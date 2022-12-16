63 savage gossip quotes about people who love spreading rumours
Gossip quotes are used to mock or ridicule others, often in a comedic or satirical way. They often call out negative or harmful behaviour, such as talking behind someone's back, spreading rumours, or engaging in other types of gossip. They can also be used to make light of a situation or to provide a humorous take on a serious issue. Generally, savage gossip quotes can be used to entertain and enlighten people.
Gossip is for small-minded people who get satisfaction from spreading false information about others. However, savage gossip quotes can also be hurtful, offensive and disrespectful, it's important to always think before sharing or even creating them and to avoid spreading hurtful messages or rumours about others.
Gossip quotes
Reading these quotes will inspire you to avoid the unnecessary drama that may result from gossip groups.
- Don't waste your time with explanations: people only hear what they want to hear. – Paulo Coelho
- To a philosopher, all news, as it is called, is gossip, and they who edit and read it are old women over their tea. – Henry David Thoreau
- I resolve to speak ill of no man whatever, not even in a matter of truth, but rather by some means excuse the faults I hear charged upon others, and upon proper occasions speak all the good I know of everybody. – Benjamin Franklin
- Let's just be honest about it. Gossip, in its essence, is a form of retaliation. You're trying to get back at the person who offended you by talking about them behind their back. – Rick Warren
- Watch out for the joy-stealers: gossip, criticism, complaining, fault-finding, and a negative, judgmental attitude. – Joyce Meyer
- Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they’re jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights. – Shannon L. Alder
- If you must speak ill of another, do not speak it, write it in the sand near the water's edge. – Napoleon Hill
- Believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see.
- History is nothing but gossip about the past, with the hope that it might be true. – Gore Vidal
- Surround yourself with people that talk about visions and ideas, not other people.
- Forget the slander that you hear before you can repeat it. Forget each slight, each spite, each sheer wherever you may meet it. – Priscilla Leonard
- Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip. – Will Rogers
- Gossip is the art of saying nothing in a way that leaves practically nothing unsaid. – Walter Winchell
- Those who are busy discussing your life are probably not happy about theirs.
- If your foot slips, you may recover your balance, but if your tongue slips, you cannot recall your words. – Martin Vanbee
- Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas. – Marie Curie
- How would your life be different if…You walked away from gossip and verbal defamation? Let today be the day…You speak only the good you know of other people and encourage others to do the same. – Steve Maraboli
- Nothing productive is ever achieved as a result of spreading or listening to gossip. Don't waste your time! You can make more productive use of it. – Catherine Pulsifer
- Let today be the day you speak only the good you know of other people and encourage – others to do the same. – Steve Maraboli
- Gossip serves no purpose other than to hear yourself talk. – Catherine Pulsifer
- Gossip needn’t be false to be evil – there’s a lot of truth that shouldn’t be passed around. – Frank A. Clark
- Gossip is a very dangerous tool. We should be more wary of the gossiper, and not the gossip they’re trying to relay to you. – John Lydon
Savage gossip quotes
Talking about other people's private or personal affairs can result in misunderstandings and quarrels. Share these gossiping quotes with your friends to inspire them as well.
- What is told in the ear of a man is often heard 100 miles away.
