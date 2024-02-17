33 Pinky and the Brain quotes from the iconic cartoon show

Pinky and the Brain is an iconic animated television series from the United States. The show premiered in the 1990s and follows the life of two laboratory mice, Pinky and Brain. The two mice are determined to achieve their goals no matter the setbacks. These Pinky and the Brain quotes will bring back the old good memories.

The adventures of Pinky and Brain attracted fans from the onset due to their witty banter and hilarious antics. The two characters brought children and adults together and were a great pastime. If you are a fan of the iconic cartoon, you will enjoy the quotes from the show. Here is a list of memorable quotes from Pinky and the Brain Take Over the World.

Pinky and the Brain quotes

Pinky and The Brain series won many hearts because of its characters and storyline. Apart from entertainment, there were lessons to be learned from the two. Below are great quotes from the Pinky and the Brain series.

My greatest pleasure is derived from making Brain spill milk out from his nose! – Pinky

Once I take over the world, Pinky reminds me to snub you publicly. — Brain

What are the chances that I could be pondering precisely what you're pondering? — Pinky

Only one ride interests me: the incredible thrill of taking over the world! — Brain

Don't worry, Brain. These two simple words will make it all better. Hakuna Matata. — Pinky

Because with me in charge, it will be a better place. — The Brain

My trained cheap iguana workforce will make our shoes to our specifications day and night. — Brain

Pinky and the Brain sayings

Pinky and the Brain is one of the most iconic animated shows. It had fans laughing at the antics of the two dishonest lab rats. The show had numerous sayings that fans will remember for years. Here is a list of some famous quotes from the animated show.

Pinky: What are we going to do today, Brain? Pinky: What we do every night, Pinky, try to take over the world.

The workings of your mind are a mystery to me, Pinky. — Brain

You are going to be a help this time. — Pinky

Some days, I think I'd be better off with a pliant corn dog as my sidekick. — Brain

We'll go to a place where the sun does not set, your wallet size matters and actresses and actors slave all day. — Brain

Your associative powers belie your small cranium, my friend. — The Brain

If a tube is attached to the vacuum in your head, it could clean the whole city. — Brain

I feel the need. I feel the need for expeditious velocity. — Brain

Pinky and the Brain catchphrases

Pinky and Brain are among the most entertaining characters in the cartoon world. The two lab mice are known for their antics and catchphrases. Below are hilarious catchphrases from the animated characters that will lift your spirit.

As it says on my refrigerator, Love Is dot dot dot! — Pinky

Go Brain! And find your smile. — Pinky

Pinky, the irony is that after several years of trying to conquer the world, the only thing I needed to do was to say the word 'Moo'. — Brain

Bravo, Brain! I'd clap incessively if the quicksand weren't digesting me. — Pinky

Between the earth and Pinky, you can quickly differentiate the two. One is a compact mass of still matter rushing without thinking through the void, and the other is the earth. — Brain

I'm not stupid. I usually purposely try to sabotage Brain's plans because it is obvious the show will end if he succeeds, right? — Pinky

Funny Pinky and the Brain quotes

The Pink and the Brain quotes are intelligent, witty, and egoistical, but they laugh well! Here are hilarious quotes from the iconic show that will crack you up.

Remember, I'm not only the president of the Small Club for Men but also a mouse planning world domination. — Brain

Oh, don't be silly, Brain. It would take all the fun out of life; I derive my greatest pleasure from making you squirm. — Snowball, Pinky And The Brain

There's only one ride I'm interested in—the thrill of conquering the world! — Brain

I am the Iconoclast and unconventional eccentric who marches to a different drummer, but you may call me Noodle Noggin.

Come, Pinky. We should get on the space shuttle and go to our home planet of Acme to get ready for the coming millennium.

I've sacked the second khaki Kicky Sack sock plucker since the sixth sitting sheet slitter got sick. — Mr. Sackett

Pinky and the Brain's famous lines

Pinky and the Brain cartoon has some of the most iconic lines in animation. Check out the list below for some of the most memorable lines from the show.

I derive my greatest pleasure from making Brain squ*rt milk out of his nose! — Pinky

Yes! This is the most promising pain. — Brain

Stop it, Pinky! Stop it! Your influence is corrupting my prototype! — Brain

It must be inordinately taxing to be such a noob. — The Brain

Pinky, if you don't stop this foolishness, I shall have to hurt you. — Brain

Are you pondering what I'm pondering? I think so, Brain, but wouldn't the asparagus feel left out if we covered the world in salad dressing? — Pink

Pinky and the Brain was an American animated comedy series produced between 1995 and 1998. The show gained a massive following as viewers enjoyed Pinky and Brain's adventures. The two characters had a purpose and were determined to live up to it. If you are a fan of the adventure-comedy animation TV show, the above Pinky and the Brain quotes are for you.

