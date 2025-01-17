50 Gen Z slang words you need to know and what they mean

Like many languages, English is dynamic and constantly evolving. One of the many ways English has evolved is through the emergence of different slang words and lingo. Gen Z is the latest generation to develop lingos used to communicate with each other. This list of Gen Z slang words will help you navigate and communicate with the younger generation.

Gen Z is a group of young people born between 2007 and 2012. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Gen Z is a group of young people born between 1997 and 2012. These youngsters have been doing things differently from generations before them. Gen Zs use modern lingo to communicate, which could be hard to decode. Here is a Gen Z slang cheat sheet you can use to connect and keep up with the latest trends.

50 Gen Z slang

Are you experiencing a generation gap? Interacting with people from different generations can be tricky, especially if you do not understand their slang. This is more so when interacting with Gen Z. Below is a list of Gen Z lingo you can use to communicate with young people.

1. Slay (succeed/dominate)

Meaning : Slay is among Gen Z compliments that means succeeding, dominating, or performing exceptionally well in something.

: Slay is among Gen Z compliments that means succeeding, dominating, or performing exceptionally well in something. Example: Joan slayed in her play performance in school.

2. Ghosting (disappear suddenly)

Meaning : Ghosting is a situation in which someone suddenly stops communicating with someone without an explanation. It is mainly used in the early stages of a relationship.

: Ghosting is a situation in which someone suddenly stops communicating with someone without an explanation. It is mainly used in the early stages of a relationship. Example: Mark ghosted me a few weeks after we started talking.

3. Busted (caught)

Meaning : Busted is a word used to mean someone has been caught doing something bad or wrong.

: Busted is a word used to mean someone has been caught doing something bad or wrong. Example: I busted her going through my text messages.

4. Understood the Assignment (performed exceptionally well)

Meaning : This popular Gen Z slang is used when someone has done something exceptionally well.

: This popular Gen Z slang is used when someone has done something exceptionally well. Example: Julia Roberts understood the assignment in Pretty Woman.

5. Boo'd up (coupled up/dating)

Meaning : Gen Z refers to someone in a relationship as being boo'd up. This means they have a boyfriend or girlfriend.

: Gen Z refers to someone in a relationship as being boo'd up. This means they have a boyfriend or girlfriend. Example: Sally is boo'd up with James after months of flirting.

6. Fam (family/close friends)

Meaning : This is the short form for family. It may also be used to refer to close friends.

: This is the short form for family. It may also be used to refer to close friends. Example: I went home to see my family in Lagos.

7. IYKYK (If You Know, You Know)

Meaning : If You Know, You Know is a term used to confirm that someone understands what you mean. It is used primarily for information known by a group of people.

: If You Know, You Know is a term used to confirm that someone understands what you mean. It is used primarily for information known by a group of people. Example: The trip to Cape Town was wild! IYKYK.

8. Glow Up (elevate/improve)

Meaning : This term is used when someone improves themselves for the better. They could have had a makeover transformation of themselves.

: This term is used when someone improves themselves for the better. They could have had a makeover transformation of themselves. Example: Lauren's glow up has transformed her from an awkward teen to a social media trendsetter.

9. Salty (bitter/upset)

Meaning: Being salty means someone is bitter, upset or annoyed about something or someone.

Example: Dave is salty because he didn't get the main character in the play.

10. No Cap/Cap (no lie/lie)

Meaning : Cap means a lie, and saying no cap means you are telling the truth.

: Cap means a lie, and saying no cap means you are telling the truth. Example: The new restaurant in town is the bomb. No cap!

11. Simp (excessive attention)

Meaning : A simp is someone who gives too much attention or does too much for a person they like.

: A simp is someone who gives too much attention or does too much for a person they like. Example: Steve is a simp for Mercy, but she doesn't like him.

12. CEO (master/pro)

Meaning : A CEO of something refers to someone who has mastered something or is a pro at something.

: A CEO of something refers to someone who has mastered something or is a pro at something. Example: Rebecca is the CEO of Swimming. She won the Olympic gold medal.

13. Tea (gossip)

Meaning . Tea among the younger generation means gossip. Someone may say sip tea or spill the tea.

. Tea among the younger generation means gossip. Someone may say sip tea or spill the tea. Example: I am here for the latest tea. Spill the tea, Jessica.

14. Shook (disbelief/ surprised)

Understanding Gen Z slang words can help communicate with them better. Photo: pexels.com, @arturoaez220 (modified by author)

Meaning : The word shook is used to express a feeling of disbelief, utter amazement or deep shock.

: The word shook is used to express a feeling of disbelief, utter amazement or deep shock. Example: Did you hear what he did? I'm shook!

15. Dank (excellent/high quality)

Meaning : Dank refers to something excellent or high quality or a funny meme.

: Dank refers to something excellent or high quality or a funny meme. Example: Have you seen this meme on Instagram? It's dank.

16. Extra (dramatic)

Meaning : Someone who is dramatic or out there. This kind of person takes things to the next level regarding flamboyance.

: Someone who is dramatic or out there. This kind of person takes things to the next level regarding flamboyance. Example: Jean's costume for the Halloween party was extra this year! Stop being extra; it's not a big deal.

Meaning : Cheugy refers to something outdated or not trendy and is mainly associated with millennials.

: Cheugy refers to something outdated or not trendy and is mainly associated with millennials. Example: Are you cool, or are you cheugy?

18. Sus (suspicious)

Meaning : The word sus is the short form for suspicious. It is used to imply that something is untrustworthy or fishy.

: The word sus is the short form for suspicious. It is used to imply that something is untrustworthy or fishy. Example: His behaviour lately is sus. We should keep an eye on him.

19. Hits different (something special/unique)

Meaning : People say something hits differently when it is special or causes a strong positive reaction that is difficult to explain.

: People say something hits differently when it is special or causes a strong positive reaction that is difficult to explain. Example: My grandmother's food just hits differently.

20. On fleek (perfect/ excellent

Meaning : This phrase describes something that is perfectly done or excellent.

: This phrase describes something that is perfectly done or excellent. Example: Your hair and makeup are on fleek today.

21. Receipts (proof/evidence)

Meaning : The slang is used as evidence or proof of something or someone's actions to support a claim.

: The slang is used as evidence or proof of something or someone's actions to support a claim. Example: When he was accused of cheating, she produced receipts showing screenshots of his conversations to prove her point.

22. Savage (fierce/bold)

Meaning : Savage means someone bold and fierce.

: Savage means someone bold and fierce. Example: Johnny was savage on the court.

23. Shade (contempt/diss)

Meaning . The word is used as part of the phrase through shade, meaning some are disgusted or show subtle contempt for another. It is like dissing someone.

. The word is used as part of the phrase through shade, meaning some are disgusted or show subtle contempt for another. It is like dissing someone. Example: Did Kate just throw shade at me?

24. Lewk (looking good/stunning)

Gen Z slang words keep evolving with time: Photo: pexels.com, @ogproductionz (modified by author)

Meaning : This slang is a stylised spelling of "look." It describes a carefully curated, good-looking, or striking outfit.

: This slang is a stylised spelling of "look." It describes a carefully curated, good-looking, or striking outfit. Example: She served stunning lewks at the party, making people turn their heads all night.

25. Woke (politically aware)

Meaning : The word means to be politically aware.

: The word means to be politically aware. Example: Nigerians must stay woke about their country.

26. Vibe Check (assessing energy.mood

Meaning : A vibe check refers to evaluating someone's mood or energy.

: A vibe check refers to evaluating someone's mood or energy. Example: When she arrived home, she had to do a vibe check on Kevin.

27. Delulu (unrealistic/irrational)

Meaning The slang describes someone delusional, irrational and disconnected from reality.

The slang describes someone delusional, irrational and disconnected from reality. Example: She is delulu, thinking that a billionaire will sweep her off her feet so that she can live happily ever after.

28. Fire (lit/cool/impressive)

Meaning : The word means something is awesome, cool or impressive.

: The word means something is awesome, cool or impressive. Example: The new song is fire!

29. Period(t) (end of statement)

Meaning : The statement declares the end of a sentence, emphasising a point being made.

: The statement declares the end of a sentence, emphasising a point being made. Example: I said what I said, period(t).

30. [It] Slaps (exceptionally good)

Meaning : The phrase describes something that is well done or exceptionally good.

: The phrase describes something that is well done or exceptionally good. Example: That cake slapped a good one.

31. Boujee (fancy/extravagant)

Gen Z slang words could mean different things depending on location. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Meaning : The term boujee describes someone fancy or who lives an extravagant life.

: The term boujee describes someone fancy or who lives an extravagant life. Example: Jenny is such a boujee lady.

32. G.O.A.T (incredible)

Meaning : The G.O.A.T. is an acronym for "The Greatest Of All Time," which describes someone exceptional or incredible.

: The G.O.A.T. is an acronym for "The Greatest Of All Time," which describes someone exceptional or incredible. Example: Lebron James is the the G.O.A.T

33. Big yikes (cringe/awkwardness)

Meaning : The slang expresses a strong sense of cringe, disapproval or awkwardness.

: The slang expresses a strong sense of cringe, disapproval or awkwardness. Example: Did you see Cecily's outfit? Big yikes!

34. Clapback (criticism/insult)

Meaning : Clapping back is when someone quickly responds to an insult or criticism.

: Clapping back is when someone quickly responds to an insult or criticism. Example: She clapped back when James called her out.

