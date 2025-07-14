A Nigerian lady who boarded the Air Peace flight that skidded off the runway at Port Harcourt Airport has shared her experience

In a trending post, the lady lamented that she came face to face with death and thought it would have been the end of her life

The lady also mentioned the extreme decision she made after having a frightening experience on the flight to Port Harcourt

A scary incident happened at Port Harcourt Airport in Rivers State on Sunday morning, July 13, when an Air Peace flight veered off the runway.

One passenger, who shared her account of the ordeal on social media, recounted the terrifying experience.

Lady terrified after boarding Air Peace flight that veered off runway. Photo credit: @la_dy_dee, ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady shares experience onboard Air Peace flight

The lady, known on Instagram as @la_dy_dee expressed her fear in a post that gained attention online.

According to the passenger who commented on a video shared by an Instagram user @ijeomadaisy, the incident left her scared, and she struggled to hide her emotions. She noted that she came close to death and thanked God for sparing her life.

The passenger further mentioned that the frightening experience had a negative impact on her, causing her to make a decision regarding her future travel plans with the airline.

She stated that she would not fly with Air Peace again, even if the ticket price was reduced to N1,000.

In her words:

"I was on this flight. As we speak, I am still shaking. What my eyes saw this morning, my mouth can't speak. Imagine coming face to face with death but El-roi said nom I thought this was the end. I can't even type this experience on this comment section. If Air Peace is N1k, I won't buy this ticket again. Congratulations to us all that made it out alive."

Lady shares experience after boarding Air Peace flight that skidded off runway. Photo credit: @la_dy_dee, ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail passenger's experience with Air Peace

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Bolamanda said:

"Grateful it was not a plane crash.'

Darecipequeen stated:

"To God be the Glory o."

Official_umoneyp reacted:

"Is it the fault of the airline or the run way? Thank God no life was lost, I have used airpeace for a while, Ibom air is also good, value jet, united Nigeria airline. It can happen to any airline but God will always save us."

Susan.dikeocha said:

"My husband was in this plane this morning. I give God all the glory."

Hairbyugo said:

"I don't even know what to type and how to type it! My heart is full of gratitude. Thank you holy spirit."

Iam_dandecole commented:

"Port harcourt airport need maintenance, the runway is wearing off and is not good."

Thewardrobeboutiquep added:

"How can they say the flight landed without any damage when one of the wings broke?"

Cutewendee commented:

"Thank you JESUS there shall be no loss, Nigeria is preserved and free from crash. Holyspirit Thank you for your ever present help."

Ig_debbiiee added:

"Flyairpeace what is slightly veered Off. Go and fix the aircraft.What if something had happened to us????"

Watch the video here:

Lady shares experience with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video about her experience with Air Peace International.

In the video posted via TikTok, the lady said that she was upgraded to business class after her flight got delayed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng