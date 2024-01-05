Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism and security issues

Geidam, Yobe state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed Pastor Luka Levong of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) in Kwari, Geidam local government area (LGA) of Yobe state.

The attack, the first major assault that Boko Haram has waged in Yobe in 2024, also killed five others.

Geidam is located 177 kilometers away from Damaturu, the state capital, and is about 40 kilometres away from the Nigeria-Niger Republic border.

Some residents who evacuated the corpses to the Specialist Hospital Geidam told Channels Television that the attackers invaded the community around 2: 00 am on Friday, January 5, and shot the pastor and his church treasurer Maina Abdullahi.

According to them, the other victims were also killed in their separate houses one after the other before the arrival of the security men, while many houses including one church and vehicles were also set ablaze.

Both the military and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are yet to comment on the incident and efforts to speak with them have been unsuccessful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009, with aid agencies reporting that more than two million people have been displaced in the conflict.

The militant group has also extended its reach into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, with government forces failing to defeat the group.

Boko Haram means "Western education is forbidden", and it has repeatedly targeted secular schools as part of its attempts to establish its version of Islamic rule in the region.

The group gained notoriety internationally when it kidnapped more than 200 school girls from the north-eastern town of Chibok in Borno state in 2014.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng