90 excuses quotes to help you see the roadblocks in your life

Life can be challenging, and it is sometimes easier to come up with excuses than find solutions. Excuses can kill your dreams and derail your life. Reading positive quotes can help avoid letting excuses stop or hinder your growth. These excuse quotes will motivate you when faced with those silent saboteurs.

Do you always find a reason to avoid doing something? People make excuses when unsure how to proceed or experience challenges. However, this habit can be detrimental to how they progress in life. Here is a collection of excuse quotes that will help you overcome life challenges and stay in the right mindset.

Excuses quotes

There are millions of excuses that you can find when faced with an obstacle in life. However, instead of making excuses, find inspiration to tackle the challenges. These inspirational quotes will motivate you to achieve something great.

Success is not as easy as winners make it look, nor as hard as losers make it sound. — Orrin Woodward

When you are good at making excuses, it is hard to excel at anything else. — John L. Mason

It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one. — George Washington

Neglecting small things under the pretext of wanting to accomplish large ones is the excuse of a coward. — Alexandra David Neel

Excuses are merely nails used to build a house of failure. — Habeeb Akande

A difficulty is the excuse history never accepts. — Edward R. Murrow

Excuses are lies wrapped up in reasons. — Howard Wright

To rush into explanations is always a sign of weakness. — Agatha Christie

Excuses are the crutches of the uncommitted. — A. R. Bernard

If you really want to do it, you do it. There are no excuses. — Bruce Nauman

It is wise to direct your anger towards problems, not people, to focus your energies on answers, not excuses. — William Arthur Ward

No one ever excused his way to success. — Dave Del Dotto

You'll never learn anything or impress anyone by making excuses and diverting blame. — Frank Sonnenberg

Excuses change nothing but make everyone feel better. — Mason Cooley

If you have dreams you want to pursue, the time to pursue them is now. There is no perfect time, and there is no better time. There is only the time you lose while you're making excuses. — Holly Lisle.

Tired of excuses quotes

The right words will help shift your mindset if you are tired of making excuses in your life. The following tired of excuses quotes will help you overcome the habit.

Excuses will always be there for you, but opportunities won't.

The problem with all these tired excuses for inaction is that it suggests a fundamental lack of faith in American business and ingenuity. — Barack Obama

Success doesn't accept excuses.

Peace is a question of will. All conflicts can be settled, and no excuses exist for allowing them to become eternal. — Martti Ahtisaari

You don't need to hear excuses; action speaks louder than words.

Excuses are the crutch of the uncommitted.

Save the excuses. It's not about having time. It's about making time. If it matters, you will make time.

Don't make excuses, make improvements. — Tyra Banks

Excuses are the lowest form of self-respect.

Stop making excuses; start making progress.

Stop doubting yourself, work hard, and make it happen. No more excuses.

Excuses are the enemy of excellence.

Excuses are like nails in the coffin of your dreams.

Replace excuses with effort, replace laziness with determination, and everything else will fall into place.

Excuses are for people who don't want it bad enough.

A person who is full of excuses quotes

Sometimes, you can encounter someone who always finds reasons not to be accountable for their mistakes. This may make one feel exhausted. Here is a list of quotes you can share to inspire them.

Ninety-nine per cent of the failures come from people who have the habit of making excuses. — George Washington Carver

Negative thinking is subtle and deceptive. It wears many faces and hides behind the mask of excuses. Stripping the mask and discovering the real, root emotion is essential. — Robert H. Schuller

You can make a million excuses for why something didn't go well, but ultimately, just fix it and get on with it. Be a solutions person. — Emily Weiss

No excuses. Play like a champion. — Kelley O'Hara

He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else. — Benjamin Franklin

Ignorance of the law excuses no man from practising it. — Addison Mizner

Most people don't have that willingness to break bad habits. They have a lot of excuses, and they talk like victims. — Carlos Santana

Don't let yourself make excuses for not doing the things you want to do. — Sam Altman

Excuses destroy success every time. — Jon Taffer

Don't give in to excuses that can keep you from really living the best life God has for you. — Joyce Meyer

There's really no excuse; you've got to make your own luck. — Auston Matthews

It's not the time to look for excuses. — Rafael Nadal

Not managing your time and making excuses are two bad habits. Don't put them both together by claiming you don't have the time. — Bo Bennett

Several excuses are always less convincing than one. — Aldous Huxley

You can blame outside factors or make excuses about why things didn't work out, but that doesn't change anything. — Chris Gardner

Relationship excuses quotes

Relationships can only thrive when both parties put in effort. This means both partners do not make excuses and do their part. Below are great quotes for people who make excuses in relationships.

