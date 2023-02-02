53 funny teacher jokes that both kids and adults will enjoy

Dropping funny teacher jokes occasionally is a great way of getting students’ attention. Anyone can lose concentration due to boredom in the classroom and it is crucial that teachers should be a little bit funny. This article highlights some of the best jokes about teachers that can leave your students in stitches.

According to Huffington Post, the human brain can only take up to 45 minutes of information before it starts losing concentration. Getting a slight break by having funny and hilarious breaks is a sure way of putting those around you in the right mindset for an amazing day. Without further ado, check out the collection of funny teacher jokes shared below that are ideal for both kids and adults.

Funny teacher jokes

Are you are looking for some funny jokes to kill boredom in the classroom? These jokes will undoubtedly make your body sway with laughter.

Why did the teacher wear sunglasses on the first day of school?

She heard her classes were super bright!

What do you do if a teacher rolls her eyes at you?

Pick them up and roll them back

Why did the teacher write on the window?

Because she wanted the lesson to be very clear!

Jimmy, do you have a question?

No no…I am just holding up my hand waiting for someone to give ma high-five!

What do turtles do when the first day of school is over?

They Shell-abrate!

What did the triangle say to the circle?

You’re pointless.

Parallel lines have so much in common …

It's a shame they'll never meet.

Why did the kid cross the playground?

To get to the other side.

I’m not sure any teacher has a favourite snake, but…

A pi-thon

What did the penny say to another penny?

We make cents!

What are ten things a teacher can always count on?

Their fingers.

What is the difference between a teacher and a train?

The teacher says “Spit your gum out” and the train says, “Chew, chew!”

Jimmy, you know you can’t sleep in my class.

I know. But maybe if you were just a little quieter, I could.

Teacher jokes for kids

Are you wondering how to bring up positive energy in class? Feel free to share these hilarious jokes with your students to put a smile on their faces.

Why did the teacher turn the lights on?

Because her class was so dim.

Why did the boy eat his homework?

Because his teacher said it was a piece of cake.

Why don’t bubbles like to go to school?

They can’t handle the POP quizzes!

What’s the difference between a cat and a comma?

One has claws at the end of its paws. The other is a pause at the end of a clause.

What do you say to comfort a grammar teacher?

There Their They’re.

Teacher: Answer my question at once. What is 7 plus 2?

Student: At once!

What does the thermometer say to the cylinder?

You may have graduated, but I sure have more degrees than you.

Little Johnny has 10 cents, 2 dollars and another 7 cents. How much does he have?

Clearly, a money problem.

Why do teenagers always travel in groups of three?

Because they can’t even.

Why is the corner always the hottest part of the room?

Because it’s 90 degrees

Why is the math book so unhappy?

Because it’s full of problems!

What did the ghost teacher say to the class?

Look at the board and I’ll go through it again!

On the first day of school, what did the teacher say was her three favourite words were?

June, July and August.

Why did closing her eyes remind the teacher of her classroom?

Because there were no pupils to see.

Teacher jokes for adults

Did you have that favourite and funny teacher when you were in school? If so, you would agree that teachers who inject humour into their lessons are the best as they make learning enjoyable. Share the jokes about teachers with your adult friends and make their day even brighter.

What do you get when you cross a software engineer with an English teacher?

A programmar.

What do you do with a sick chemist?

If you can’t helium and you can’t curium then you’d better barium.

Why were the early days of history called the dark ages?

Because there were so many knights.

Did you hear that old math teachers never die?

They just lose some of their functions.

Teacher: Whoever answers my next question, can go home.

One boy throws his bag out of the window.

Teacher: Who just threw that?!

Boy: Me! I’m going home now!

Teacher: Why are you late for school?

Boy: Because of a sign down the road.

Teacher: What does the sign have to do with you being late?

Boy: The sign said, “School Ahead, Go Slow!”

What did the pencil sharpener say to the pencil?

Stop going in circles and get to the point.

In the Periodic Table class, teachers have been warned not to let iron and carbon sit beside each other due to their tendency to steal.

What do you call a ruler, protractor and compass all hanging out together?

Weapons of math instruction.

Student: Would you punish me for something I did not do?

Teacher: Of course, I would not do that.

Student: Great, because I did not do my homework.

What do you call an English teacher with a social media addiction?

Instagrammar.

What do you get if Bach falls off a horse but has the courage to get on again and continue riding?

Bach in the saddle again.

Why did the teacher write the class rules on the window?

She wanted the rules to be very clear for the students!

Teacher: What can you tell me about angle c?

Student: Hmm, it’s acute?

Teacher: No, it’s a small island off the north coast of Wales.

Good teacher jokes

Teachers who can make their students genuinely laugh are a rare breed and are always fondly remembered by their students. Have a look at some of the best teacher jokes that are worth sharing.

Last night my classroom was broken into and all of the dictionaries were stolen. I’m lost for words.

Why was the fraction sceptical about marrying the decimal?

Because he would have to convert.

Teacher: I hope I didn't see you looking at John's exam?

Student: I hope you didn't either.

Teacher: If I had 6 oranges in one hand and 7 apples in the other, what would I have?

Student: Big hands!

Teacher: Why have you got cotton in your ears? Do you have an infection?

Student: Well, you keep saying that things go in one ear and out the other, so I am trying to keep them it all in!

My English teacher used to quote lord of the rings to us. She used to say “you shall not pass!”

What is the difference between a Teacher and a Large Pizza?

A large pizza can feed a family of four.

Child: I think we need a new teacher.

Mom: Why’s that?

Child: Our teacher doesn’t know anything! She keeps asking us for the answers…

What do you call a teacher who forgot to take attendance?

Absent-minded.

What if math teachers are pirates and they just want us to find X so they can get the buried treasure?

Teacher: You missed school yesterday, didn't you?

Student: Not really.

My math teacher asked me why I was doing my sums on the floor.

I said: “you told us to do them without using tables.

Funny teacher quotes are witty sayings that showcase the humorous side of education. These quotes often use sarcasm and irony to bring a smile to students' faces and to help lighten the mood in the classroom.

