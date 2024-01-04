Nigerian pastors are known for issuing prophecies from time to time and predicting the future. On Monday, January 1, which marked the beginning of a new calendar, 2024, Christian leaders across the country gave predictions about the new year.

Many of the pastors on Monday talked about the fate of Nigerians in the hands of the politicians. Many political prophecies centred on President Bola Tinubu and the new administration.

Two clerics who foresee trouble for big churches in 2024 Photo Credit: Bishop Joseph Edoro, Prophet Joshua Iginla

However, about two Christian leaders have made predictions about the tough time ahead of the body of Christ in the new. they predicted breakups and loss of faith in the men of God.

Bishop Joseph Edoro

The Lagos-based pastor and founder of A Touch From Heaven International Ministry, Bishop Joseph Edoro, predicted that big churches will have tough times in the year 2024.

In an interview with The Independent, the cleric spoke as the Holy revealed to him, adding that Nigerians should expect big churches to break into pieces congregations

While lamenting the failure of leaders in the country in 2023, the cleric said in 2024, "big churches will crumble and break up into pieces of congregation.

Prophet Joshua Iginla

Addressing thousands of his congregation on Monday morning, Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja predicted that churches would be divided between 2024 and 2026 and pastors would hate each other as they hated the devil.

The prophet predicted backsliding in the body of Christ, adding that the "secrets of many great men of God will be exposed". He stressed that this would shake the faith of the youths in churches.

According to him, the church would experience many "unspeakable things", and many people's faith would be affected by the development.

He said:

"I see two major Generals of God taking home, and one will come from the Pentecostal."

See the video of Iginla's prophecies here:

