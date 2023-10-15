Nigerian billionaire, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has decided to help rebuild a collapsed central mosque in Kaduna State

Details show that the billionaire committed over N1.9 trillion to the mosque's reconstruction

The industrialist is a well-known philanthropist, a mission he carries out through his nonprofit organisation, ASR Africa

The founder of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N2 billion ($2.5 million) to reconstruct the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna state.

In August, Legit.ng reported that a section of the mosque collapsed, leaving four worshippers death while seven others sustained injuries.

The 150-year-old mosque is one of the sights to behold in the ancient city.

Rabiu makes huge donation

Rabiu donated to reconstruct the mosque at a fundraising event in Abuja attended by former Nigerian Vice President Namadi Sambo on Saturday, October 13, 2023.

At the event, he said:

“Giving back to society, helping and supporting communities, making positive impacts, and aiding those in need is very close to my heart. This is what I aim to continue doing in the future, God willing."

Nigeria's second richest man is one of Africa's notable philanthropists through its ASR Africa.

ASR Africa, a nonprofit organisation, founded in 20221, focuses on healthcare, education, and social sectors.

Report shows that the organisation committed $100 million to its initiatives.

Other philanthropic acts by Abdul Samad Rabiu

ASR Africa donated $3 million for a development initiative in Niger Republic.

ASR Africa also refurbished the neonatal unit at Gwarimpa General Hospital and donated over 80 pieces of new, modern equipment.

Three ambulances to bolster Ekiti State's healthcare system were also donated.

Also the group donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigeria Police in Abuja.

Another N10 billion to the Nigeria Security Support Fund to provide security equipment, medical supplies, upgrades to health facilities, and other infrastructure for families of those on the frontlines.

$1.1 billion was donated to the NDLEA to combat drug abuse in Nigeria.

