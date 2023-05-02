Cheapest countries to live in: places with the lowest cost of living

What is the cheapest country to live in? The world has been experiencing tough financial times recently due to the global pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war. These phenomena have increased the cost of living, making essential commodities and amenities unaffordable. This has led many people to look for alternative countries to live in. These are the cheapest countries to live in.

The cost of living varies from country to country, with some countries being cheaper than others. Most of the cheaper countries are developing nations from Africa, Asia, and South America. Basic amenities such as food, housing, and health are relatively affordable. Discover some of the cheapest countries in the world.

Cheapest countries to live in the world

The high cost of living around the globe has necessitated people to look for cheaper places to live in. Here is a list of countries with low living costs you can relocate to.

1. Pakistan

Pakistanis an Islamic country in South Asia, and it tops the list of the cheapest places to live in the world. The average net salary is $135, enough to cover 0.5 months of living expenses.

Basic commodities such as food are low, with an average cost of $11 a day, although it depends on the meal. Eating at a restaurant will cost around $2, and a dinner for two is estimated at $12. Other amenities include affordable education, housing, transport, and health care.

2. Egypt

Egypt is one of the oldest countries in the world, with numerous historical sites such as the pyramids. The country has modernized and has amazing cultural diversity due to the many foreigners visiting. It is one of the cheapest countries to live in. Egypt's average cost of living is approximately 65% lower than in the US. This is an excellent country to relocate to as you enjoy the tourist attractions.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is located on an island in the Indian Ocean. It is among the most beautiful and ‌cheapest place to live in the world. The cost of living here is 2.84 times cheaper than the world average. Compared to the US, the cost of living is 56.4% lower, and rent is 86.9% lower than in the US.

The average net salary is $154, which can cover 0.4 months of living expenses. This country is not only cheap but also a beautiful place to live in. The sandy beaches, rainforests and highlands are attractive to foreigners.

4. Afghanistan

Afghanistan is a country located between Central and South Asia. The cost of living here is 2.84 times cheaper than the world average. The average net salary is $189, which can cover living expenses for 0.5 months. Although the country has been plagued by war and conflict, it is one of the least expensive countries to live in. It has numerous minerals, such as iron, copper, and zinc.

5. Nepal

Nepal is a landlocked South Asian country located on the slopes of the Himalayan mountains, one of the tourist attractions in Asia. It is one of the poorest countries in the world and among the cheapest to live in.

Nepal's net salary is $213, which can cover living expenses for 0.6 months. The Nepalese people live a simple life, and they are friendly and welcoming.

6. India

India is one of the most populated countries in the world, with a population of over 1.4 billion people. The vast nation is located in South Asia and is one of the cheapest countries to live in. Housing, food and transport are cheap here although some areas are overcrowded.

7. Tunisia

Tunisia is one of the northern African countries whose population is predominantly Muslim. It is also one of the cheap places to live in. It is rich in architecture and is a great tourist destination. The cost of living is affordable in most countries as it is 2.23 cheaper.

8. Libya

Libya is another country in Northern Africa whose living cost is low. Most people here prefer to make their food instead of buying from a restaurant. Other amenities, such as transport, health care, and clothing, are affordable. The average net salary here is $290, which can cater for expenses for 0.7 months.

9. Algeria

Algeria is located in the North part of Africa and is one of the cheapest places to live in the world. The Islamic country has a Mediterranean coastline and a desert on the Sahara side. Basic commodities are 2.63 times cheaper than in the US. The average net salary in Algeria is $276, which can cover 0.6 months of living expenses.

10. The Gambia

The Gambia is one of the poorest and smallest countries in the world. It is located in the western part of Africa on the Atlantic coastline. Basic amenities and commodities cost 2.94 times less than in the US. The average net salary is $65.9, which can cater for 0.1 months of living expenses. Gambia is not only cheap, but it's beautiful, with diverse wild animals and sandy beaches.

What country has the lowest cost of living?

Pakistan is the cheapest country to live in 2023. The cost of living index is $294, the lowest in the world.

With the high cost of living, people are looking to move to cheap countries. There are many places with affordable living expenses that can accommodate expatriates looking for a more frugal lifestyle. The above is a list of the cheapest countries to live in you can consider relocating to.

