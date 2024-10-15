180+ questions of the day for kids to get to know your children better

When you ask your children questions, you learn about them and understand them better. It also strengthens your bond with them, creating a special moment each time you converse. Incorporating easy and simple open-ended questions allows you to gain insight into how they think. Specifically, questions of the day for kids encourage them to express their feelings and thoughts.

Children observe what is happening around them when they grow up and learn from adults. Therefore, they have unique and imaginative responses, making a conversation with them fun. It is crucial to create a connection with your kids by asking them questions. Their eagerness to share their thoughts makes the interaction fun.

Questions of the day for kids

Kids are fun to be with and interact with, and their thinking will surprise you. They can make you laugh because of the unpredictable answers they give when you ask them questions. Below are questions for kindergarten and preschool kids that will help you get to know and understand your children.

Fun questions to ask kids

When you are with your kids, you want to make the moment fun. Sometimes, you cannot spend time with them because of work and other adult responsibilities. Asking them fun questions will spark their imagination and create a fun moment.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

Did anything upset you today?

How did you meet your best friend? What was your first impression of them?

If you could be a toy, which one would you be?

What do you think is the most difficult job in the world?

If you were to give me a new name, what would it be?

What would you call it if you had to rename the colour blue?

If you could design a new toy, what would it be?

Do you want to have kids? How many?

Why does the wind blow?

If you had three wishes, what would they be?

Do you have a favourite family tradition?

At what point do you think someone stops being a kid?

How could our family help little kids?

What is a job that you would never want to have?

How many hairs do you have?

What is something grown-ups always say?

What would you do if a zombie invaded your house?

If you could change your name, what would you change it to?

Did you do anything brave or kind today?

If you had a pet dragon, what would you name it, and where would you take it?

What trick would you teach your dog?

What is the best picture you've ever drawn?

Who is your best friend, and what do you like most about them?

What animal can make a good driver?

Why do you love candy?

Can you say the alphabet backwards?

Why is the sky blue?

What is mommy's favourite food?

Who do you see the most in your extended family?

Where do you think rain comes from?

Why are turtles so slow?

What activities make you feel most relaxed?

Is it possible for you to sleep with your eyes open?

Where do you want to live when you grow up?

Do you have a favourite song?

What do you think God looks like?

Where does God live?

Who is your role model?

Do you think life is fun or boring?

How big were you when you were born?

What is Daddy afraid of?

What would it be if you had an opportunity to make one rule for people to follow?

How many people are in your family?

What would you wish for if you saw a shooting star?

What type of food would be the best for a food fight?

Do you and your friends have secrets?

If an onion was a drink, would you drink it?

Who would win in a singing contest: Olaf or Elsa?

What plant would you like to grow if you had a garden?

If you could combine two animals to make a new one, which animals would you combine, and what would be the name of the new animal?

If everyone in your family was a different colour, what colours would they be?

What do you think about when you are bored?

What would life be if you had eight arms like an octopus?

Question of the day for kindergarten kids

Kindergarten is the first stage of education, and children enter kindergarten at around six. Children at this age have hilarious responses to questions that will bring you and your child joy. Consider the questions below.

What makes you happy?

Do you love it when I hug you, and why?

What is the weirdest thing you heard today?

Would you like to have a dog or a cat as a pet?

If you won a million dollars, what would you buy?

Who are your favourite Disney characters?

What do you love about Christmas?

Who is someone you admire?

Who is the boss in your family?

What would make your neighbour smile?

What is your favourite day of the week and why?

If you were a mommy or daddy, what is the first thing you would do?

Did you learn anything new today?

How many doors are in your house?

What is your favourite Disney princess?

What can you do to help other people?

Who is the better singer, mommy or daddy?

If you had to name 3 dogs, what would you call them?

What is the worst thing you could wear to school?

Who did you talk to or play with today?

What makes you feel loved?

What is the name of the country you would like to visit and why?

What is your favourite colour?

Who is the nicest person you know?

What do you think clouds taste like?

Why is it good to be caring?

Which friend made you smile today?

If you had money to buy a toy, what would you buy?

What do you love about your school?

What is one thing that always makes you happy?

What is the weirdest thing that your teacher ever said in class?

Where do you want to go one day on vacation?

Can you show me your favourite dance?

Who do you love the most – mom or dad?

What is your favourite subject to learn?

How would you describe your family?

What do you love to do when it rains?

What is the strangest dream you ever had?

What is your favourite holiday?

Where do babies come from?

Which weather do you love the most?

If your stuffed animal could speak, what would they say?

What superpowers would you like to have?

If you could paint a house, what colour would you choose?

What do you think parrots say?

What do you like doing with your friends at school?

Which animal would you like to see that you have never seen?

Do other students bully you in school, and how do you feel about it?

Question of the day for preschool

Questions of the day for kids create an opportunity for bonding and enable you to hear your child's ideas. It can also make you and your child happy throughout the day, especially if you appreciate their answers.

What is your favourite cartoon?

What was the best trip you ever took?

If you opened a store, what would you sell?

If you set a world record, what would it be?

What's the best present you ever got?

What is the hardest thing or rule we have in our family?

What would be in your house if you could have a secret room?

Did anyone get in trouble today?

What do you admire most about your parents?

Do you think it is good to eat animals?

How many days do you have left before you graduate?

Where would you go if you had an aeroplane?

What kind of vehicle would you like to drive when you grow up?

If you had four arms, what would you do?

Would you prefer to go camping or spend a day at the beach?

What is your favourite thing about yourself?

What is the only thing that you can do?

What's the first thing you remember about your best friend?

What talent do you wish you had

What spell would come in handy at your school?

What is your favourite thing to do on the weekends?

What planet would you like to live?

What is the new word you learned today?

What is the grossest thing you've seen an animal do?

Do you prefer shorts or pants?

What would you want to be famous for if you could be a celebrity?

If you could teleport, where would you go? Why?

If you woke up and you were green, what would you do?

What is something that scares you?

If you could give your best friend something to make their day, what would it be?

What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you?

What chores do you love doing the least?

If you dye your hair, what colour would it be?

Who is your favourite teacher, and why?

What makes your family unique?

Did your teacher explain anything well today?

What do you enjoy giving to people?

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

Would you rather have webbed fingers or webbed toes?

Do you like staying indoors and reading a book or playing outside?

What would you tell the president if you could talk to him?

What scares you the most?

What sounds make you happy?

What's the first thing you remember?

If you got sucked down the bathtub drain, where would it take you?

What's the most expensive thing you've ever broken?

Which subject was your favourite today?

If you and your friends were to open a business, what would the business be?

What would you do first if there was no gravity?

Funny question of the day for kids

Children enjoy it when you are funny around them because humour makes them happy. Asking them funny questions will make them happier, encourage playfulness, and build trust.

What was the funniest thing that happened today?

Would you rather be a cat or a dog?

Who are you going to marry?

If you were an ogre, what would be your name?

Which animal do you think has the smallest farts?

How do you know it is lunchtime?

What would be the most awkward pet to share a room with?

If a cow laughed, what kind of sound would it make?

If you were a magician, what would your name be?

What is the funniest thing you've ever eaten?

If dogs could talk, what do you think they would say?

What is your favourite way to laugh?

Who is the funniest person in your family, and why?

If you could swap places with one family member, who would it be and why?

What's the last thing that made you laugh hard?

What would happen if it started raining chocolate chips?

Who is the best dancer in your family?

What do you think is the grossest food in the world?

What would the world be like if children were in charge of their parents?

What would be the funniest animal to make fly?

Do you pick your nose and rub it on the wall when no one is looking?

What is the best way to make people laugh?

What would you do if you turned into a giant marshmallow?

What makes you dance?

What do you think goldfish think about all day?

How did Daddy get so tall?

What is your funniest memory?

What animal can you imitate the best? Which one should I do?

What is the silliest face you can make?

Who farted?

Can you tell me the funniest joke ever?

What would you do if you wanted to make everyone in your family laugh?

What do you like most about brother/sister?

What would you do if you woke up and your hair was made of spaghetti?

If an alien landed on Earth, what would be the weirdest thing they would see?

What's your favourite weird food combination?

If you woke up and there were suddenly no rules, what's the first thing you would do?

How can you make questions of the day for kids fun?

If you want to make the questions of the day fun for children, you should include topics that engage their imagination and try to be playful and funny. You should also ensure that the questions are easy for them to understand, such as "Would you rather" questions that require them to choose one option.

Questions of the day for kids play an important role in building a child's confidence. When you ask your kids questions, you learn how they think and what they like. If you want to get to know your child better, consider simple questions they can easily understand.

