An education firm has debunked claims about the institute’s presence in Nigeria The firm said that the institute is never a university but offers professional certifications in different fields It said there is a need to correct misconceptions about the institute so the public may not be misguided.

An education firm, Joint Professionals Training and Support International (JPTS) has made known the need for the public to get abreast of what the Institution stands for, saying that it is necessary to make it clear to disregard the wrong impressions created by a few persons.

In a statement signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs, Emeagi Emeka Williams, they stated that specific individuals in the society have peddled disinformation about the institute, which the management deemed necessary to clarify.

The company said professional certificates can land jobs

The statement said that the institute is aware of wrong impressions created by some persons about the institute and its essence, and in the process, misguided people on the institute’s essence.

Per the statement, the institute is never a university but an institution created for various professional training in different fields.

The statement revealed that its professional certifications are recognized and accepted for both employment, offering a pathway into various institutions of higher learning.

Health workers emerge from institutes to work in global firms

“The Healthcare Management students of the institute, although they may not be absorbed for attachment by other government healthcare establishments, still enjoy strategic benefits and quality work relationships with other global bodies.

who, after obtaining O’ Level results, automatically enroll at the Institution on scholarship,” it stated.

The statement further notified the public that JPTS scholarships are in different dimensions, stating that some students get a Professional Certificate scholarship with JPTS. In contrast, others get a University scholarship, which is done abroad.

The statement said:

“JPTS is registered with Accreditation Services for International Colleges across the globe and is affiliated with other professional bodies in Nigeria and the world with online and in-person training training.

