100 deep questions to ask your partner to make your relationship stronger

How well do you know your partner? Their likes, dislikes, trauma, regrets, passions, dreams, and great desires? One of the most exciting ways to strengthen your bond is by asking questions. Here are the deep questions to ask your partner to improve your relationship.

Asking your partner deep questions helps you get to know them better. Photo: Thomas Barwick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Deep questions are suitable for a relationship that has existed for a while. By asking questions, you obtain the necessary level of understanding, helping you learn why your partner behaves or thinks in a certain way. Below is a list of deep questions to ask your partner about your relationship.

Deep questions to ask your partner before marriage

Perhaps you are on one of your first dates or have just started going out together, and you are trying to figure out whether the relationship is worth it. Asking the person about their life, dreams, thoughts, and purposes is the right way to determine whether they are suited for marriage.

How long do you think we will live together before getting married?

How will we handle paying the bills?

If we were to break up, who would move out?

How will we make sure the chores around the house are divided fairly?

Where would you want to live someday, and why?

How do you feel about living with someone?

Do you think our love will last forever?

Would you ever consider having additional roommates to cut costs if we had a place with enough space?

If I have to work late, will you have a problem with cooking or picking up some dinner for both of us?

Do you want kids? How many?

Where do you want to live in the long term? City? Mountains? Country?

Do you believe in marriage? If so, what age do you think is the best for marriage?

Do you believe in soul mates?

How do you feel about taking in family members during a hard time? Elderly parents?

What's your take on doing the housework if both partners work outside the home?

What are your thoughts on how to discipline children?

What kind of dad do you want to be?

Fun, deep questions to ask your partner about your relationship

Asking your lover fun questions will get them to talk about their naughty and epic moments without feeling ashamed. Photo: Halfpoint Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Your partner probably has exciting stories they have never told you or made it to conversations. These fun questions will get them to talk about their naughty and epic moments without feeling ashamed.

Have you ever used a pick-up line? Was it successful?

Do you show up at the airport early or right before boarding time?

Before making a telephone call, do you ever rehearse what you will say? Why?

If you could marry one celebrity, who would it be?

What, according to you, is the most comforting smell?

If you could take off for an entire weekend, which place would you go to?

What's the one natural phenomenon you've always wanted to experience?

What, in your opinion, is your biggest strength? Do you leave your closet doors open or keep them closed when you sleep?

If you had to choose between going to space and going under the sea, which would it be?

Do you read your horoscope? Do you do it for fun, or do you take it seriously?

If you could be a dog breed, which one would you pick?

Do you talk to yourself?

Would you go back or forward in time if you had a time machine?

What's the most brutal truth or dare you've ever been asked?

Is there any job you would never do, even for a million dollars?

Do you snore when you sleep?

What actor or actress would play you in a movie about your life?

What's a word you have trouble pronouncing correctly?

Deep questions to ask your partner about themselves

Asking your partner more profound questions will provide you with the desired answers. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, it takes a deeper scrutiny of someone’s life to know them better. General talk and questions may not reveal much, but more profound questions will provide your desired answers. Here is a compilation of questions to help you know your lover deeply.

What's one thing you always procrastinate on?

What would you do with your life if you were suddenly awarded a billion dollars?

How do you express your feelings or emotions?

What makes you happy?

How positive are you about your body?

Do you consider yourself a planner or more of a go-with-the-flow kind of person?

Have you ever cheated emotionally?

Do you believe everything happens for a reason, or do we just find reasons after things happen?

Is there anything you consider unforgivable?

Do you think you're brave? Why or why not?

In your life, what has been the biggest blessing in disguise?

Do you suppress or express your emotions? Why and how?

Are you generally present in the moment, or do you spend much time in your head?

If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?

What's your personal mission statement?

Do you believe you can manifest your dreams?

Do you usually follow your head or your heart when making decisions?

If you could write a note to your younger self, what would you say in only three words?

Deep questions to ask your partner about yourself

Open and honest communication is the foundation of a solid and lasting relationship. Photo: MoMo Productions (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Open and honest communication is the foundation of a solid and lasting relationship. If you are wondering what your partner thinks of you, here are deep questions to ask them about yourself.

How can I be a better partner to you?

What's been your favourite birthday present from me so far?

What's something new that I've helped you experience?

What's your favourite memory of me so far?

Have I ever committed a crime?

What's the best gift I've ever given you?

What was your first impression of me?

What do I do that makes you feel loved or cared for?

If you were to make a playlist about me, what kinds of songs would you put on it?

Does anything about me intimidate you?

How can I better support you in your personal or professional life?

Do I compliment you enough?

What makes you feel closest to me?

Do I make you feel safe and protected?

If my personality were a musical instrument, which would it be and why?

When is the closest you've ever felt to me?

Which fictional character reminds you of me in real life?

Deep questions to ask your partner about the future

Asking your partner questions about the future helps you to know their dreams and visions. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How can you know whether your significant other has dreams and visions? One of the easiest ways is by asking questions about the future. Below are some of the questions you can ask them.

How do you want to be remembered?

What are your retirement plans?

What are you hoping to learn in the coming year?

If you were told you had a terminal illness, what would be three things you'd want to do?

What would you choose if you could live to 90 and have either the mind or body of a 30-year-old?

What are your long-term goals for our relationship?

If you could see into the future, what's one thing you want to see?

If we had children, what features would you want them to get from you and which from me?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

How do you see our future together? Where do you see it headed?

What is a tradition you did with your family that you want to continue with your kids?

How do you picture your life when you're 60?

What are your thoughts on having a family?

What are your financial priorities and goals?

Deep questions to ask your partner about their past

You can easily know your partner's past by asking them questions about their past. Photo: Morsa Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

You may be curious about your partner's past but don't know where to start. Below are some interesting questions to help you know your significant other's past.

What's the most challenging setback you've ever experienced? How did you overcome it?

If you could change one thing in history, what would it be?

If you had to listen to just one of the songs you loved as a kid for the rest of your life, which song would it be?

Did you have any pets growing up?

What were you like as a child? As a teen?

What is your favourite childhood memory?

When was the last time you felt vulnerable? How did you cope?

What have you accomplished in the past year that you are most proud of?

What were the major turning points in your life?

When was the last time you pushed out of your comfort zone? How did it make you feel?

How have you changed in the past five years?

When was the last time you cried, and why?

What is an important life lesson you've learned?

What's the most daring thing you've ever done?

What is the biggest lesson you've learned from past partners?

What can I ask my partner to strengthen my relationship?

Focus on questions that address shared interests to foster deeper understanding, connection, and growth in your relationship. Other topics to base your questions on include communication, quality time, intimacy, and conflict resolution.

Getting to know someone takes time, but it also takes effort. The above deep questions to ask your partner will help strengthen your relationship. If you want to get the most sincere answer to your questions, the right atmosphere needs to be created to make them relaxed.

