33 useful French sayings to work into your vocabulary

French is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. Like other people, the French have unique sayings and expressions used occasionally to communicate certain messages. If you are looking for useful French sayings, here are some of the finest ones that you can apply in your day-to-day life.

French sayings are not only famous and funny but also meaningful. Learning these French expressions will help you impress some of your friends and make them laugh. Explore these sayings, idioms, and expressions to enrich your language skills.

Useful French sayings and expressions

France has a rich cultural history, and many French expressions have evolved over centuries. They often carry historical, literary, or philosophical significance, providing a glimpse into the cultural heritage of the French people.

Short sayings in French

Many French sayings capture complex emotions, situations, or ideas. Consider sharing any of these short French idioms with your loved ones.

1. Il (ne) faut pas pousser mémé dans les orties!

Translation: One shouldn't push grandma in the nettles!

One shouldn't push grandma in the nettles! Meaning: One shouldn't exaggerate

2. Ce n’est pas la mer à boire.

Translation: It's not the sea to drink.

It's not the sea to drink. Meaning: It's not a big deal/It's not the end of the world.

3. Après la pluie, le beau temps.

Translation: After the rain, good weather.

After the rain, good weather. Meaning: This is a way of telling someone, "Don't lose hope".

4. Ça ne casse pas trois pattes à un canard.

Translation: It doesn't break three legs of a duck

It doesn't break three legs of a duck Meaning: It's nothing special

5. Mangez bien, riez souvent, aimez beaucoup.

Translation: Eat well, laugh often, love a lot.

Eat well, laugh often, love a lot. Meaning: Live life to the fullest or carpe diem (seize the day).

6. Chacun voit midi à sa porte.

Translation: Everyone sees noon at his door.

Everyone sees noon at his door. Meaning: To judge a situation based on your own subjective criteria

7. Comme on fait son lit, on se couche.

Translation: You've made your bed; now lie on it.

You've made your bed; now lie on it. Meaning: You reap what you sow.

8. Mettre les points sur les i.

Translation: To put the dots on the I.

To put the dots on the I. Meaning: To make things clear.

Beautiful French phrases

The French love of food, art, and philosophy has led to many cool French phrases. Here are some great phrases to use.

1. Mieux vaut prévenir que guérir.

Translation: Better to prevent than to cure.

2. En faire tout un fromage.

Translation: Make a big deal of something.

3. Le cœur a ses raisons que la raison ne connaît point.

Translation: The heart has its reasons, of which reason knows nothing.

4. Ce N’est Pas la Mer à Boire.

Translation: It's not as if you have to drink the sea.

5. Mieux Vaut Prévenir Que Guérir.

Translation: It's better to prevent than to heal.

6. La Nuit Porte Conseil.

Translation: The night carries advice.

7. Petit a Petit, L’oiseau Fait Son Nid.

Translation: Little by little, the bird makes its nest.

8. Chacun Voit Midi à sa Porte.

Translation: Everyone sees noon at his doorstep.

9. Au Petit Bonheur la Chance.

Translation: To little happiness, luck.

French sayings about love and life

Anyone can relate to many French proverbs about love and life. Check out these adorable French sayings about life and love you can share with your loved ones anytime.

1. La vie est une fleur dont l’amour est le miel. – Victor Hugo

Translation: Life is a flower of which love is the honey.

2. Le cœur a ses raisons que la raison ne connaît point. – Blaise Pascal

Translation: The heart has its reasons, which reason knows nothing of.

3. Il n’y a qu’un bonheur dans la vie, c’est d’aimer et d’être aimé. – George Sand

Translation: There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.

4. Un seul être vous manque et tout est dépeuplé. – Alphonse de Lamartine

Translation: Only one person is missing, and the whole world seems empty.

5. Dans la vie on ne fait pas ce que l’on veut mais on est responsable de ce que l’on est. – Jean-Paul Sartre.

Translations: In life, you don't do what you want but are responsible for what you are.

6. Aimer, ce n’est pas se regarder l’un l’autre, c’est regarder ensemble dans la même direction. –Antoine de St Exupéry

Translation: Loving is not looking at each other; it is looking together in the same direction.

7. C’est pas demain la veille !

Translation: It's not the day before tomorrow!

8. On passe une moitié de sa vie à attendre ceux qu’on aimera et l’autre moitié à quitter ceux qu’on aime. – Victor Hugo

Translation: You spend half your life waiting for the ones you'll love and half your life waiting to leave the ones you love.

French sayings in English

Sayings and proverbs are essential to everyone's life. Here are the most famous and profound French sayings with English meanings.

1. Il ne faut pas se fier aux apparences.

English phrase: Don't judge a book by its cover.

2. Aussitôt dit, aussitôt fait.

English phrase: It's as good as done.

3. Traîner quelqu'un dans la boue.

English phrase: To drag someone through the mud

4. S’occuper de ses oignons.

English phrase: Take care of your own onions.

5. Être blanc comme neige.

English phrase: To be as white as snow.

6. Perdre la boule

English phrase: To lose your ball.

7. Tout est bien qui finit bien.

English phrase: All is well that ends well.

8. Bien mal acquis ne profite jamais.

English phrase: Crime doesn't pay, or Ill-gotten goods seldom prosper.

French sayings and expressions can help strengthen your vocabulary. Most of them are a reflection of the country's rich history and culture. You can use these sayings in your day-to-day conversations or when passing some messages.

