Nigeria will face Zambia in the quarterfinals of the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday, July 18

Super Falcons finished top of Group B with seven points, while the Copper Queens finished second in Group A

Nigeria lost to Zambia in the third-place match of the 2022 AFCON in Morocco

Nigeria are aiming to win their title Women's Africa Cup of Nations title after an unimpressive performance at the 2022 edition in Morocco.

Super Falcons began their campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Tunisia before struggling to beat Botswana 1-0, and their last match ended in a draw against Algeria to finish top of Group B

On the other hand, the Copper Queens drew 2-2 against Morocco, showed superiority over Senegal 3-2 in their second match, before beating DR Congo, finishing second in Group A.

Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji celebrates after scoring a goal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Nice Stadium in Nice. Photo by: Valery HACHE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria and Zambia will slug it out in the quarterfinal match at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca, on Friday, July 18.

We're ready for Nigeria- Kundananji

Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji said the team is ready to dent the title race of the Super Falcons.

According to Daily Post, the 25-year-old said they intended to avoid Nigeria in the quarterfinals by finishing top, but unfortunately, fell short.

She emphasised that the team wants to give their best and reach the final of the tournament after finishing in 3rd place in the last edition. She said:

"As a team we are glad to be in the quarterfinals, we want to do our best and get to the final because we are here for the trophy.

"We wanted the first place but unfortunately, we don't care about the position but we are not going to lose sight of the trophy."

Zambia scored a total of six goals in the group stages, with Kundananji scoring three.

Nigeria is not a problem- Hauptle

Zambia coach Nora Hauptle said her team has what it takes to face any opponent in the quarterfinal.

According to Punch, Hauptle said the Copper Queens have exhibited a high level of tactical maturity and defensive discipline throughout the tournament.

The gaffer explained that to reach the final of the WAFCON, her side will have to beat any team they come across. She said:

"Whoever my girls are going to face, we are ready. For you to reach the final and win this tournament, you'll have to beat everyone."

Super Falcons coach Justin Madudu during a friendly match against Algeria in Ikenne, Ogun State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Zambia cannot stop us- Madugu

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu said Nigeria will suppress the firepower of the Zambian team.

According to New Telegraph, Madugu said the technical crew has studied the videos of the Copper Queens and developed a strategy that would deal with them.

He explained that Nigeria stands a better chance of winning the match due to the presence of experienced players, mixed with the young and pacey newly injected players. He said:

"We have carefully studied the Zambians and we know what they are capable of doing. We are not too concerned about their individual brilliance but works are in progress to neutralise their strength."

Benue indigenes want Ordega to start

Source: Legit.ng