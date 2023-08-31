Scariest thing in the world: what are people most afraid of?

Fear is a reaction that arises from physical, emotional or psychological threats. It can be real or imagined and vary from one person to another. Despite fear being a normal human reaction, it is triggered by things. What is the scariest thing in the world that most people are afraid of?

A terrified man is standing. Photo: pexels.com, @laylow

Source: UGC

There are numerous scary and creepy things in the world. While some things can be avoided, some come unexpectedly and cannot be controlled. These scary triggers can cause mental and physical trauma, and people prefer to stay far away from them.

Top 20 scariest things in the world

Fear is subjective, and what scares one person may not scare another. There are many fear-inducing things in the world, and the level of fear created by them varies. Below is a list of the scariest things ever.

1. Death

A view of the cemetery. Photo: pexels.com, @mikebirdy

Source: UGC

Death tops the list of the scary things in the world. Despite being sure it will come, people fear themselves or their loved ones passing away. The reason people are afraid of death is the fact that no one is certain of what to expect on the other side. In some cultures, talking about it is taboo as it is said to attract it.

2. Darkness

A person is seated in darkness. Photo: pexels.com, @catiamatos

Source: UGC

Darkness is one of the scariest things ever. This is because humans associate it with uncertainty or the unknown. In many cultures and religions, darkness is associated with evil, making people fear it even more. You imagine the worst and become vulnerable because you can't see what's happening around you.

3. Sickness

A person lying on a couch, having a headache. Photo: pexels.com, @sorashimazaki

Source: UGC

Being sick is one of the scariest things in the world. The discomfort and pain are horrifying as you have little control over the disease. People fear that illness could lead to death, depending on the severity. Sick people are not the only ones scared but also their loved ones. Some illnesses may cause stigma, while others are draining financially and emotionally.

4. Horror movies

Two people watching a horror movie. Photo: pexels.com, @ronlach

Source: UGC

Horror movies can be scary to some people, while to others they are just like other movies. They invoke suspense and fear. Horror movies and TV shows feature terrifying things that are unpredictable. Eerie music and dark lights can also traumatise some folks.

5. Heights

A person walking on a high concrete railing. Photo: pexels.com, @marytaylor

Source: UGC

Height is one of the scariest things ever. The fear of heights is a response by the human body designed to keep it safe from falling. It is also a biological reaction by the body as a protection mechanism against death or injury.

6. Nuclear weapons

An explosion on the beach. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Nuclear weapons are among the scariest things in the world. They have the capability of wiping out humanity. The world's most powerful countries manufacture these weapons.

The effects of a nuclear explosion have far-reaching consequences. The radiation emitted could lead to effects such as damaging the environment, affecting human health and climate change. There is always the fear of a nuclear war erupting among countries, creating fear and unease among the population.

7. Needles

A doctor holding a needle. Photo: pexels.com, @rethaferguson

Source: UGC

Being sick is scary, and receiving an injection might be even more frightening. One of the reasons people fear needles is their association with pain and blood. The fear of needles is known as trypanophobia, and many people have experienced it at some point.

8. Speaking in front of people

A person giving a speech with a microphone. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov

Source: UGC

There is a universal fear of speaking to a group of people in public. The art of public speaking is not easy, and the fear of being awkward is real. There are so many things that could go wrong.

The most common is embarrassing by saying the wrong things or words disappearing while on stage. This creates anxiety before starting, as you are unsure how people will receive your message.

9. Spiders and insects

A person terrified by a crawling insect. Photo: pexels.com, @martproduction

Source: UGC

The fear of insects and spiders is real among a large population worldwide. The fear of spiders is known as arachnophobia, and many people have it. This is because they are poisonous and dangerous when they bite. Insects are featured in creepy horror movies for a reason. The thought of them crawling on you creates fear, even though most are harmless.

10. Claustrophobia

A person in an enclosed space. Photo: pexels.com, @martproduction

Source: UGC

Claustrophobia is the fear of enclosed spaces. Being in confined spaces is scary, making some people feel helpless, uncomfortable and in pain. The fact that one cannot move freely can make people go crazy. People want to know they have freedom of movement and are not trapped in one space.

11. Snakes

A grey and brown snake is opening its mouth. Photo: pexels.com, @donaldtong94

Source: UGC

Although not everyone fears snakes, a lot of people do. Snakes are feared for the harm they can cause when they bite or spit poison. A snake bite is often a threat to human life if not treated immediately. There is also the fact that snakes are associated with evil and witchcraft in some religions and cultures. This makes people fear them and want nothing to do with them.

12. Being buried alive

A family covering a child with sand on the seashore. Photo: pexels.com, @kampus

Source: UGC

Being buried alive is the creepiest thing in the world. The fear of being buried alive is known as taphophobia. The fact that you might be confined in a dark space with no air and no way to escape is sickening. Knowing you can do nothing about your situation is like a slow way to die.

13. Failure

A person sitting on a bench looking down, holding their head. Photo: pexels.com, @inzmamkhan11

Source: UGC

Failure is one of the scariest things in the world, although most people do not verbalise it. Everyone wants to succeed, and the thought that that may not happen is terrifying. Societal pressure does not make things easy, as it has a set of standards for success. Failure leads to low esteem issues and judgements from others; therefore, most people will do anything to avoid it.

14. Deep waters

A grey shark deep in the sea. Photo: pexels.com, @georgedesipris

Source: UGC

Many people fear deep waters. This is fuelled by the fear of the unknown and lack of control, especially when one cannot see the bottom. The fact that deep waters have creatures that may cause death adds to the fear. Creatures like sharks can cause panic and death, as they are lethal.

15. Ghosts

Two children covered in white ghost blankets for Halloween. Photo: pexels.com, @charlesparker

Source: UGC

Ghosts are spirits of the past souls that sometimes visit the living. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, seeing one is scary. That is why they are often featured in Hollywood horror stories, as they are creepy. In some cultures, they are associated with bad omens and evil, adding to the fear.

16. Dentists

A dentist and their patient. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa

Source: UGC

Dentists are among the most feared doctors in the world, and odontophobia is real. This is because most people do not like pain in their mouth, and most dental procedures can be painful.

17. Flying

A view of clouds and aeroplane wing from a plane window. Photo: pexels.com, @sterrylarson

Source: UGC

The fear of flying is known as aviophobia, and many people have it, especially the first time they fly. This might be caused by the fact that when accidents happen, there are hardly any survivors.

The fact the plans are high up in the air where people have no control makes them dread flying. Aviophobia can keep you from seeing loved ones or even accessing opportunities in other countries.

18. Torture

A person screaming. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Source: UGC

Being tortured is the scariest thing ever and one of the most painful experiences no one wants to go through. Torture is feared because it is an intentional punishment where pain is inflicted physically and psychologically. In many cases, it happens when someone is being interrogated. The outcome of torture is trauma, psychological and physical pain to the victim.

19. Clowns

A person with a painted clown face. Photo: pexels.com, @christiandiokno

Source: UGC

Clowns are among the most feared things in the world. Although it is mostly kids who fear clowns, many adults are terrified by a thought of coming face-to-face with a clown. There is something creepy about clowns, whether it's a clown mask or face paint.

20. Deep fake technology

A person looking at a computer screen in the dark. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov

Source: UGC

In this day and age, it is impossible to be 100% sure about something you see online. With the rise of the deep fake technology, and AI in general, it is easy to fall victim to a convincing forgery. Not being able to trust your eyes and ears is a terrifying prospect.

What is the scariest thing on earth?

The scariest thing on earth is death. Many fear what happens on the other side; not knowing what it might be is scary.

What is the scariest thing in the world? Numerous things may trigger the feeling of fear. The level of fear created by a phenomenon is relative, with some being just a bit scared and others being downright panicked. The above is a list of 20 scary things in the world.

Legit.ng published an article about the biggest houses. Shelter is a basic need, and owning a house is among the top achievements for most people. The rich and famous do not just buy regular homes; the size of the house matters. Learn more about the world's biggest and most luxurious houses money can buy.

A house is a man's castle; to the rich, the bigger, the better. In today's world, owning a standard home is not enough, as people with money build mega-mansions. These houses are not just big but have amenities most people dream of. The stately homes have big pools, garages, beautiful lawns, and expensive art and furniture.

Source: Legit.ng