Upcoming Nigerian singer Victory Gbakara has emerged winner of the season eight edition of the Nigerian Idol

Gbakara will receive a grand prize of N100 million, which includes N35 million in cash. Additionally, Gbakara's Victory came with a music record deal and a video shoot opportunity

The 2023 season, which was hosted by IK Osakioduwa, debuted in April and ran for 10 weeks, from April 23 to July 16, with live shows showing throughout

After an intense and highly competitive journey spanning eight weeks, Victory Gbakara has emerged as the victorious champion of the eighth edition of Nigeria's most-watched singing competition, Nigerian Idol.

From the thousands of hopeful auditioners, only 29 contestants made it through, and then further narrowed down to the top 10 contenders.

Congratulations rain as Victory Gbakara Wins Nigerian Idol Season 8

Victory's announcement as the winner brought immense excitement and joy as she claimed the coveted grand prize.

Along with the prestigious title, Victory received a remarkable package that includes ₦‎35 million in cash, a brand new SUV, a Bigi Refrigerator with a one-year supply of Bigi soft drink, an all-expenses-paid trip sponsored by Tecno, a music record deal from a reputable label featuring a video shoot, a one-year supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DStv Explora with one year of Premium subscription.

The newly crowned Nigerian Idol champion will now join the prestigious league of winners that have emerged since the show's triumphant return in 2021. Standing shoulder to shoulder with talented alumni such as Kingdom Kroseide, who claimed the title in 2021, and Progress Chukwuyem, the previous year's winner, Victory is set to leave an indelible mark.

Throughout the season, Victory's performances resonated deeply with the audience and the judges. Obi-Asika, one of the esteemed panelists, expressed their admiration: "Victory Gbakara has always been a star, and one could see his potential right from the auditions stage. We, the judges, are proud to watch him grow throughout the competition and emerge as the show's winner."

The CEO of MultiChoice West Africa, John Ugbe, said:

"Nigerian Idol has become a powerful platform for investing in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and has grown to become a vehicle for aspiring exceptional singers who can make a mark. The industry is projected to reach $14.82 billion by 2025, and we need to be deliberate about its trajectory and how young Nigerians will contribute to that future.

“Nigeria is rich with creative ingenuity and music talent that can shape the world, and we are proud to play a role in actualising this dream for thousands across the country. We are invested in doing even more.”

The 2023 edition of Nigerian Idol, expertly hosted by the renowned media personality IK Osakioduwa, showcased a formidable panel of judges consisting of music executive Obi Asika, singer-songwriter Simi, and the talented D'banj.

Since its inception in 2011, Nigerian Idol has been a transformative force, propelling the music careers of aspiring singers across Nigeria.

More than just a captivating show, Nigerian Idol has evolved into a pivotal platform for emerging artists to connect with audiences, gain recognition, and ultimately achieve commercial success.

Victory praised the show's producers and viewers for the chance, even though he was still in shock over his Victory.

He said, "I can't contain my joy. I am so happy, guys. This journey has been a life-changing experience, and it would not have been possible without the support and love of my family, friends, and especially my incredible fans."

Speaking of the grand finale, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multichoice, Dr. Busola Tejumola, says:

"At Multichoice, we are very intentional about what our content can do for our audience and the community. Beyond its entertainment value, Nigerian Idol is a catalyst for economic growth towards enriching lives, and we are happy to be a part of Victory Gbakara's journey."

Nigerian Idol plays a vital role in both the economic and talent development aspects of the Nigerian music industry.

As a rapidly expanding sector within the entertainment industry, music has become a powerful tool in enhancing Nigeria's global reputation and showcasing its creative prowess. Moreover, the music industry significantly contributes to the country's GDP, with further growth anticipated as emerging stars like Victory Gbakara continue to create captivating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

According to Statista, Nigeria's music revenue experienced substantial growth, surging from 26 million U.S. dollars in 2014 to 34 million U.S. dollars in 2018. Furthermore, projections indicate that by 2023, the revenue will reach an impressive 44 million U.S. dollars.

MultiChoice Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigerian Idol and various music programmes and channels, actively supports the music industry's growth by generating employment opportunities for numerous production crew members, stylists, makeup artists, and other musicians involved in the show's production.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Nigerian Idol Season 8 showcased breathtaking performances from the top 10 contestants, along with special appearances by renowned singer Simi, the ballad maestro Johnny Drille, rising star Fave, and the talented winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Progress.

Nigerian Idol Season 8 was proudly sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Tecno Mobile.

Source: Legit.ng