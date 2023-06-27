Ikeja, Lagos state - Following the declaration by the federal government of Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, as public holidays to celebrate this year’s Eid al-Adha, there are some beautiful places in Lagos state, Abuja, and other parts of Nigeria, that Muslim families can enjoy themselves.

Eid al-Adha, known as 'the Feast of Sacrifice', is the second and largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Nigeria on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo credit: Voice of America

Source: Facebook

As the Muslim faithful troop out across the world to celebrate Eid on Wednesday, June 28, after the declaration by Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the president of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Legit.ng brings you a highlight of 11 fun places you can visit across Nigeria to relax and enjoy the holidays.

1) Freedom Park, Lagos Island

Freedom Park is a memorial and leisure park area on Lagos Island.

2) High Impact Planet Amusement Park

Hi-impact Planet is an amusement park with outdoor rides and indoor games for children, teenagers, and the whole family to have a fun-filled experience.

It is located in Ogun state, along the Lagos–Ibadan expressway.

3) Nike Art Gallery

Nike Art Gallery is an art gallery in Lagos, owned by celebrated designer, Nike Davies-Okundaye.

The gallery is one of the largest of its kind in West Africa; it boasts a collection of about 8,000 diverse artworks.

4) Lekki Conservation Centre

The Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) is home to abundant plants and wildlife.

It is located at kilometer 19, Lekki–Epe expressway, Lekki Peninsula II, Lekki, Lagos state.

5) Beaches

Going to the beach is fun. When you are at the beach, all of your senses are stimulated.

There is the sound of crashing waves and people laughing, the feel of the sand beneath your feet, the sight of the beautiful scenery and everyone having fun, and the smell and taste of the sea air.

According to Travel Waka, there are over 50 natural beaches in Nigeria, with about 10 or more manmade beaches.

6) Mammy Market, Mogadisu barracks, Asokoro

The Mammy Market located at Mogadisu barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, is filled with great fun. Visitors buy roasted fish and drinks and enjoy themselves there. The destination is an option for Eid fun-seekers in Abuja.

7) Semona Park, Abuja

Semona Park is located at Lokogoma, Abuja. Funseekers can go there.

8) Splash Park

Kofar Gamji park was built in 1914 to serve as a recreational center. It is now known as Splash Park, Kaduna. It is notable as a fun and relaxation spot.

9) Unity Fountain

Unity Fountain, located near Transcorp Hilton Hotel, in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja, is a representation of the unity of the country.

It is a fitting place for recreational purposes.

10) Monoliza Amusement Park, Area 11

Monoliza Amusement Park is a leisure centre in Abuja and a nice place for recreation and offers also bush bar services.

It is quite a good place to take your kids to, to have fun and expend some excess energy.

Legit.ng understands that people purchase tickets to access the venue.

11) Go shopping with family and friends at the mall; visit cinemas

Malls are places where people can go as a family, as a couple, or with friends to spend some time.

You can also visit cinemas to watch the latest movies.

