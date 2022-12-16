63 savage gossip quotes about people who love spreading rumours

Gossip quotes are used to mock or ridicule others, often in a comedic or satirical way. They often call out negative or harmful behaviour, such as talking behind someone's back, spreading rumours, or engaging in other types of gossip. They can also be used to make light of a situation or to provide a humorous take on a serious issue. Generally, savage gossip quotes can be used to entertain and enlighten people.

Gossip is for small-minded people who get satisfaction from spreading false information about others. However, savage gossip quotes can also be hurtful, offensive and disrespectful, it's important to always think before sharing or even creating them and to avoid spreading hurtful messages or rumours about others.

Gossip quotes

Reading these quotes will inspire you to avoid the unnecessary drama that may result from gossip groups.

Don't waste your time with explanations: people only hear what they want to hear. – Paulo Coelho

To a philosopher, all news, as it is called, is gossip, and they who edit and read it are old women over their tea. – Henry David Thoreau

I resolve to speak ill of no man whatever, not even in a matter of truth, but rather by some means excuse the faults I hear charged upon others, and upon proper occasions speak all the good I know of everybody. – Benjamin Franklin

Let's just be honest about it. Gossip, in its essence, is a form of retaliation. You're trying to get back at the person who offended you by talking about them behind their back. – Rick Warren

Watch out for the joy-stealers: gossip, criticism, complaining, fault-finding, and a negative, judgmental attitude. – Joyce Meyer

Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights. – Shannon L. Alder

If you must speak ill of another, do not speak it, write it in the sand near the water's edge. – Napoleon Hill

Believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see.

History is nothing but gossip about the past, with the hope that it might be true. – Gore Vidal

Surround yourself with people that talk about visions and ideas, not other people.

Forget the slander that you hear before you can repeat it. Forget each slight, each spite, each sheer wherever you may meet it. – Priscilla Leonard

Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip. – Will Rogers

Gossip is the art of saying nothing in a way that leaves practically nothing unsaid. – Walter Winchell

Those who are busy discussing your life are probably not happy about theirs.

If your foot slips, you may recover your balance, but if your tongue slips, you cannot recall your words. – Martin Vanbee

Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas. – Marie Curie

How would your life be different if…You walked away from gossip and verbal defamation? Let today be the day…You speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. – Steve Maraboli

Nothing productive is ever achieved as a result of spreading or listening to gossip. Don't waste your time! You can make more productive use of it. – Catherine Pulsifer

Let today be the day you speak only the good you know of other people and encourage – others to do the same. – Steve Maraboli

Gossip serves no purpose other than to hear yourself talk. – Catherine Pulsifer

Gossip needn’t be false to be evil – there’s a lot of truth that shouldn’t be passed around. – Frank A. Clark

Gossip is a very dangerous tool. We should be more wary of the gossiper, and not the gossip they’re trying to relay to you. – John Lydon

Savage gossip quotes

Talking about other people's private or personal affairs can result in misunderstandings and quarrels. Share these gossiping quotes with your friends to inspire them as well.

What is told in the ear of a man is often heard 100 miles away.

There is so much good in the worst of us, and so much bad in the best of us, that it hardly becomes any of us to talk about the rest of us. – Edward Wallis Hoch

Never believe anything bad about anybody unless you positively know it to be true; never tell even that unless you feel that it is absolutely necessary - and remember that God is listening while you tell it. – Henry vanDyke

Sometimes I think the human animal doesn't really need food or water to survive, only gossip. –Steve Toltz

If people have gossiped about you, make sure that your basic stance is for them. This doesn't mean that you must trust them in the same way you did before they gossiped about you. It does mean you should want what is best for them, even at a personal cost. – Matthew C. Mitchell

Words, once spoken, can never be recalled. – Wentworth Dillon

When it comes to gossip, I have to readily admit men are as guilty as women. – Marilyn Monroe

Isn’t it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up? – Sean Covey

The truth is, words can hurt. And while they don't physically break bones, they can damage your spirit. – Susan Sprague

People will question all the good things they hear about you but believe all the bad without a second thought

Ah, well, the truth is always one thing, but in a way it's the other thing, the gossip, that counts. It shows where people's hearts lie. – Paul Scott

It is always assumed by the empty-headed, who chatter about themselves for want of something better, that people who do not discuss their affairs openly must have something to hide. – Honor de Balzac

Gossip is just a tool to distract people who have nothing better to do from feeling jealous of those few of us still remaining with noble hearts. – Anna Godbersen

Gossip is when you hear something you like about someone you don’t. – Earl Wilson

Words have no wings, but they can fly a thousand miles

How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy. – Marcus Aurelius

Deception takes place when you intentionally try to get someone to believe something you know is not true. It occurs in numerous forms, depending upon the creativity and the desire of the deceiver. – Deborah Smith Pegues

Gossip is when you have a malice of intent or mindless, third-party conversation with someone about someone, something you haven’t said to that someone. – Iyanla Vanzant

The only time people dislike gossip is when you gossip about them. – Will Rogers

Who brings a tale takes two away.

People gossip. People are insecure, so they talk about other people so that they won’t be talked about. They point out flaws in other people to make them feel good about themselves. – Blake Lively

Gossip sayings

The best medicine for gossipers is ignoring them. You might find these popular quotes about gossipers worthwhile sharing.

Often those that criticize others reveal what he himself lacks. – Shannon L. Alder

If a person cannot keep her word on a small matter, it is for sure she cannot be trusted with things that really count. – John Buttrick

Some people talk about other people’s failures with so much pleasure that you would swear they are talking about their own successes. – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

In small towns, news travels at the speed of boredom. – Carlos Ruiz Zafón

If you haven't got anything nice to say about anybody, come sit next to me. – Alice Roosevelt Longworth

Deflect gossip about a person with uplifting and edifying words about them, and never say anything you wouldn't want that person to hear. – Tony Dungy

Gossip is always a personal confession, either of malice or imbecility. – Josiah Gilbert Holland

A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends.

We cannot control the evil tongues of others, but a good life enables us to disregard them. – Cato the Elder

Someone who smiles too much with you can sometime frown too much with you at your back. – Michael Bassey Johnson

I've been the girl who gossiped about another, and I've been the girl who has been gossiped about. And guess what? It's miserable both ways. – Cara Alwill Leyba

Word spread because word will spread. Stories and secrets fight, stories win, shed new secrets, which new stories fight, and on. – China Miéville

If you are prone to gossip, you may want to reexamine your own needs and wants. – Byron Pulsifer

I never gossip. I observe. And then relay my observations to practically everyone. – Gail Carriger

Gossip is a sort of smoke that comes from the dirty tobacco pipes of those who diffuse it; it proves nothing but the bad taste of the smoker. – George Eliot

Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you. – Yolanda Hadid

With bullying and all the stuff going on, words are very important. Words can be more hurtful than anything physically. – Eric Church

Gossip is the act of spreading that which is unconfirmed or the revealing of what was once confidential information. In either situation, gossip is harmful to the gossiper as well as the recipient. – Byron R. Pulsifer

Gossip, as usual, was one-third right and two-thirds wrong. – L.M. Montgomery

All the whispering, glaring, pointing, and judging makes them no better than whoever or whatever it is they're gossiping about. – Tiffany King

Savage gossip quotes are witty and cutting remarks that call out bad behaviours in a hilarious way. They are the perfect way to mock, ridicule and make a point without mincing words. They're the ultimate clap-back to the haters and gossipers.

There you have it- a collection of the most savage gossip quotes and sayings. They will remind you to keep your head high and never mind the gossip around you.

