Omo Olaoye, the wife of the new Soun of Ogbomosholand, is a remarkable woman who has achieved many feats in her personal and professional life

She is the wife of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a new traditional ruler in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Nigeria.

She is also a pastor, an attorney, an author, a publisher, a fashion icon, and a community leader.

9 things to know about Omo Ghandi Olaoye. Photo credit: Omo Ghandi website

1. Founder and Pastor in the US

She is the founder and pastor-in-charge of the Jesus Women Ministries of Jesus House DC, a women’s ministry that addresses pertinent issues of womanhood from birth to old age, to positively affect these areas in line with the Word of God.

2. Lawyer by profession

She is an attorney by profession and a senior pastor of the RCCG Jesus House, DC parish in Silver Spring, Maryland, along with her husband Pastor Ghandi Olaoye.

3. Special assistant at SATCO

She is a special assistant to the continental overseer (SATCO – Welfare – The Americas) and a coordinator in charge of programs and publicity for the RCCGNA Women in Ministry (WIM).

4. Author and fashion icon

She is an author, a publisher, a fashion icon, and a woman of faith. She is the CEO of Great Grace, a full-house publishing company, and the founder of the GZUSWMN Brand, a clothing line for women of all ages.

5. CEO of Summa Claude

She is the founder and CEO of Summa Claude Initiative, a youth leadership community-based initiative that aims to inspire youth and produce high-standard achievers.

6. Member school management

She currently sits on the school management board of Edo State, Nigeria, Africa, an established body by the state government to mediate across the state government, schools, and the communities to contribute to the development, planning, and decision-making at the schools’ level to improve learning outcomes.

7. Impact driven project

She is the visionary of over 20 ministries and counting under the umbrella of the Jesus Women Ministries. For 25 years, Jesus Women has impacted over 10,000 women in their immediate community and internationally under her leadership.

8. Mother of two

She is the joyful mother of Fehintolu and Toluni, the wonderful twin girls God blessed her with for her 40th birthday after 11 years of marriage.

9. Recognition from US President

On her 50th birthday, she received greetings from President Barrack Obama (The White House), Governor (The Governor of the State of Maryland) with Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown in attendance, the county executive – Mr. Isaiah “Ike” Leggett (was in attendance), and a delegation of the Organization of African Union (OAU) were also sent to greet and identify with her in commemoration of the 50 years of existence of the OAU.

