FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede announced the release of the UTME results at a press conference held at JAMB headquarters, Bwari, in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

Vanguard reports that the examination which began on Friday, 19th April ended on Monday, 29th April 2024.

According to The Punch, JAMB delayed the release of the UTME results by some days to scrutinize the UTME results.

The decision was to ensure credibility and integrity as regards the issue of impersonation, mixed biometrics, and other forms of malpractices.

Legit.ng recalls that Oloyede said over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the 2024 UTME in 118 towns and over 700 centres nationwide.

Oloyede said the exercise was faster because of the pace at which JAMB cleared and captured biometrics.

After the release of the 2024 UTME results, below is a graph explanation of how candidates can check their on their phones and laptop.

