often travel abroad for medical treatment, instead of improving their countries' healthcare systems.

He said:

"This is another part of the London Clinic, as you can see there, where President Muhammadu Buhari, the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is receiving treatment. On Devonshire Place. As we see all the time, most of them, after destroying the country, run to the UK for treatment when fully they could have fixed the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

"So, you can see Devonshire Place right there, this you can see there, Devonshire Place, you can see there, the clinic itself, where they believe that Buhari is. So, the London Clinic, you can see right there. So, that is Devonshire, the London Clinic, as you can see there. So, that is the building. The Duchess of Devonshire Wing, the London Clinic, where Buhari is, off Marylebone Road."

Reactions as former president Muhammadu Buhari dies

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@ayo-tasued reacted:

"If u were the president, what will u have done for this country, this is the question we should be asking u."

@Sure_ man said:

"He didn’t cheat on the country he’s a good man."

@firstbrajid_caterings said:

"The fact that he has conscious and he has been seeking for pardon even before his death, May Allah SWT forgive all his shortcomings."

@k~sununu commented:

"He didn’t wrong me in anyway even if he do I forgive him with all my heart we will missed him rest well sir."

@ZEETUK said:

"He who has died has met his reality, the living should sympathize with the dead by praying for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy for them. We don’t know what fate awaits us. May Allah forgive and have mercy on the soul of President Muhammadu Buhari."

@Avery Den added:

"If they're spending money in heaven, may he experience cashless situations there too, let him feel what we felt during his own cashless policy."

Watch the video here:

