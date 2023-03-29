75+ deep love song lyrics for him to express your feelings

Love is a beautiful feeling, and being in love with someone you love is a blessing. When in love, you want to express your feelings to your significant other differently. Dedicating a love song to him is one of the best and most magical ways to let him know how you feel. Discover some deep love song lyrics for him that will help you express your feelings.

Christian Andersen once said where words fail, music speaks. Music is a powerful tool to use when expressing love. Love song lyrics, in particular, help you put your feelings for your partner into words. And there are millions of love songs to suit every relationship situation. Here are the best love lyrics you can dedicate to him.

Cute love song lyrics for him

Relationships need some spice, and as a lady, you don't have to wait for the man to do all the tough work. Below are some cute love song lyrics for him to strengthen your relationship.

Trouble Sleeping by Corinne Bailey Rae

Tell me I don't seem myself

Couldn't I blame something else

Just don't say I'm falling in love

Little River Band by Lady

I love you best

You're not like the rest

Vision of Love by Mariah Carey

Sweet destiny

Carried me through desperation

To the one that was waiting for me

Let's Stay Together by Al Green

'Cause you make me feel so brand new

And I want to spend my life with you

Helpless by Phillipa Soo & Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

Then you walked in, and my heart went, 'Boom!'

Never Forget You by Zara Larsson and Mnek

From the day that I met you

I knew that I would love you 'til the day I die

Waiting In Vain by Bob Marley

From the very first time, I rest my eyes on you

My heart says follow through

All Of Me by John Legend

'Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Home by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

Man, oh, man, you're my best friend

I scream it to the nothingness

There ain't nothing that I need

Home, let me come home; home is wherever I'm with you

Meaningful song lyrics about love

Below are love songs with the best lyrics about love that are meaningful to share with your man.

Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars

When I see your face

There's not a thing that I would change

'Cause you're amazing

Just the way you are

My Love Is Your Love by Whitney Houston

Cause your love is my love

And my love is your love

It would take an eternity to break us

And the chains of Amistad couldn't hold us

Come Away With Me by Norah Jones

While I'm safe there in your arms

So all I ask is for you

To come away with me in the night

Come away with me

Your Song by Elton John

I hope you don't mind

That I put into words

How wonderful life is

Now you're in the world

Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur

I'm so in love with you

And I hope you know

Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold

Love on the Brain by Rihanna

No matter what I do

I'm no good without you

And I can't get enough

Must be love on the brain

Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden

I want to stand with you on a mountain

I want to bathe with you in the sea

I want to lay like this forever

Until the sky falls down on me

All These Year by Camilla Cabello

Cause after all these years

I still feel everything when you are near

Kiss Me by Ed Sheeran

And your heart's against my chest,

your lips pressed to my neck

I'm falling for your eyes, but they don't know me yet

When You're Near Me, I Have Difficulty by XTC

When you're near me, I have difficulty respiration

When you're near me, I have difficulty concentrating

Song lyrics about relationships

Music is a great tool to express how you feel to your partner when you are in a relationship. You can choose any of these lyrics as a dedication that fits your relationship.

The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra

With each word, your tenderness grows

Tearin' my fear apart

And that laugh wrinkles your nose

Touches my foolish heart

Mirrors by Justin Timberlake

It's like you're my mirror

My mirror staring back at me

I couldn't get any bigger

With anyone else besides me

You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift

If you could see that I'm the one who understands you

Been here all along

So, why can't you see

You belong with me

There's Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there's nothing holdin' me back

Forever and Always by Shania Twain

'Cause I'm keepin' you forever and for always

We will be together all of our days

Wanna wake up every mornin' to your sweet face

Always

God Only Knows by The Beach Boys

God only knows what I'd be without you

If you should ever leave me

Though life would still go on, believe me

The world could show nothing to me

Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Take me into your loving arms

Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars

Place your head on my beating heart

For The First Time by The Script

Even after all these years

We just now got the feeling that we're meeting for the first time

Adore You by Harry Styles

I'd walk through fire for you

Just let me adore you

Teenage Dream by Katy Perry

Feel like I'm livin' a teenage dream

The way you turn me on, I can't sleep

Love song lyrics quotes

Expressing your love feelings can sometimes be difficult, and using love quotes can do the job. Here are some great love song lyrics quotes to help you express your love to your partner.

I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

This is our fate

I'm yours

Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez

Music to my heart, that's what you are

A song that goes on and on

Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis

But something happened for the very first time with you

My heart melts into the ground, found something true

The Best by Tina Turner

In your heart, I see the start of every night and every day

In your eyes, I get lost

I get washed away

We Found Love by Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris

It's the way I'm feeling I just can't deny

Maybe I'm Amazed by Paul McCartney

I'm amazed at the way you help me sing my song

My All by Mariah Carey

If it's wrong to love you

Then my heart just won't let me be right

How Sweet It Is by Marvin Gaye

You brightened up all my days

With a love so sweet in so many ways

You Must Love Me by Madonna

Deep in my heart, I'm concealing

Things that I'm longing to say

Scared to confess what I'm feeling

Frightened, you'll slip away

Lucky by Jason Mraz

I keep you with me in my heart

You make it easier when life gets hard

R&B love song lyrics for him

R&B music is one of the most soulful genres for lovers as it sets the mood and tone for love. Surprise your man with these amazing R&B love song lyrics.

