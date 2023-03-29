75+ deep love song lyrics for him to express your feelings
Love is a beautiful feeling, and being in love with someone you love is a blessing. When in love, you want to express your feelings to your significant other differently. Dedicating a love song to him is one of the best and most magical ways to let him know how you feel. Discover some deep love song lyrics for him that will help you express your feelings.
Christian Andersen once said where words fail, music speaks. Music is a powerful tool to use when expressing love. Love song lyrics, in particular, help you put your feelings for your partner into words. And there are millions of love songs to suit every relationship situation. Here are the best love lyrics you can dedicate to him.
Cute love song lyrics for him
Relationships need some spice, and as a lady, you don't have to wait for the man to do all the tough work. Below are some cute love song lyrics for him to strengthen your relationship.
- Trouble Sleeping by Corinne Bailey Rae
Tell me I don't seem myself
Couldn't I blame something else
Just don't say I'm falling in love
- Little River Band by Lady
I love you best
You're not like the rest
- Vision of Love by Mariah Carey
Sweet destiny
Carried me through desperation
To the one that was waiting for me
- Let's Stay Together by Al Green
'Cause you make me feel so brand new
And I want to spend my life with you
- Helpless by Phillipa Soo & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
Then you walked in, and my heart went, 'Boom!'
- Never Forget You by Zara Larsson and Mnek
From the day that I met you
I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die
- Waiting In Vain by Bob Marley
From the very first time, I rest my eyes on you
My heart says follow through
- All Of Me by John Legend
'Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
- Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
Man, oh, man, you're my best friend
I scream it to the nothingness
There ain't nothing that I need
Home, let me come home; home is wherever I'm with you
Meaningful song lyrics about love
Below are love songs with the best lyrics about love that are meaningful to share with your man.
- Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars
When I see your face
There's not a thing that I would change
'Cause you're amazing
Just the way you are
- My Love Is Your Love by Whitney Houston
Cause your love is my love
And my love is your love
It would take an eternity to break us
And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us
- Come Away With Me by Norah Jones
While I'm safe there in your arms
So all I ask is for you
To come away with me in the night
Come away with me
- Your Song by Elton John
I hope you don't mind
That I put into words
How wonderful life is
Now you're in the world
- Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur
I'm so in love with you
And I hope you know
Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold
- Love on the Brain by Rihanna
No matter what I do
I'm no good without you
And I can't get enough
Must be love on the brain
- Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden
I want to stand with you on a mountain
I want to bathe with you in the sea
I want to lay like this forever
Until the sky falls down on me
- All These Year by Camilla Cabello
Cause after all these years
I still feel everything when you are near
- Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran
And your heart's against my chest,
your lips pressed to my neck
I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet
- When You're Near Me, I Have Difficulty by XTC
When you're near me, I have difficulty respiration
When you're near me, I have difficulty concentrating
Song lyrics about relationships
Music is a great tool to express how you feel to your partner when you are in a relationship. You can choose any of these lyrics as a dedication that fits your relationship.
- The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra
With each word, your tenderness grows
Tearin' my fear apart
And that laugh wrinkles your nose
Touches my foolish heart
- Mirrors by Justin Timberlake
It's like you're my mirror
My mirror staring back at me
I couldn't get any bigger
With anyone else besides me
- You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift
If you could see that I'm the one who understands you
Been here all along
So, why can't you see
You belong with me
- There's Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back
- Forever and Always by Shania Twain
'Cause I'm keepin' you forever and for always
We will be together all of our days
Wanna wake up every mornin' to your sweet face
Always
- God Only Knows by The Beach Boys
God only knows what I'd be without you
If you should ever leave me
Though life would still go on, believe me
The world could show nothing to me
- Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
Take me into your loving arms
Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars
Place your head on my beating heart
- For The First Time by The Script
Even after all these years
We just now got the feeling that we're meeting for the first time
- Adore You by Harry Styles
I'd walk through fire for you
Just let me adore you
- Teenage Dream by Katy Perry
Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream
The way you turn me on, I can't sleep
Love song lyrics quotes
Expressing your love feelings can sometimes be difficult, and using love quotes can do the job. Here are some great love song lyrics quotes to help you express your love to your partner.
- I'm Yours by Jason Mraz
This is our fate
I'm yours
- Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez
Music to my heart, that's what you are
A song that goes on and on
- Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis
But something happened for the very first time with you
My heart melts into the ground, found something true
- The Best by Tina Turner
In your heart, I see the start of every night and every day
In your eyes, I get lost
I get washed away
- We Found Love by Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris
It's the way I'm feeling I just can't deny
- Maybe I'm Amazed by Paul McCartney
I'm amazed at the way you help me sing my song
- My All by Mariah Carey
If it's wrong to love you
Then my heart just won't let me be right
- How Sweet It Is by Marvin Gaye
You brightened up all my days
With a love so sweet in so many ways
- You Must Love Me by Madonna
Deep in my heart, I'm concealing
Things that I'm longing to say
Scared to confess what I'm feeling
Frightened, you'll slip away
- Lucky by Jason Mraz
I keep you with me in my heart
You make it easier when life gets hard
R&B love song lyrics for him
R&B music is one of the most soulful genres for lovers as it sets the mood and tone for love. Surprise your man with these amazing R&B love song lyrics.
- I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston
I hope life treats you kind
And I hope you have all you've dreamed of
- Is It A Crime? by Sade
Is it a crime
That I still want you
And I want you to want me too?
- If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys
Some people want it all
But I don't want nothing at all
If it ain't you, baby
- Creep by TLC
I think about us baby all the time
But you know that I'm gonna need some attention
- Respect by Aretha Franklin
What you want
Baby, I got it
What you need
Do you know I got it?
- I'll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men
I'll make love to you
Like you want me to
And I'll hold you tight
Baby, all through the night
- All My Life by K-Ci & Jojo
And all my life, I've prayed for someone like you
And I thank God that I, that I finally found you
- September by Earth, Wind & Fire
Do you remember the 21st night of September?
Love was changing the minds of pretenders
- At Last by Etta James
At last
My love has come along
My lonely days are over
- We Belong Together by Mariah Carey
When you left, I lost a part of me
It's still so hard to believe
Come back, baby, please
'Cause we belong together
Deep love song lyrics for him
When deeply in love with your boyfriend, you want to tell him how he makes you feel. Below are some deep love song lyrics you can share with your boyfriend.
- From This Moment by Shania Twain
I do swear that I'll always be there
I'd give anything and everything, and I will always care
- I Need You by Leann Rimes
When it comes to loving you
You're my only reason,
You're my only truth
- A Thousand Years by Christina Perri
How can I love when I'm afraid to fall?
But watching you stand alone
All of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow
- Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman
Years gone by, and still
Words don't come easily
Like I love you, I love you
- One Love by Kaysha
When I get older,
I'll jump up to the sky and talk to the stars about you
- Kiss From A Rose by Seal
You became the light on the dark side of me
Love remained a drug that's the high and not the pill
- Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper
If you fall, I will catch you
I'll be waiting time after time
- Heartbeat Song by Kelly Clarkson
I can't believe I ever breathed without you
Baby, you make me feel alive and brand new
- Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper
If you're lost, you can look, and you will find me
Time after time
Rap love song lyrics for him
Men are generally known to love rap music, and this genre has some great love lyrics you can dedicate to your man. Here are some interesting rap love song lyrics for him that will excite him.
- Own It by Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door
Never had a bruddah give you everything and more
So I take a little piece, and the rest of it is yours
- Love by Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari
Living Lovely
Just love me
I wanna be with you
- Incredible by Future
I was havin' trust issues
But I've been havin' way better luck since you
- Let's Get Married by Jagged Edge
When I think about where would I be if we were to just fall apart
And I just can't stand the thought of losing you
- Interlude (That's Love) by Chance the Rapper
Is dialling up your darling just for calling her up
There ain't nothing better than falling in love
- Questions by 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg
Would you ever want to make me cry
If you really want me by your side
Tell me, how hard would you try?
- We Ride (feat. Monica) by Gucci Mane
Look, I don't trust nobody like I trust you
I know you'll never hurt me 'cause it will hurt you
- Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland
No matter what I do (Oh!)
All I think about is you (Oh!)
- Make Me Better by Fabolous Featuring Ne-Yo
You plus me, it equals better math
Ya boy a good look, but she my better half
Country love song lyrics for him
If you need calmness and soothing of the soul, country music is the place to be. Here are some amazing country love song lyrics for him to express your love for him.
- God Gave Me You by Blake Shelton
There's more here than what we're seeing
A divine conspiracy
That you, an angel lovely
Could somehow fall for me
- You're Still the One by Shania Twain
You're still the one I run to
The one that I belong to
You're still the one I want for life
- Sunshine & Whiskey by Frankie Ballard
Every time you kiss me
It's like sunshine and whiskey
- I Hope You're The End Of My Story by Pistol Annies
Oh, what a story to tell
You'll still be my sweetheart when everything ages,
You'll be the last book on the shelf
- Remember When by Alan Jackson
Remember when the sound of little feet
Was the music we danced to week to week
Brought back the love, we found trust
- It's Your Love by Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
It's your love
It just does something to me
It sends a shock right through me
I can't get enough
- In Love With The Boy by Trisha Yearwood
She's in love with the boy
And even if she has to run away
She's gonna marry that boy someday
- From The Ground Up by Dan & Shay
And we'll build this love from the ground up
Now 'til forever, it's all of me, all of you
Just take my hand
- Mean To Me by Brett Eldredge
If mine could be the name that changes yours,
The dollar in your pocket,
And the peace in your sleep,
Then I'd be what you mean to me.
As a girlfriend, you sometimes aren't sure how to express your feelings of love to your man. Music is food for the soul and a great tool for expressing emotions. The above deep love song lyrics for him will help you speak where words fail.