Fear of commitment is just an excuse to avoid putting in the effort required to make a relationship work.

Excuses may protect your ego, but they damage your relationship.

A situationship is not a relationship. Excuses about limitations and obstacles are just a lack of courage and commitment. Those who genuinely want to be together find a way to make it happen. — Anthon St. Maarten

Excuses are the roadblocks on the path to understanding.

Excuses are the tool of the weak and the enemy of love.

To understand someone, you must first understand their excuses.

The bridge to trust is burned down by the flames of excuses.

Love flourishes in the absence of excuses.

If someone truly loves you, they will never have to make excuses for their actions.

To love openly, you must not make excuses but speak honestly.

Always look for reasons to love more rather than why relationships are hard.

Don't make excuses for someone constantly letting you down in a relationship.

Apologies lose their meaning when excuses follow them.

Excuses only mask the truth and hinder genuine growth in a relationship.

The path to a healthy relationship is paved with transparency, not excuses.

Personal excuses quotes

Achieving personal goals needs dedication and hard work. On the other hand, finding reasons not to can kill your dreams. Below are amazing quotes to help you achieve personal goals if you are tired of making excuses.

The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you tell yourself about why you can't achieve it. — Jordan Belfort

The art of making excuses is the art of growth inhibition. — Stewart Stafford

If you really want to do something, you'll find a way. If you don't, you'll find an excuse. — Jim Rohn

An excuse is nothing more than a self-imposed roadblock. — C.C. Chapman

Excuses are the anchors that keep dreams in the harbour. — Casey Combden

Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire. — Arnold H. Glasow

You will never get anywhere in life if you keep finding reasons why it's difficult.

The more you make excuses, the less you create solutions. — Raymond Hull

Your goals don't care about your excuses.

Excuses proclaim an unwillingness to learn. — Frank Sonnenberg

Excuses are the language of the weak. — James N. Watkins

It takes guts to realise you screwed up and then come clean without any excuses. — Brandon Webb

Your excuses may comfort you, but they won't serve you.

Your excuses are just the lies your fears have sold you. — Robin Sharma

He who excuses himself accuses himself. — Gabriel Meurier

Sad excuses quotes

Failure to achieve goals can be frustrating and a joy killer. These sad excuses quotes will ensure you do not make or tolerate excuses from other people.

Excuses are nothing more than a reason to fail. — Mac Mcgovern

Most people who haven't reached their potential have many excuses for why they haven't. — Jason Harvey

Where the heart is willing, it will find a thousand ways, but where it is unwilling, it will find a thousand excuses. — Chotu Dhiman

Excuses are the loser's way out. They will mar your credibility and stunt your personal growth. — Alexander Pope

Some people use excuses to avoid accepting responsibility, while others use excuses to justify. — Catherine Pulsifer

Excuses are used to justify leaving the scene of truth without changing. — Orrin Woodward

Never make excuses. Your friends don't need them, and your foes won't believe them. — John Wooden

There is a lie in between a promise and many excuses. — Toba Beta

When you were making excuses, someone else was making enterprise. — Amit Kalantri

Excuses are the tools with which persons with no purpose in view build for themselves great monuments of nothing. — Steven Grayhm

Excuses and complaints are signs of a dreamless life. — Bangambiki Habyarimana

The trouble with excuses is that they become inevitably difficult to believe after they've been used a couple of times. — Scott Spencer

Excuses cost you more than they buy you. — TemitOpe Ibrahim

Excuses are things like sausages stuffed with reason in the skin of a lie. — Kianu Starr

Getting defensive doesn't hide that you know you could have done better. Stop putting your energy into your excuses. — Tony Curl

Achieving life goals needs focus and dedication. However, making excuses can halt your life and kill your dreams. It is, therefore, essential to stay motivated and avoid excuses. If you are looking for excuse quotes for yourself or your friends, the above list is sufficient.

