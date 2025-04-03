Deji Adeyanju stated that President Tinubu would easily win a second term if elections were held on April 3, 2025

He noted the absence of strong opposition to challenge the ruling party in Nigeria

Adeyanju cited the lack of resistance to the Rivers state political crisis as proof of the government’s unchecked power

Deji Adeyanju, a prominent Nigerian activist, lawyer, and counsel to social media critic VeryDarkMan, has sparked widespread debate with a post on X about the state of Nigeria’s political landscape.

Adeyanju, posting on April 3, 2025, at 07:49 UTC under his handle @adeyanjudeji, declared that if general elections were to be held on this day, President Bola Tinubu would secure a second term without much resistance.

He pointed out that there was practically no opposition in the country to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a statement that drew mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Adeyanju’s post specifically referenced the political crisis in Rivers state, where he described the government’s actions as an “unconstitutional act” that went largely unchallenged. He argued that the lack of resistance to such events demonstrated the Tinubu administration’s ability to operate without fear of pushback.

“This government can get away with absolutely anything,” Adeyanju wrote, adding that “everybody waiting for everybody to act” reflected a broader sense of inaction among opposition parties and citizens.

He wrote on X:

"If elections were to hold today, Tinubu will secure a second term easily. There’s practically no opposition in the country. There was no resistance to the Rivers unconstitutional act. This government can get away with absolutely anything. Everybody waiting for everybody to act."

The Rivers state situation, involving a controversial state of emergency declared by Tinubu on March 18, 2025, had already been flagged by the Nigerian Bar Association as a breach of constitutional norms, yet Adeyanju noted that no significant opposition movement had emerged to counter it.

Here is Deji's post:

Reactions to VDM's lawyer's comments

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

@Austaino_ said:

"He'd easily do a Paul Biya on Nigeria, with help from France. Long thing."

@EzennunuCharles noted:

"True. Nigerians are chocho people, lion online but sheep offline. We truly deserve the leaders we have. Pathetic!"

@ManleyMcmanley said:

"You are saying there's no opposition because Peter Obi is the only opposition and you don't like him. You are contributing to the retrogressive Nigeria with your biased statements. Learn to speak and encourage Peter Obi."

@hichiefK said:

"Ogbeni, you are politician and a PDP man. Lead the charge. Take control and revive the opposition. All these you puffing on Twitter will not amount to anything. Be the change you preach ogbeni. Start your own political movement sir."

@rilwan_ola01 replied:

"This is disturbing on its own. Nigerians who are not members of a political party have also given up. Everyone seems to have been emotionally and mentally defeated 🥲."

@Hiseenoevil replied:

"You are actually correct. It’s like the oppositions are scared of the Tinubu himself. cause tell me why there has been no protest or anything ? If it were to be one of the oppositions in power today , Tinubu would have lead a protest against them."

Deji Adeyanju defends VDM against Mercy Chinwo

In a related story published on Legit.ng on March 13, 2025, Deji Adeyanju defended VeryDarkMan in a legal battle against a popular Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo.

A warrant was issued by a court in Abuja for the arrest of VeryDarkMan.

It was reported that VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, pleaded with the court to change their position on the matter.

