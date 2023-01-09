75 lies quotes to help you express your feeling of betrayal

Lying can have detrimental effects on relationships and trust. And unfortunately, most people have been lied to at some point in their lives. Therefore, quotes about lies emphasize the value of honesty in everyone's lives and the negative effects of lying.

Being lied to can cause deep hurt and emotional pain, and it can be difficult for individuals to move past these feelings and regain trust in the person who lied. Lying interferes with your relationships, happiness, and ability to concentrate on your morals and the important aspects of life. Here is a collection of relatable quotes about lying that will help you express your feeling of betrayal.

Lies quotes

Lying can undermine people's self-worth by preventing them from seeing themselves as good people and eroding trust in society. Check out these quotes on telling lies that will help you lead a truthful and honest life.

Some liars are so expert they deceive themselves.

A lie told often enough becomes the truth.

The bigger the lie, the more they believe it.

Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons.

Lying lips are an abomination to the LORD, but those who deal truthfully are His delight.

If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything. – Mark Twain

Yeah, it never amazes me how a single lie can undo an entire lifetime of good.

Never try to destroy someone else's life with a lie when yours can be destroyed with the truth.

I'm not upset that you lied to me; I'm upset that from now on, I can't believe you. – Friedrich Nietzsche

The reason I talk to myself is because I'm the only one whose answers I accept. – George Carlin

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. – Winston Churchill

The truth will set you free, but first, it will p*ss you off. – Gloria Steinem

Music doesn't lie. If there is something to be changed in this world, then it can only happen through music. – Jimi Hendrix

People can choose between the sweet lie or the bitter truth. I say the bitter truth, but many people don't want to hear it. – Avigdor Lieberman

The secret to getting away with lying is believing with all your heart. That goes for lying to yourself, even more so than lying to another. – Elizabeth Bear

Quotes about dishonesty and betrayal

Liars deliberately choose to fabricate the truth and conceal their actions from others. Here are quotes about dishonesty and betrayal you can relate to.

Lack of clarity is always a sign of dishonesty.

Betrayal contributes so much to personal growth.

It is true that dishonesty can only bring a gap.

There is no kind of dishonesty that does not harm.

The worst betrayal always comes from the people we trust a lot.

Small secrets between people are the reason for dishonesty.

They can betray me, but I choose not to betray my peace of mind.

When someone betrays you, it is a reflection of their character, not yours.

To grapple with dishonesty, we have to open our eyes to some unpleasant truths.

The greatest truth is honesty, and the greatest falsehood is dishonesty. – Abu Bakr

That was how dishonesty and betrayal started, not in big lies but in small secrets.

He felt at once betrayed and betrayer, deceived and deceiver. He was a criminal forced into crime.

Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important affairs. – Albert Einstein

Dishonest people conceal their faults from themselves as well as others; honest people know and confess them. – Christian Nestell Bovee

Sayings about lies

A lie hurts more than the truth because it captures you, holds your emotions captive, causes you to doubt innumerable truths, and transforms everything you have experienced into something unreal. Check out these "telling a lie" quotes that will help you in life.

Friends and lovers lie to make us feel good.

We lie the loudest when we lie to ourselves.

One lie can ruin your reputation forever.

Some liars start believing their own lies.

No one forgets the truth; they just get better at lying.

You can't lie to the one who knows you too well.

Lying to ourselves is more deeply ingrained than lying to others.

If you don't want to slip up tomorrow, speak the truth today.

A liar is a liar and lives on the lies he tells and dies in a life of lies.

Nothing hurts more than being ignored, replaced, forgotten, or lied to.

People never lie so much after a hunt, during a war, or before an election.

I'm not upset that you lied to me; I'm upset that I can't believe you from now on.

I don't hate liars. I just disrespect them because they disrespect themselves in the first place.

Lies sound like facts to those who've been conditioned to misrecognize the truth.

Famous quotes about lies and betrayal

Trusting someone is like giving them a piece of yourself. It will be difficult for them to regain trust once they have broken it. Use these lie quotes to express your feelings if you have been betrayed.

There comes a time when silence is betrayal.

Hurt me with the truth but never comfort me with a lie.

I don't mind being lied to, but whatever you do, never betray me.

Once you stop telling lies about me, I will stop telling the truth about you.

It will be believed if you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough.

Hard truths can be dealt with and triumphed over, but lies will destroy your soul.

Don't lie to me unless you're absolutely sure that I will never find the truth.

No lie, secret, betrayal, or mistake will remain concealed if you have a past.

You learn to see under the surface when no one you know tells the truth.

We met less than a week ago, and in that time, I've done nothing but lie and cheat and betray you.

Lies sound like facts to those who've been conditioned to misrecognize the truth. – DaShanne Stokes

There is tremendous trauma in the betrayal caused by a perpetual liar as they repeatedly commit psychological abuse.

I try to plant peace if I do not want discord, to plant loyalty and honesty if I want to avoid betrayal and lies.

No one is as they seem, and most of life, apart from honest betrayal, is lies and deceit.

The how of any betrayal was the hardest part to justify. How the lies can be assembled, stacked, and maintained until the truth is completely hidden behind them.

Quotations about lies and truth

Learning to tell the truth can help you avoid hurting other people's feelings. You increase your confidence and trust in others when you avoid telling lies. Here are some helpful quotes about telling the truth and lying.

Half a truth is often a great lie.

The best lies are always at least partially true.

When a man is penalized for honesty, he learns to lie.

A half-truth masquerading as the whole truth becomes a complete untruth.

A lie can only make temporary sense. The truth is permanent and lasts forever.

Telling lies is easy, but telling the truth and pretending you are lying is hard.

Being generally deemed a good person often requires one to tell a half-truth, not to tell the truth, or to tell a complete lie.

Telling lies is a fault in a boy, an art in a lover, an accomplishment in a bachelor, and a second nature in a married man.

You can believe in whatsoever you like, but the truth remains the truth, no matter how sweet the lie may taste.

I couldn't help but wonder if he had picked up on my half-truth as easily as I had picked up on his.

A half-truth, like half a brick, is always more forcible as an argument than a whole one. It carries better.

A half-truth is even more dangerous than a lie. You can detect a lie at some stage, but half a truth will surely mislead you for a long time.

Telling lies and showing off to get attention are mistakes I made that I don't want my kids to make.

A liar begins by making falsehood appear like truth and ends by making truth itself appear false. – William Shenstone

He who does not bellow the truth when he knows the truth makes himself the accomplice of liars and forgers. – Charles Peguy

When people don't tell you the truth, what they are saying is they don't value you or their relationship with you enough to be honest. – Shannon L

No one can be happy who has been thrust outside the pale of truth. And there are two ways that one can be removed from this realm: by lying or by being lied to. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca

You might find it difficult to trust anyone who has ever lied to you. As a result, reading some lies quotes can help you move forward and express how you feel about being lied to or betrayed.