35. Lowkey/Highkey (slightly/definitely)

Meaning : The two adverbs describe how you feel about something: lowkey means slightly, while highkey means definitely.

: The two adverbs describe how you feel about something: lowkey means slightly, while highkey means definitely. Example: He is lowkey stressed about the upcoming exam, or she is highkey obsessed with the new outfit.

36. Drip (cool or trendy style)

Meaning : Drip is a Gen Z slang for cool which refers to swag, trendy, or unique style.

: Drip is a Gen Z slang for cool which refers to swag, trendy, or unique style. Example: I like his drip today.

37. TFW (that feeling when)

Meaning : In full, TFW is "that feeling when" used to describe an experience or an emotion.

: In full, TFW is "that feeling when" used to describe an experience or an emotion. Example: TFW, that feeling when you get off work early on a Friday.

38. Girl math (unconventional way of doing math)

Meaning : The slang is used lightheartedly when you calculate things. It also means calculations that don't make sense or don't follow conventional math rules.

: The slang is used lightheartedly when you calculate things. It also means calculations that don't make sense or don't follow conventional math rules. Example: She uses girl math to buy makeup she doesn't need because it's on sale.

39. Snack (attractive)

Meaning : The term snack is used to describe an attractive person.

: The term snack is used to describe an attractive person. Example: That guy is a snack.

40. Drag (make fun/criticise)

Meaning : The slang is used when someone is criticised or made fun of, especially on social media.

: The slang is used when someone is criticised or made fun of, especially on social media. Example: She was dragged on X (Twitter) because of her tweet.

41. Living rent-free (can't stop thinking about it)

Meaning : Gen Z refers to something or someone living rent-free in their head when they can't stop thinking about it or them.

: Gen Z refers to something or someone living rent-free in their head when they can't stop thinking about it or them. Example: Allison has been living rent-free in my head since I first saw her.

42. E-boy or E-girl (internet culture people)

Gen Z are obsessed with the internet particularly social media platforms. Photo: pexels.com, @alexander-suhorucov (modified by author)

Meaning : E-boy and E-girl refer to the subculture of young people who spend most of their time online, especially on social media platforms.

: E-boy and E-girl refer to the subculture of young people who spend most of their time online, especially on social media platforms. Example: He is such an E-boy nowadays.

43. Sis (sister/close friend)

Meaning : Sis is the short form of sister. It is used to greet your friend, sister, or even someone of the other gender.

: Sis is the short form of sister. It is used to greet your friend, sister, or even someone of the other gender. Example: Her sis, how are you doing?

44. This Ain't It Chief (disapproval)

Meaning : The phrase is used to disapprove of something, especially on social media like Instagram.

: The phrase is used to disapprove of something, especially on social media like Instagram. Example: If someone posts a comment about something and you disapprove, you might say, "This ain't it, chief".

45. Say less (I understand/I get the point)

Meaning : Although it sounds rude, it is funny to say, "I understand" or "I get the point."

: Although it sounds rude, it is funny to say, "I understand" or "I get the point." Example: When someone explains something to you, and you totally understand, you can say, "Say less."

46. Gassing (exaggerating qualities or accomplishments)

Meaning : This is a term used when someone exaggerates another person's abilities, qualities, or achievements.

: This is a term used when someone exaggerates another person's abilities, qualities, or achievements. Example: He is confident and doesn't need you to gas him up.

47. Finesse (trickery/manipulation)

Meaning : Finesse means manipulating or tricking someone to get what you want.

: Finesse means manipulating or tricking someone to get what you want. Example: She used her exceptional diplomatic finesse to get the job.

48. Hammered (intoxicated)

Meaning : The term describes someone who is highly intoxicated from alcohol or drugs.

: The term describes someone who is highly intoxicated from alcohol or drugs. Example: Brian was so hammered he had to be taken to hospital.

49. Stan (stalker/fan)

Meaning : The word stan means both a fan and a stalker. It describes someone obsessed, but not in a weird way.

: The word stan means both a fan and a stalker. It describes someone obsessed, but not in a weird way. Example: I am a stan for Lady Gaga.

50. I'm Weak (hilarious)

Meaning : The phrase describes something hilarious, similar to "I'm dead ".

: The phrase describes something hilarious, similar to "I'm dead ". Example: That joke is so funny. I'm weak.

What are Gen Z slang words?

Gen Z island words are trendy phrases and terms used to refer to things, people or behaviour. They include words like smol, finna, sheesh, bet, catch these hands, snatched, cooked, dip, and yeet.

What is the comparison between Millennial slang vs Gen Z slang?

Millennials and Gen Zs have both had similar but not identical slang words. The two lingos evolve with time, and the two generations sometimes share slang words.

The Gen Z generation has coined many slang words used to communicate with each other. Familiarising yourself with these lingos is important to ease communication and understanding. The above is a list of Gen Z words and what they mean.

