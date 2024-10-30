35+ great creativity quotes to help you get out of your rut
Stuck in a rut? While creativity courses through each individual's veins in varying forms, a creative block may dull your otherwise sharp creative edge and cloud the passion and imagination that naturally comes to you. These amazing creativity quotes will guide and inspire you as you reignite your creative spark.
Art and creativity are vital in daily life. For artists, these mediums of expression offer solace, therapy, self-discovery, community, social connection, and a means of livelihood. Find words of wisdom from other creatives to jolt you into action and rekindle your artistic passions in this quote collection.
Greatest creativity quotes
Inspiring creativity quotes reflect the experiences of famous people in the art world, both past and present. They are drawn from their adventures in life, offering guidance for when creativity strikes and when its fire fizzles out. Below is a collection of quotes on inventiveness and imagination.
Short quotes about creativity
Short creativity quotes are excellent reminders of your potential and passions. They are great additions to vision boards, affirmation lists, journals, and diary entries. Here are some short and inspiring quotes to uplift your imaginative spirit.
- Creativity is knowing how to hide your sources. — C.E.M. Joad
- Creativity is intelligence having fun. — Albert Einstein
- The worst enemy of creativity is self-doubt. — Sylvia Plath
- The creative mind plays with the objects it loves. — C.G. Jung
- Creativity takes courage. — Henri Matisse
- Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. — Scott Adams
- Everyone is born creative. — Hugh MacLeod
- Don't think about making art. Just get it done. — Andy Warhol
- Creativity is a way of living life. — Madeleine L'Engle
- Creativity is an act of defiance. — Twyla Tharp
Quotes on creativity and art
Art and creativity go together, and the latter offers ideas, approaches, avenues, and ways of expressing art. Infuse your creative process with these thought-provoking art and creativity quotes.
- I dream of my painting, and I paint my dream. — Vincent van Gogh
- Learn the rules like a pro so you can break them like an artist. — Pablo Picasso
- You must stay drunk on writing so reality cannot destroy you. — Ray Bradbury
- The painter has the universe in his mind and hands. — Leonardo da Vinci
- The chief enemy of creativity is good sense. — Pablo Picasso
- The object is not to make art, it is to be in that wonderful state which makes art inevitable. — Robert Henri
- Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen. — Leonardo da Vinci
- If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud. — Émile Zola
- Art is a personal act of courage, something one human does that creates change in another. — Seth Godin
- You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star. — Friedrich Nietzsche
Quotes on creativity and passion
Passion serves as a marker for everything an artist does. It is an intense drive that compels an artist to overcome obstacles such as hitting a plateau. Below are words of wisdom you can use to break through such blocks.
- Practising an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven's sake. — Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
- You can not use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have. — Maya Angelou
- Life beats down and crushes the soul, and art reminds you that you have one. — Stella Adler
- There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, and the creativity you bring to your life. — Sophia Loren
- The only way to move forward creatively is to allow yourself to be judged. — Nell Scovell
- All should be encouraged to reveal themselves, their perceptions and emotions and to build confidence in the creative spirit. — Ansel Adams
- It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. — Albert Einstein
- The artist, and particularly the poet, is always an anarchist in the best sense of the word. — Federico García Lorca
- To create art with all the passion in one's soul is to live art with all the beauty in one's heart. — Aberjhani
- You are mad, bonkers, completely off your head. But I will tell you a secret. All the best people are. — Lewis Carroll
Quotes on creativity and imagination
Like passion, the imagination stimulates ideas and thoughts of innovation and dares you as an artist to think outside the box. Here are some inspiring quotes to revive your imagination.
- Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life's coming attractions. — Albert Einstein
- Unfold your own myth. — Jalal ad-Din Muhammad ar-Rumi
- I never made one of my discoveries through the process of rational thinking. — Albert Einstein
- Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create. — Roy T. Bennett
- A rock pile ceases to be a rock pile the moment a single man contemplates it, bearing within him the image of a cathedral. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery
- Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. — Erich Fromm
- Let your creative and imaginative mind run freely; it will take you places you never dreamed of. — Idowu Koyenikan
- Clear thinking at the wrong moment can stifle creativity. — Karl Lagerfeld
- Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the things you can think up if only you try! — Dr. Seuss
Funny creativity quotes
Going through a mental block can be frustrating, often leaving you feeling anxious, stuck and unmotivated. These words of wisdom bring a light-hearted twist to the subject, such as Pablo Picasso's words reminding artists that good artists copy but great artists steal and hope that no one notices.
- Doors are for people with no imagination. — Derek Landy
- Do not think. Thinking is the enemy of creativity. — Ray Bradbury
- The road to creativity passes so close to the madhouse and often detours or ends there. — Ernest Becker
- Life is a series of obstacles preventing me from crafting.
- I am an artist, you know. It is my right to be odd. — E.A. Bucchianeri
- Thank goodness I was never sent to school; it would have rubbed off some of the originality. — Beatrix Potter
- If you ever find that you are the most talented person in the room, you need to find another room. — Austin Kleon
- Crafting fills my life. And my closets. And my drawers. And every empty tote bag in the house.
- There is a thin line between genius and insanity. I have erased that line. ― Oscar Levant
What is creativity, in simple words?
This is an individual's ability or capacity for innovation. It involves coming up with new ideas and new forms of self-expression.
What is a popular slogan about creativity?
The most common phrase associated with creativity is "Think outside the box." This phrase inspires individuals to break free from conventional ideas and explore innovative solutions.
Creativity quotes capture the diverse experiences and lessons of past and present individuals in the field. Their experiences pursuing self-expression through art can help guide any struggling creative out of a rut.
