70+ fun questions to ask your partner to grow closer together

Love is one of the strongest forces, and loving and being loved is the best feeling. When you love someone, you want to know everything about them. One way to get to know your partner is by asking questions and listening to the answers. These are fun questions to ask your partner to bring you closer.

Getting to know your partner may be challenging, as life has its hustles and bustles. Therefore, you must be intentional as you seek ways to understand each other and strengthen your bond. Creating questions for your partner shortens the time needed to get to know one another as they are straight to the point. Here is a list of fun questions to ask your partner when dating.

Fun questions to ask your partner

Life is hectic, and people barely find time to spend with their partners and get to know each other. Developing a set of questions to ask your significant other is a good idea. If you are wondering where to start, below are fun questions to ask your significant other.

What is the most embarrassing moment you've had in front of someone?

What's a word you have trouble pronouncing correctly?

If you become the wealthiest person on Earth, what would you do?

If I were an ice cream flavour, what flavour would I be?

What would my name be if you had to name me after a historical figure?

What is your irrational fear?

What would you rather have - unlimited money (but extreme loneliness) or respect (bare minimum money)?

If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why?

What are the flaws that make you insecure?

What is your guilty pleasure?

What, in your opinion, is my worst quality?

Who is your favourite celebrity couple?

What's one hobby you've never tried but would like to?

Fun questions to ask your boyfriend

Communication is a crucial ingredient to a successful relationship. Asking your boyfriend questions helps him open up and allows an open communication channel. Below are fun questions to get to know your boyfriend well.

What does it feel like to express your feelings: uncomfortable or easy?

When compared to other couples, what makes us stand out?

What's one limiting belief you'd like to be free of?

How would you describe our first date?

If you could talk to your younger self, what would they say about our relationship?

Which habits have we picked up from one another?

If our relationship was a movie, what would be the title?

What would be the best thing about growing old with me?

What made you choose me as your partner?

What role does self-love play in your life?

Do you think we spend ample time with both our families and friends?

Now that you have known me for a while, what would you ask me if we met for the first time?

How do you cope with adversity or pain?

Funny questions ask your boyfriend

Men respond better to questions that are funnier than serious ones. When asking your man deep questions, bring out your sense of humour to lighten the mood. Here are some funny questions for your man to get the ball rolling.

What is a punishable classroom moment you have been caught in?

Would you rather sing every other word you say or yell every other word?

If you could dedicate a meme to yourself, what would it be?

Do you like being the big spoon or the little spoon?

Would you become a thief if you knew you wouldn't get caught?

What's a useless skill you have?

Do an impression of me that makes you crack up every time you see it.

Would you strip for a hundred dollars?

What is your ugly scar, and how did you get it?

Have you been kissed by the same sex?

What is your favourite thing to do on a rainy day?

What is your favourite inside joke?

If you can get back in time, which year would you visit?

Fun questions to ask your spouse about yourself

Sometimes, you get to know and understand yourself better through someone else eyes. If you have a partner, you can ask them what they think about you, including likes and dislikes. Here are a few questions to build a real connection.

What's something you do with me that makes you especially happy?

Who is my biggest role model?

What's something new that I've helped you experience?

Who made the first move in our relationship?

What's your favourite memory of me so far?

Have I ever committed a crime?

What's the best gift I've ever given you?

What was your first impression of me?

What do I do that makes you feel loved or cared for?

If you were to make a playlist about me, what kinds of songs would you put on it?

Does anything about me intimidate you?

If my personality were a musical instrument, which would it be and why?

Which fictional character reminds you of me in real life?

"How well do you know your partner?" fun questions

Knowing your partner inside-out is a goal for every couple in a serious relationship. However, it may take a long time to understand them fully. Simple questions can shorten the period of knowing your partner well. The following are fun couple questions to start an engaging conversation.

What have you always wanted to do but couldn't do as a child?

What's a talent you wish you had?

What's your favourite way to relax after a stressful day?

If you had the power to be invincible for a day, how would you utilize the power?

Have you ever felt jealous of someone? If yes, who and why?

If you had the ability to go back in time, what would you change about your life?

What is that one thing you bought that was expensive but useless?

What's an achievement you're proud of?

If you had the chance to ask your future self one question, what would it be?

Give me the top five things on your bucket list.

What is an act of kindness you will never forget?

What is the principle or value that you have stuck to despite challenges?

What is the weirdest food you love to eat for breakfast?

What was your favourite cartoon character as a child?

Romantic questions to ask your boyfriend to make him laugh

Romance is crucial in any romantic relationship. Being romantic means doing things that will spice up your relationship and keep things fresh. Below are some romantic questions you can ask to spice up your relationship.

Which reality TV show would you want us together, and what would you do to ensure that we win?

Do you remember anything from our first date?

What is the funniest thing I have done since we met?

What age would you remain for the rest of your life?

What were your silliest nicknames growing up?

Which attack would you rather save me from, the mob or aliens?

Would you let me use your toothbrush?

If you were a lecturer at a university, what would be your course title concerning our relationship?

How would we fare in a zombie apocalypse?

What would you do if we swapped bodies like in the movie Freaky Friday?

What's the cringiest "pet name" you can think of for me?

What would your family and friends' thoughts be if you got arrested without explanation?

If you could start a restaurant, what would you serve?

One way to get to know your partner faster is by asking them questions. This is because you get answers there, shortening the period of getting to know each other. It is also an excellent way to bond with your partner. This article has outlined a variety of fun questions to ask your partner.

