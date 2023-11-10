50+ W rizz lines to get the attention of your crush

Rizz lines are the new trend on the famous video app TikTok. These lines have gathered millions of viewers and users since its inception. They are great if you want to land a date or just let them know they are on your mind.

Rizz is a short word for charisma (cha-rizz-ma) or game. It is the charming ability and skill to seduce or woo a potential romantic partner through verbal communication. This slang was introduced by Twitch streamers Duke Dennis, Cenat and Silky, and some YouTubers.

Funny rizz lines

All it takes to jumpstart a new conversation is a creative approach. An innovative and hilarious rizz line in your conversation can go a long way. You can use the following rizz examples to wow your crush.

What's your name again? Can I call you mine?

If a star fell every time I remember you, the sky would be empty.

Are you a vape? Because I'd never use you.

Are you water? Because I'd die without you.

Do you have a map? Cause I got lost in your eyes.

You must be lucky charms because you're magically delicious.

How come you are not on top of a Christmas tree? I thought that's where angels belonged.

Are you the school stairs? Because you take my breath away.

Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give one back.

Are you hair? Because I'm never cutting you off again.

I may not be a cashier, but you sure have a few things I'd like to check out!

We may not be pants, but we'd make a great pair.

Are you a phone charger? Cause I'm dying without you!

Did it hurt? When you fell from heaven.

Are you a scientist? Because I want to do you on a table periodically.

Best rizz pick-up lines

Rizzup lines are used to start a conversation with someone you are interested in dating or want to get to know better. Here are the best rizz lines to make any girl remember you.

Are you chicken fingers and fries? Because I don't care how many other options I have, I will always choose you.

I am strange in this environment. Please, would you mind granting me access to your heart?

Can I be your snowflake? I promise to never melt away from your heart.

Life without you is like a broken pencil: pointless.

Are you a parking ticket? Cause you've got fine written all over you.

If I were to receive a cent every time I see someone as beautiful as you, I would have five dollars.

I don't think I need glasses anymore because I can clearly see that we're meant to be.

If being beautiful was a crime, you'd be on the most wanted list.

Can I take your picture? I need it to show Santa what I want for Christmas.

Are you a triangle? Cause you're an acute one.

Do you know the difference between history and you? History is the past, and you are my future.

Are you a Disney ride? Because I'd wait forever for you.

Don't mind me! I'm just following my dreams.

There must be something wrong with my eyes because I can't take them off of you.

Good rizz lines

It can be scary to reach out to your crush on social media. However, having some well-thought-out cute rizz quotes will be of great help. Here is a list of the best pick-up lines to get you started.

You want to know why I'm always thinking about you? Because my mom told me to think about my future.

Is your daddy a baker? Because you've got some nice buns!

No pen, no paper. But you still draw my attention.

Are you geometry? Because you look good at every angle.

Are you a handkerchief? Because you just wiped my tears and gave me some hope.

Are you Candy Crush? Because I have a crush on you?

Are you a heart? Because I'd never stop beating for you.

Are you public speaking? Because you make me nervous.

I always thought happiness started with the letter H. But my happiness starts with U.

Many fish are in the sea, but you are the only one that caught my eye.

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest.

Do you play soccer? Because you're definitely a keeper?

You already stole my heart, so why not steal my last name?

Do you like cats? Because I'm a feline, a connection between us.

Smooth rizz lines

Do you want your crush to say yes to you swiftly? The following W rizz lines will make your dream come true. They will showcase your gentle charm to change unfavourable situations and win the heart of your crush.

Kiss me if I'm wrong, but the earth sure is flat.

Would you mind stepping away from the bar? Your presence melts all the ice!

Are you a 3? Because you need 2, know I'm the 1 made 4 you.

Can I get your jersey? Because I want your name and number.

When I was a kid, I used to have to chase butterflies. Now you're over here bringing them right to me.

Are you iron? Because I don't get enough of you.

Are you a golden snitch? Because you're by far the most incredible catch here.

I must be a time traveller because I can't imagine my future without you.

Close your eyes, and what do you see? (Nothing, Darkness, Black, etc.) That's my life without you.

Are you a TV? Because I sure like watching you.

What is a nice person like you doing in a dirty mind like mine? I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you.

Math is confusing. It's always talking about x and y and never you and I.

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

Are you the ocean? Because I just want to dive inside of you.

Social media is the home of numerous slang terms, and rizz is among them. The above rizz lines will warm your crush's heart and may make them instantly fall in love with you.

