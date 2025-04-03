A young lady has shared her unenviable experience living with the daughter of a millionaire in the same room

In her post, she displayed the messy corner of their shared room, claiming the young girl couldn't even lift a finger to clean

A young lady recently opened up about her frustrating living arrangement with a roommate from a wealthy background.

A video showed the chaotic state of their shared room, with the young lady attributing the mess to her roommate's alleged laziness.

Lady shares ordeal with roommate from wealthy background

The post, shared by @tarah_nt, included a remark that suggested her roommate's upbringing had instilled in her a sense of entitlement and a lack of motivation to contribute to household chores.

According to her, the young girl came from a wealthy family that trained her to never lift a finger to work.

In her words:

"The devil couldn't reach me so he sent me the daughter of millionaires who never lifted a finger to be my roommate."

The post sparked a lively discussion among TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with their reactions to the video.

Many viewers expressed sympathy for the young lady's situation, while others criticised her for publicly shaming her roommate.

Some commentators argued that the roommate's behaviour was a reflection of her privileged upbringing, while others suggested that the young lady should have addressed the issue privately rather than sharing it on social media.

@bokeh said:

"Had a situation like this before in uni I kept sneaking their nice stuff and assignments under my bed and they kept whining about not being able to find it till they actually started keeping it clean."

@itsryley said:

"Usually daughters of millionaires don't have roomates. Most colleges have singles as well as doubles, triples, quads, etc."

@Brielle said:

"I’m glad I had a good roommate. She was an International student from Japan so she was only here a semester. She told me she thought college was going to be like the “mean girls movie” I miss her."

@Judge Judi said:

"Truthfully I was the WORST roommate but my mom had just died and I was depressed af. I was really blessed to have a roommate who was understanding and kind to me. Wasn't her job to help me, still did."

@Laura said:

"I swear the messiest people I’ve ever lived with or dated have come from rich families. They were never taught the skills to clean, they just had maids."

@Ma’am reacted:

"That’s never an excuse. I grew up with money and was forced to work. I pay for all the food for my roomates and the tv and everything else we have and I even am the one that does most the cleaning."

@emily said:

"I had a roommate like this, she was just struggling with her mental health. She hated how messy she was as well. she jus couldn’t do anything about anything it to make her self feel better."

@Keyblade added:

"Talk to her about keeping it clean. Offer to help and teach her. It doesn’t cost a dime to be kind and understanding. It’s not her fault her rich family didn’t teach her."

