A UK-based university is accepting applications for its scholarship program, and the deadline is May 28, 2024

The University of Sheffield, UK, is offering a fully-funded scholarship to qualifying Nigerians and other Africans

The University of Sheffield African Scholarship 2024 offers a stipend of £8000 (N14.7 million) to the selected scholar

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A UK-based university has asked potential scholars from Nigeria and Africa to apply for scholarships.

University of Sheffield, UK, is accepting applications for its Sheffield African Scholarship 2024.

The scholarship opportunity is available in the UK. Photo credit/Getty Images/Hinterhaus Productions, Goodboy Picture Company and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The Sheffield African Scholarship 2024 is fully funded, and it is open to only postgraduate-taught students.

According to the university, the scholarship also gives the scholar £8,000 (N14.7 million) in maintenance support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, selected the scholar would get accommodation in a single-occupant en-suite room in the university halls of residence.

Apply for scholarship opportunity in the UK

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must first be accepted to study a qualifying course in the school.

The school notes:

This is a competitive process and not all applications will be successful; a panel of senior members of staff will select the strongest application. Consideration will also be given as to whether candidates may have experienced discrimination because of personal characteristics such as their gender, race, religion, disability or sexual orientation. Consideration will also be given as to whether candidates may have experienced discrimination because of personal characteristics such as their gender, race, religion, disability or sexual orientation."

The deadline for the application for the scholarship is Tuesday, May 28.

Masters prospects who meet the criteria are to apply using a link provided on the school's website.

Fully-funded scholarships are the easiest ways through which some Nigerians study abroad for master's or PhD.

Brilliant student dies after getting scholarship to study abraod

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl scored 9As in WAEC, but unfortunately, she died.

The girl, Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, also got a scholarship to study software engineering in the United Kingdom.

A burial flyer seen on several Facebook walls indicated that the girl was from the Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng