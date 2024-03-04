50+ best A Christmas Carol quotes from the novel and films

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol is one of the most loved holiday tales. The classic novel was written by Charles Dickens and published by Chapman & Hall in 1843. The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the Christmas spirits. These are some of the best A Christmas Carol quotes from the book and films.

A Christmas Carol is a tale of a fictional character named Scrooge, who learns to be compassionate, generous, and redemptive. A Christmas Carol quotes are more relevant today as many need transformation and growth. From the funny words of Ebenezer Scrooge to the ghost's keen observations, these quotes will help you appreciate Christmas and being kind through his transformative journey.

Best A Christmas Carol quotes

Charles Dickens's tale is fascinating to read and full of inspiring words. These are the best quotes from the English novel A Christmas Carol.

Faith is to believe what you do not see; this faith's reward is knowing what you believe.

Every traveller has a home of his own, and he learns to appreciate it more from his wandering. — Charles Dickens

I learned from drinking that if you ever go Christmas carolling, you should go with a group of people. And also go in mid-December. — Louis C. K.

Every idiot who goes about with a 'Merry Christmas' on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart. — Charles Dickens

It has historically been a comfort for the bourgeois, and you can read the most extreme books and not change. You can read A Christmas Carol and not alter it in any way. — Zadie Smith

It is required of every man that the spirit within him should walk abroad among his fellow men and travel far and wide; if that spirit goes not forth in life, it is condemned to do so after death. — Jacob Marley

Really, for a man who had been out of practice for so many years, it was a splendid laugh! — Charles Dickens

No space of regret can make amends for one life's opportunity misused. — Jacob Marley

He was conscious of a thousand odours floating in the air, each connected with a thousand thoughts, hopes, joys, and cares, long, long, forgotten. — Charles Dickens

It is good to be children sometimes, and never better than at Christmas when its mighty Founder was a child Himself.

A Christmas Carol is a fool-proof story. You can't louse it up. — Leonard Maltin

Short A Christmas Carol quotes

A Christmas Carol is a book that spreads the Christmas spirit and cheers. Below are some short quotes from the classic book A Christmas Carol.

God bless us, everyone! — Tiny Tim

In this business, you've got to hustle. — Tiny Tim

Darkness is cheap, and Scrooge likes it. — Ebenezer Scrooge

Money can't buy a happy life or a peaceful death.

I am ready for anything that happens. — Tiny Tim

No rest, no peace. Incessant torture of remorse.

You become officially old when you stop getting excited about Christmas. — Stewart Stafford

I wear the chains I forged in life.

Powerful ideas are just in your pocket.

I love the past. I read about the past all the time. — Tiny Tim

Inspirational A Christmas Carol quotes

A Christmas Carol is a story of redemption and growth. Its numerous witty phases can inspire you to change for the better. Below are motivational quotes from the classic book.

Christmas is a poor excuse every 25th of December to pick a man's pockets.

Nothing in the world is so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour. — Charles Dickens

The happiness he gives is quite as great as if it costs a fortune.

What is the point of having all that money if you never enjoy it?

I have always thought of Christmas time… as a good time; a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time.

The person not in the predicament always knows what should have been done and would unquestionably have done it, too.

I am as light as a feather, I am as happy as an angel, I am as merry as a schoolboy.

Christmas and the end of the year are when people try their hardest to begin afresh, a good time, a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time when men and women seem by one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely.

The happiness he gives is quite as great as if it cost a fortune.

You fear the world too much... All your other hopes have merged into the hope of being beyond the chance of its sordid reproach. — Belle.

Reflect upon your present blessings—of which every man has many—not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some. — Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol quotes by Scrooge

Scrooge is the main character in Charles Dikens's book A Christmas Carol. Below is a list of quotes derived from Scrooge's dialogues.

Scrooge is no Marley, and Marley is no Scrooge, and their partnership is the better for it. — Jon Clinch

I will honour Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.

What right have you to be dismal? What reason have you to be morose? You're rich enough. — Ebenezer Scrooge's Nephew

I will live in the past, the present, and the future. The spirits of all three shall strive within me. — Charles Dickens

You may be an undigested bit of beef, a blot of mustard, a crumb of cheese, or a fragment of underdone potato. There's more gravy than grave about you, whatever you are! — Ebenezer Scrooge

Within one's own family, money is not the measure of things unless the person is an absolute Scrooge. Only the most extreme kind of monster would put a price on everything. — Margaret Atwood

Men's courses will foreshadow certain ends, to which, if persevered in, they must lead, said Scrooge. But if the courses are departed from, the ends will change. — Charles Dickens

If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population. — Ebenezer Scrooge

He was wise enough to know that nothing ever happened on this globe, for good, at which some people did not have their fill of laughter at the outset. — Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol quotes by Tiny Tim

Timothy Cratchit, famously known as Tiny Tim, is another character in the tale A Christmas Carol. He is the last-born son of Bob Cratchit and has a physical disability. Below are inspirational quotes from Tiny Tim to help you stay in high spirits.

What is the most famous line in A Christmas Carol?

Nothing in the world is so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.

What are three key quotes from A Christmas Carol?

As solitary as an oyster. — Scrooge

External heat and cold had little influence. — Scrooge

If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population. — Scrooge

What is Scrooge's slogan?

If I could work my will, every idiot who goes about with 'Merry Christmas' on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding and buried with a stake of holly through his heart. He should!

What's the famous last line of A Christmas Carol?

And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless us, everyone!

A Christmas Carol is a timeless classic that has been adopted into film and narration. The novel by Charles Dickens contains life-changing words and phrases that spread Christmas cheer and the magic of self-development. If you are a fan of the book, the above are the best A Christmas Carol quotes to keep you inspired.

