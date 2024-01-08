Abia state Government said the ban placed on the annual convention of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM) in Aba, is still in place

The Special Assistant on Religious Matters to Governor Alex Otti, Apostle K.C. Wiper, denied the report that the state government has lifted the ban

Wiper further stated that Governor Otti has no role in selecting leadership for any church in the state

Abia state, Aba - Abia state Government has denied lifting the ban placed on the annual convention of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM) in Aba.

The Special Assistant on Religious Matters to Governor Alex Otti, Apostle K.C. Wiper, disclosed this in a statement, Vanguard reported.

Wiper said a publication on the Facebook page of the church claimed that the state government has approved the annual convention and Governor Otti has recognised a General Overseer.

“Let it be known to all and sundry that Dr Alex Otti has neither approved the lifting of the ban earlier placed on the 2024 annual convention nor endorsed anyone as General Overseer.

“It is important to state categorically that the Governor has no role in selecting leadership for the church, or any church for that matter.”

The annual convention of the church has not been held in recent times due to a leadership crisis rocking the church.

