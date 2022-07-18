Happy New Yam Festival wishes to send to your friends and family

The New Yam Festival in Nigeria is a yearly celebration that ushers in a new season. Do you know that yams are the oldest staple food in Nigeria? It is also a symbolic food of the celebration. These happy New Yam Festival wishes are great to send to your friends and family when commemorating the festival.

When is New Yam Festival celebrated? The festival is celebrated in early August. The New Yam Festival is like Christmas and new year combined for many Nigerians. It marks a new cycle. Usually, it unites the Nigerian people, including those from outside the country.

Happy New Yam Festival wishes to family

Happy New Yam Festival wishes should come from the heart. So send these special New Yam wishes to those you call your family and friends.

The yam festival is here! May it bring you a greater harvest and fill your life for the entire new year. Happy New Yam festival!

The harvest festival is on, and it's time to celebrate nature's bounty with the New Yam Festival. May this auspicious day honour Njoku Ji for the blessings.

May the auspicious day of the New Yam Festival be a very happy day, and may you have a very sumptuous Íyàn to enjoy this say with!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of yam and spread fullness and happiness. Happy New Yam Festival 2022!

May all your family members celebrate this happy New Yam Festival together, smiling and with filled and happy tummies!

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy New Yam festival!

I hope Njoku Ji fulfils all your wishes during this auspicious season. Happy New Yam Festival!

May Njoku Ji bless you with growth, health, and peace this harvest season. Happy New Yam Festival.

May this New Yam festival fill your life with prosperity and success. I wish you a happy New Yam Festival!

May the New Yam Festival be a season filled with laughter, love and full tummies.

This year, I hope that harvest brings peace, joy and good luck to everyone! New Yam Festival!

May nobody in your family sleep with an empty stomach on this auspicious day of the New Yam Festival!

May this festival bring enormous happiness and enlighten your world! Happy New Yam Festival to your and your loved ones.

On this New Yam Festival, I pray God will bless you with the gift of a good harvest, success, love, and good health.

Receive my best wishes for this New Yam Festival! I hope Njoku Ji fulfils all your wishes this year.

May the New Yam Festival continue to be a festival of good harvest, joy, hopes, and happiness at all times!

May this Yam Festival bring the best opportunities, and all your efforts become huge achievements. Happy New Yam Festival to you and your loved ones!

Here's to wishing an amazing New Yam Festival to all my friends.

Sending love, warm wishes and hugs to you and your family this New Yam Festival!

Happy New Yam Festival wishes to friends

Friends stand with you through thick and thin situations. Here are a few wishes you can send them when marking the festival.

May your life be full of blessings and fullness as the New Yam Festival!

Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous New Yam Festival! May your life be blessed with plenty to eat, peace, happiness, love, success and wealth!

May Ahia Njoku help you prolong your happiness and success, just like the prolonged days of the yam. Wishing you a very happy New Yam Festival!

May the Ahia Njoku throw rays of happiness and prosperity in your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy New Yam Festival!

Wishing you a very happy New Yam Festival, from our family to yours!

May this season bring you success and wealth. Wishing you a very happy New Yam Festival!

May the Ahia Njoku shower you and your family will have a lot of harvests this Yam Festival!

A new start, a new hope of fulfilment. Wishing you a very Happy New Yam Festival!

Wishing you a very happy and cheerful New Yam festival. I wish you a great day with people close to your heart, dancing and eating yam.

May this harvesting season bring you success and wealth. Have a happy and safe New Yam Festival!

It's a day of new beginnings for all, and new beginnings are full of new hopes. Wishing you a very happy New Yam Festival from my family and me!

I hope you have all your favourite dishes and savour the sweet taste of yam today. Sending warm wishes for the New Yam Festival, from my family to yours!

May the harvest this season eliminate all the problems and fill you with enthusiasm and optimism. Wishing you a New Yam Festival!

Happy New Yam Festival, and good luck next year! We'll both need it!

We will be in it together whatever the new season has in store. Happy New Yam Festival.

It is time to count the past year's blessings and celebrate a new start. Happy New Yam!

Wishing you a new season full of blessings, filled with abundance. Happy New Yam Festival 2022!

Wishing you all a blissful new season. I hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life.

A new season is a chance to make new beginnings and let go of old regrets. Happy New Yam Festival.

Best New Yam Festival messages

The New Yam Festival is the perfect occasion to appreciate your family and friends. Here are great messages you can share with them this festive season.

We might be far, but you are all in our hearts and prayers this harvest season. Have a happy Yam Festival!

May joy and prosperity be with you through the harvest of yam to your family. Happy New Yam Festival!

On this auspicious festival, may all your stars align in your favour and shower you with a bountiful harvest. Happy New Yam Festival!

May this season's harvest be dedicated to Ahia Njoku, blessing you with tons of yams and prosperity. Happy New Yam Festival!

May this festive season bring you and your family a lot of great surprises. Happy New Yam Festival!

This Yam Festival is about new beginnings. And so, I hope whatever you start today may have fruitful outcomes.

May this harvest season bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Have a happy and prosperous New Yam Festival!

May this festival bring lots of blessings to you and your family.

Happy New Yam Festival! Wishing you prosperity, love, and laughter.

Take joy in the bountiful harvest and spread joy and love to those you meet.

May God bless you this new season with all the happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you a New Yam Festival filled with joy and laughter.

Have a wonderful New Yam Festival surrounded by all your loved ones!

May the new season bring you reasons to smile!

On this auspicious day dedicated to a new season, I wish you a happy New Yam Festival!

I hope you will be blessed with a great harvest on this special season of New Yam. A very happy New Yam Festival!

As you gather to celebrate this New Yam Festival, may the warmth and beauty of the season bring happiness to you and your loved ones.

Happy New Yam Festival. May the festival bring you good things in abundance that stay all year long.

It’s that time of year again. A time to give thanks and gather around with loved ones. Happy New Yam Festival.

We can all smell the roasting yam. Happy Yam Festival, friends.

Important facts about the New Yam Festival

Here are some facts about the New Yam Festival you should know.

The New Yam Festival is a celebration of the harvest.

The festival is celebrated at different times within the various ethnic groups.

The New Year Festival marks the end of one season and the start of another.

The New Yam Festival is an annual cultural festival.

Yams are the symbolic crop at the Yam Festival.

What is the purpose of the New Yam Festival?

The purpose of the New Yam Festival is to celebrate the beginning and end of the yam farming season. It is also a celebration of life accomplishments.

Who celebrates the New Yam Festival?

The new Yam Festival is celebrated in Nigeria by the Igbo and Yoruba people.

The New Yam Festival in Nigeria is an important celebration that marks the end of one season and the beginning of another. The happy New Yam Festival wishes are great to bring people together during the celebration. It is a great time to be thankful for the season.

