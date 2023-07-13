A shopping list made in 1984 has shown Nigerians what N100 can buy at that period in the country's economy

The list, which was made on August 8, 1984, shows that the person went to the market with only 100 in cash

The list shows that after buying 20 items which includes foodstuff and detergents, the person spent N94.70 kobo

A 39-year-old shopping list prepared by a Nigerian has shown how the sum of N100 was judiciously spent in 1984.

A photo of the list was posted on Facebook by Correct Bro, and it immediately sparked interesting reactions from many Nigerians.

The shopper used N100 to buy 20 items in August 1984. Photo credit: Facebook/Correct Bro and Getty Images/Alessandro Biascioli.

The list, which is dated August 8, 1984, shows that the shopper went to the market with N100.

Altogether, 20 items were listed on the white paper, and they included foodstuff and washing detergent.

The most expensive item on the list was listed as 'Mama', and it cost N20. This is followed by yam, which was bought at N14.

The least expensive items include a container for oil which was bought at N0.20 while sugar and palm nuts were bought at N1, respectively.

At the end of the shopping, the shopper spent a total of N94.70k, meaning some change was taken home.

Reactions as 1984 shopping list surfaces on Facebook

Ibigbami Provost Adeniyi said:

"It is 1984. Wish we can just go back to that time."

Tosin Ayo Emmanuel commented:

"How I wish we can bring back the hand of times."

Alu Chinagorom said:

"When I was in Dubai, this is exactly how I go to the grocery store with 100 diraham and buy food stuff, honestly."

Kalu Dike commented:

"How time flies and how Things Falls Apart."

Andiemen David

"Things Fall Apart."

Ann Okwara said:

"Exactly. Stockfish flesh N3.00. GOD have mercy on us. Amen."