I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

I hope life treats you kind

And I hope you have all you've dreamed of

Is It A Crime? by Sade

Is it a crime

That I still want you

And I want you to want me too?

If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys

Some people want it all

But I don't want nothing at all

If it ain't you, baby

Creep by TLC

I think about us baby all the time

But you know that I'm gonna need some attention

Respect by Aretha Franklin

What you want

Baby, I got it

What you need

Do you know I got it?

I'll Make Love to You by Boyz II Men

I'll make love to you

Like you want me to

And I'll hold you tight

Baby, all through the night

All My Life by K-Ci & Jojo

And all my life, I've prayed for someone like you

And I thank God that I, that I finally found you

September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

Love was changing the minds of pretenders

At Last by Etta James

At last

My love has come along

My lonely days are over

We Belong Together by Mariah Carey

When you left, I lost a part of me

It's still so hard to believe

Come back, baby, please

'Cause we belong together

Deep love song lyrics for him

When deeply in love with your boyfriend, you want to tell him how he makes you feel. Below are some deep love song lyrics you can share with your boyfriend.

From This Moment by Shania Twain

I do swear that I'll always be there

I'd give anything and everything, and I will always care

I Need You by Leann Rimes

When it comes to loving you

You're my only reason,

You're my only truth

A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

How can I love when I'm afraid to fall?

But watching you stand alone

All of my doubt suddenly goes away somehow

Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman

Years gone by, and still

Words don't come easily

Like I love you, I love you

One Love by Kaysha

When I get older,

I'll jump up to the sky and talk to the stars about you

Kiss From A Rose by Seal

You became the light on the dark side of me

Love remained a drug that's the high and not the pill

Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

If you fall, I will catch you

I'll be waiting time after time

Heartbeat Song by Kelly Clarkson

I can't believe I ever breathed without you

Baby, you make me feel alive and brand new

Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

If you're lost, you can look, and you will find me

Time after time

Rap love song lyrics for him

Men are generally known to love rap music, and this genre has some great love lyrics you can dedicate to your man. Here are some interesting rap love song lyrics for him that will excite him.

Own It by Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

Girl, I felt your presence when they let you through the door

Never had a bruddah give you everything and more

So I take a little piece, and the rest of it is yours

Love by Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

Living Lovely

Just love me

I wanna be with you

Incredible by Future

I was havin' trust issues

But I've been havin' way better luck since you

Let's Get Married by Jagged Edge

When I think about where would I be if we were to just fall apart

And I just can't stand the thought of losing you

Interlude (That's Love) by Chance the Rapper

Is dialling up your darling just for calling her up

There ain't nothing better than falling in love

Questions by 50 Cent ft. Nate Dogg

Would you ever want to make me cry

If you really want me by your side

Tell me, how hard would you try?

We Ride (feat. Monica) by Gucci Mane

Look, I don't trust nobody like I trust you

I know you'll never hurt me 'cause it will hurt you

Dilemma by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland

No matter what I do (Oh!)

All I think about is you (Oh!)

Make Me Better by Fabolous Featuring Ne-Yo

You plus me, it equals better math

Ya boy a good look, but she my better half

Country love song lyrics for him

If you need calmness and soothing of the soul, country music is the place to be. Here are some amazing country love song lyrics for him to express your love for him.

God Gave Me You by Blake Shelton

There's more here than what we're seeing

A divine conspiracy

That you, an angel lovely

Could somehow fall for me

You're Still the One by Shania Twain

You're still the one I run to

The one that I belong to

You're still the one I want for life

Sunshine & Whiskey by Frankie Ballard

Every time you kiss me

It's like sunshine and whiskey

I Hope You're The End Of My Story by Pistol Annies

Oh, what a story to tell

You'll still be my sweetheart when everything ages,

You'll be the last book on the shelf

Remember When by Alan Jackson

Remember when the sound of little feet

Was the music we danced to week to week

Brought back the love, we found trust

It's Your Love by Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

It's your love

It just does something to me

It sends a shock right through me

I can't get enough

In Love With The Boy by Trisha Yearwood

She's in love with the boy

And even if she has to run away

She's gonna marry that boy someday

From The Ground Up by Dan & Shay

And we'll build this love from the ground up

Now 'til forever, it's all of me, all of you

Just take my hand

Mean To Me by Brett Eldredge

If mine could be the name that changes yours,

The dollar in your pocket,

And the peace in your sleep,

Then I'd be what you mean to me.

As a girlfriend, you sometimes aren't sure how to express your feelings of love to your man. Music is food for the soul and a great tool for expressing emotions. The above deep love song lyrics for him will help you speak where words fail.

