50+ positive affirmations for anxiety to help you relieve it

Are you struggling to manage your fears and stress and are looking for positive affirmations for anxiety? Dealing with stressful situations and controlling fear is a challenge to many people and has hindered them from maximising their full potential.

Anxiety can make you panic even when you should maintain your cool, and everything flows seamlessly. It is a common condition, especially when you are not sure of the outcomes of your actions. To control it and regain confidence, memorise positive affirmations for anxiety.

Positive affirmations for anxiety to calm your nerves

Even though being nervous is quite normal on certain occasions, extreme levels can be detrimental and must be avoided. Staying confident is the best remedy, and here are some daily affirmations for anxiety that will help you calm down.

I am safe and in control.

I have done this before, and I can do it again.

This, too, shall pass.

I am strong.

I trust myself.

I am capable.

I take things one day at a time.

I inhale peace and exhale worry.

This feeling is only temporary.

I am loved and accepted

I have everything I need for a happy life.

I am capable of solving any problems that I face me.

The feelings of panic are leaving my body.

I have the ability to overcome anxiety.

I am freeing myself from stress.

I am free of anything that weighs me down.

I am relaxing each part of my body.

I am now in control.

My body is calm.

I am in control.

Peace and optimism are all around me.

Every breath I take contains bits of peace that make me calm.

I am thankful for the total tranquillity I have in my life.

I permit myself to remove stress from my life.

Wherever I go, I carry my peace with me.

I only attract calm and peaceful individuals.

I feel totally relaxed and overly calm in moments like this.

Every cell in my body has a positive vibration.

There is always a solution.

Affirmations for stressful situations

Staying optimistic in a stressful situation can help you deal with the circumstances better. Instead of panicking, remind yourself that you have what it takes to overcome the problem and emerge victorious. To do that, here are some affirmations for fear and anxiety that will keep your mind free from worries.

All is well in my world.

I will get through today.

I welcome a sense of calm into my life.

I permit myself to feel this way without judgment.

It’s okay. Everything will be fine.

I am brave.

I open my soul to peace.

I am in control of my day.

I can do this.

I am enough.

Look at me go! I can do it all.

I love myself.

I forgive myself.

I let go, and I am free.

I am doing the best I can, and that is enough.

I release the past and embrace the present.

Wherever I go, I am well.

I can handle whatever comes my way.

I am safe and protected.

I can move past this moment.

I am kind to myself.

I believe in myself.

I love myself unconditionally, especially when I find it hard to.

I can create my destiny.

Life is worth living.

I deserve to rest when I need it.

Spiritual affirmations for anxiety relief

In times of anxiety and stress, you can also find reassurance in Christian teachings and bible verses. Here are anxiety affirmations that can offer hope and peace of mind.

Let God's love and power take over me. I let go of all pessimistic thoughts and fear.

I surrender my anxieties and worries to the Lord because He cares for and loves me.

When I call the Lord, He hears my cry and comes to my rescue.

The Lord is my refuge, I find safety in Him whenever I feel tired and overwhelmed.

As long as God is on my side, I am not afraid of any human.

In times of troubles and tribulations, I trust in the Lord, for he will never forsake me.

I do not have to be afraid because God will uphold and strengthen me.

I surrender my worries to God, who cares for me.

I trust my intuition and know God’s love and Spirit guide me.

I trust God’s purpose and plan for my life.

Do not be afraid because I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will give you strength and uphold you with my righteous right hand - Isaiah 41:10

For I, the Lord your God, will hold your right hand, saying to you, "Fear not, I will help you." — Isaiah 41:13

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. — Psalm 23:6

Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in You. — Psalm 56:3

Cast your burden on the Lord, and He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved. — Psalm 55:22

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but power, love, and a sound mind. — 2 Timothy 1:7

Affirmations for stress and anxiety

The right mindset is essential when dealing with stress and anxiety. Even if the odds are against you, you should not fear but encourage yourself that things will work out in your favour. Keep reassuring yourself by memorising these positive mantras for anxiety.

If it’s meant to be, it will be.

I will focus on one thing at a time today

I take care of my body, mind, and soul.

I focus my energy on what’s important to me.

The past is the past and doesn’t determine how I live today.

It may not be perfect, but I’ll overcome challenges.

I let go of the past. It doesn’t serve me.

Despite my fears, I move forward.

It’s okay to accept help.

I am doing the best that I can. And that is enough.

The situation isn’t good or bad. It simply is.

I am equipped with all the resources I need to walk through this experience with courage and strength.

I am in charge of my energy and the only one who chooses how I feel.

When I’m feeling overwhelmed, I allow myself to step back and breathe.

Mistakes do not equal failure.

I am worthy, no matter what I do or don’t accomplish today.

All experiences shape me into a stronger and braver version of myself.

I choose courage over fear and peace over perfection.

I have the power to overcome my doubts, worries, and fears.

I am capable of handling anything that comes my way.

Meditating the above affirmations for anxiety may help you reduce stress and depression. Practicing them can increase your mental well-being, improve your calmness, and bolster your confidence levels in different situations.

