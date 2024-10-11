150 interesting "what if" questions to ask your loved ones and colleagues

Asking "what if" questions is a great way to know the person you are conversing with. They encourage deeper engagement and open-minded thinking because there is no fixed answer. These questions can be a fun game to play with your loved ones, colleagues, and friends. They help sharpen critical thinking skills and also encourage creativity.

What-if questions are fun and exciting, and they spark curiosity. Asking someone these questions can help foster fun and relaxation. They are a game that tests a person's imagination and a great way to learn more about a person. These questions encourage deep imagination and creativity.

150 interesting ''what if'' questions

"What-if" questions tend to be similar to Would You Rather Questions. Below, you will find a diverse collection of thought-provoking questions you can ask various people in your life.

"What if" questions to ask your boyfriend

Asking your boyfriend "what if" questions is a great way to strengthen your bond because you can explore their thoughts. The following questions will enable you and your boyfriend to share personal insights and better understand them.

What if you were given a chance to have dinner with your idol—what would you say to them, and what favour would you ask of them?

What if you got a chance to erase some moments from your past?

What if we spoke different languages and had no idea what the other was saying? How would you communicate your love for me?

What if I shouted at you when I was having a bad day?

What if I quit my job and pursue my passion for travelling worldwide?

What if you found out that I was secretly a celebrity?

What if you could implant one piece of advice into the mind of every person on Earth – what would it be?

What if you could own any car in the world? Which car would you choose?

What if you saw my face on a wanted poster?

What if you found out you were going to be a father tomorrow?

What if we could choose one celebrity to have dinner with? Who would we pick?

What if you found out I had dated a celebrity?

What if you woke up one day and were as tiny as a mouse?

What if you woke up one day as your favourite superhero, but you could only do their chores?

What if you could have any talent or skill in the world? What would it be and why?

What if we were allowed to go to some beautiful place far away? Where would we go, and how would we spend our time?

What if you had to sum up our friendship in five words or less?

What if you were a dictator of a small country? What crazy dictator things would you do?

What if you could change one thing about yourself? What would it be?

What if one of my friends started flirting with you?

What if your family disapproves of our relationship?

What if I lost my memories?

What if one of us wants to start a family sooner than the other?

What if you could spend a day as any animal – which animal would you choose?

What if you could fix one problem in the world?

What if teleportation was possible and also cheap?

What if you learned I was a figment of your imagination?

''What if'' icebreaker questions

Icebreaker questions encourage conversations, enabling you to learn more about each other and foster a positive atmosphere. Check below.

What if you could choose to be one of the most famous billionaires in the world? Who would it be and why?

What if you had to give up one of your senses?

What if our bed transformed into a giant sandwich every night? Would we still be able to sleep?

What if you were president of the US for one day? What would you do?

What if you could live anywhere on the planet?

What if dreams are glimpses into parallel universes – what would your dreams tell you?

What if you knew something terrible would happen to someone you cared about and could not do anything to change it?

What if you could swap lives with any cartoon character for a day -who would you choose?

What if you knew something terrible would happen to someone you love but couldn't prevent it?

What if there were no limitations on our budget?

What if you had to live without your phone for a month?

What if you had to live through the scariest horror movie you watched?

What if you hit your head and could suddenly speak any language?

What if all our dreams were broadcast live on Television?

What if all rain was carbonated, making every rainstorm a soda shower?

What if you could have dinner with any fictional character – who would it be?

What if you woke up as your favourite celebrity?

What if you could never tell anyone you loved them and could only show them?

What if you discovered that your favourite food made you invisible for an hour?

What if snapping your fingers instantly changed your outfit?

What if someone offered you $1,000,000 to stop showering for a year?

What if you discovered that one of your loved ones or family members had committed a serious crime?

What if you could have any real or imaginary animal as a pet? What would you choose?

What if you could take a time machine backwards or forward in time?

What if you only had 1 hour left to live?

What if you woke up and were twenty years older?

What if you had to go without electricity for one year?

What if we needed to charge ourselves like phones to get energy?

What if you had to room with 5 fictional characters? Who would they be, and why?

What if you could get rid of one occupation forever?

What if you could eliminate one historical event? Which would you choose and why?

What if you had your own reality show? What would it be called, and what would it be about?

What if you had to choose between saving one family member or ten strangers?

What if you could only watch one TV show for the rest of your life?

What if you could teleport anywhere, but only to places you've never been? Where would you go?

What if you could meet any person from history – who would you meet?

What if we were superheroes? What would our silly superpowers be?

What if you had the power to mutate?

What if you could choose how you were to pass on?

What if humans suddenly lost the ability to lie?

What if your eyebrows danced to the rhythm of the music you're listening to?

What if you could bring back one day of your life?

What if tacos started growing on trees?

What if you could make one crime legal?

What if our baby teeth never fell out?

What if you were born in a different era? What would that be and why?

What if your nose honked like a loud horn whenever you told a lie?

What if anything you drew came to life? What would you draw first?

What if you could see through walls?

''What if'' questions for couples

Sometimes, when you are with your partner, you can pause your favourite series and take a few minutes to learn about each other by asking each other "what if" questions. When you ask your partner questions, they will deepen your emotional connection and provide insights into your partner's thoughts and feelings.

What if we could be a couple from any movie? Which couple would we be?

What if you chose to stay with one person for the rest of your life? Does the thought of that scare you or excite you?

What if we had to compete in a dance-off for the last slice of pizza? Who would win?

What if our favourite song started playing every time we held hands?

What if we were cast in a comedy movie? Who would be the hilarious one and play the straight man?

What if we could spend a year travelling together? Where would our first destination be?

What if you were the girl and I was the guy? What would you like to do that you never could as a guy?

What if we have different views and perspectives on caring for ageing parents?

What if you only had 24 hours to spend with me before going on a 5-year mission?

What if we were allowed to star as a couple in a movie? What genre would it be?

What if your future self told you we would one day break up?

What if we were strangers now, and you saw me in a different situation than when we first met? How would you handle it?

What if you were allowed to create your soulmate? What qualities would he possess?

What if we could reside anywhere in the world together—where would we go?

What if one of us has a change of heart about long-term plans?

What if you found out that I am not a human being?

What if you could live with your partner forever in your dream house but never communicate with them?

What if I gave you a gift you didn't appreciate?

What if we could only do one activity together for the rest of our lives? What would it be?

What if you could live forever by sacrificing love? Would you still want to?

What if someone told you that I had put you down as a recommendation? What would you do?

What if we could adopt any kind of pet? What would it be?

What if you could instantly master any musical tool – which one would you choose?

What if you found out that I was a very prosperous person?

What if we held a monthly "show and tell" session at work? What interesting things would you bring or talk about?

What if you had to give me a present?

What if you woke up in the morning and were 100 feet tall?

What if you could bring back any memory that we have shared? Which one would it be and why?

What if you could be in a relationship with a celebrity of your choice? Who would it be?

What if we had never met? How different do you think our lives would be?

What if one of us changed their mind about having children?

"What if" questions to ask your colleagues

Working all the time can be tiresome and monotonous. Therefore, taking a few breaks and asking your colleagues "what if" questions helps you to know each other better and relieve stress caused by work.

What if we decided to quit our jobs and work as travellers? What would our jobs be?

What if you were interviewing a candidate, and they stayed silent?

What if we set up a special relaxation area in the office? What amenities or activities should it include?

What if you could bring back one retired or outdated technology in your workplace – what would it be?

What if office supplies started talking to you like in a cartoon?

What if you could bring anyone new skill to the team? What would it be?

What if every person was born with a special talent that determined what they became in life?

What if we could invent a new company holiday? What would it be, and how would we celebrate?

What if AI takes over the world?

What if you had to wear a superhero costume to work? Who would you dress as?

What if you were told your new boss was a ten-year-old genius?

What if we could understand and speak any language instantly? How would the world be?

What if we could employ anyone in the world?

What if our office had an in-house barista? What coffee creations would you ask for regularly?

What if you had to swap roles with your boss for a week?

What if you had to walk like a crab for a whole day in the office?

What if we switched jobs for a day? How do you think we'd manage each other's tasks?

What if you won the lottery and didn't have to work? Would you quit your job?

What if our pets could suddenly talk? What embarrassing secrets would they reveal about us?

What if our company decided to have a weekly potluck lunch? What dish would you bring to impress your colleagues?

What if you could automate one aspect of your job – what would you choose?

"What would you do if you had" questions for loved ones

The following questions will let you know your loved one more than you thought you knew them.

What would you do if you won a million dollars tomorrow?

What would you do if you were stuck on a deserted island?

What would you do if you could change one thing about your life?

What if Earth collapses on itself?

What would you do if you could read minds only for one day? Whose mind would you read?

What if you were left alone on a roller coaster ride that lasted up to nine hours?

What if you could invent one thing?

What would you do if you found out your best friend is your biological sibling? Would that excite you or scare you?

What if the world started drowning?

What if you had an idea of how to go to other galaxies – would you go?

What if you get to design your dream house?

What if you were the only person in the world?

What would you do if you found your best friend was a notorious serial killer?

What if you never had to sleep again?

What would you do if your favourite movie was real life?

What would you do if an alien abducted you?

What would you do if you met your favourite famous person?

What would you do if you had a lot of friends but they were from different worlds?

What if the Moon was made of something edible?

What would you do if you teleported to a new location each time you sneezed?

What if you were stuck in a house with a ghost?

What would you do if parents said yes to everything for one day?

What if aliens invaded Earth? What would you do?

Why do we ask "what if" questions?

Asking "what if" questions is a great way to warm up a conversation, encourage creativity and imagination, and foster fun and relaxation.

"What if" questions are an excellent way to test your loved one's imagination and creativity. They can also help build a strong relationship with your loved ones.