- There is so much good in the worst of us, and so much bad in the best of us, that it hardly becomes any of us to talk about the rest of us. – Edward Wallis Hoch
- Never believe anything bad about anybody unless you positively know it to be true; never tell even that unless you feel that it is absolutely necessary - and remember that God is listening while you tell it. – Henry vanDyke
- Sometimes I think the human animal doesn't really need food or water to survive, only gossip. –Steve Toltz
- If people have gossiped about you, make sure that your basic stance is for them. This doesn't mean that you must trust them in the same way you did before they gossiped about you. It does mean you should want what is best for them, even at a personal cost. – Matthew C. Mitchell
- Words, once spoken, can never be recalled. – Wentworth Dillon
- When it comes to gossip, I have to readily admit men are as guilty as women. – Marilyn Monroe
- Isn’t it kind of silly to think that tearing someone else down builds you up? – Sean Covey
- The truth is, words can hurt. And while they don't physically break bones, they can damage your spirit. – Susan Sprague
- People will question all the good things they hear about you but believe all the bad without a second thought
- Ah, well, the truth is always one thing, but in a way it's the other thing, the gossip, that counts. It shows where people's hearts lie. – Paul Scott
- It is always assumed by the empty-headed, who chatter about themselves for want of something better, that people who do not discuss their affairs openly must have something to hide. – Honor de Balzac
- Gossip is just a tool to distract people who have nothing better to do from feeling jealous of those few of us still remaining with noble hearts. – Anna Godbersen
- Gossip is when you hear something you like about someone you don’t. – Earl Wilson
- Words have no wings, but they can fly a thousand miles
- How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy. – Marcus Aurelius
- Deception takes place when you intentionally try to get someone to believe something you know is not true. It occurs in numerous forms, depending upon the creativity and the desire of the deceiver. – Deborah Smith Pegues
- Gossip is when you have a malice of intent or mindless, third-party conversation with someone about someone, something you haven’t said to that someone. – Iyanla Vanzant
- The only time people dislike gossip is when you gossip about them. – Will Rogers
- Who brings a tale takes two away.
- People gossip. People are insecure, so they talk about other people so that they won’t be talked about. They point out flaws in other people to make them feel good about themselves. – Blake Lively
Gossip sayings
The best medicine for gossipers is ignoring them. You might find these popular quotes about gossipers worthwhile sharing.
- Often those that criticize others reveal what he himself lacks. – Shannon L. Alder
- If a person cannot keep her word on a small matter, it is for sure she cannot be trusted with things that really count. – John Buttrick
- Some people talk about other people’s failures with so much pleasure that you would swear they are talking about their own successes. – Mokokoma Mokhonoana
- In small towns, news travels at the speed of boredom. – Carlos Ruiz Zafón
- If you haven't got anything nice to say about anybody, come sit next to me. – Alice Roosevelt Longworth
- Deflect gossip about a person with uplifting and edifying words about them, and never say anything you wouldn't want that person to hear. – Tony Dungy
- Gossip is always a personal confession, either of malice or imbecility. – Josiah Gilbert Holland
- A dishonest man spreads strife, and a whisperer separates close friends.
- We cannot control the evil tongues of others, but a good life enables us to disregard them. – Cato the Elder
- Someone who smiles too much with you can sometime frown too much with you at your back. – Michael Bassey Johnson
- I've been the girl who gossiped about another, and I've been the girl who has been gossiped about. And guess what? It's miserable both ways. – Cara Alwill Leyba
- Word spread because word will spread. Stories and secrets fight, stories win, shed new secrets, which new stories fight, and on. – China Miéville
- If you are prone to gossip, you may want to reexamine your own needs and wants. – Byron Pulsifer
- I never gossip. I observe. And then relay my observations to practically everyone. – Gail Carriger
- Gossip is a sort of smoke that comes from the dirty tobacco pipes of those who diffuse it; it proves nothing but the bad taste of the smoker. – George Eliot
- Fake friends believe in rumours. Real friends believe in you. – Yolanda Hadid
- With bullying and all the stuff going on, words are very important. Words can be more hurtful than anything physically. – Eric Church
- Gossip is the act of spreading that which is unconfirmed or the revealing of what was once confidential information. In either situation, gossip is harmful to the gossiper as well as the recipient. – Byron R. Pulsifer
- Gossip, as usual, was one-third right and two-thirds wrong. – L.M. Montgomery
- All the whispering, glaring, pointing, and judging makes them no better than whoever or whatever it is they're gossiping about. – Tiffany King
Savage gossip quotes are witty and cutting remarks that call out bad behaviours in a hilarious way. They are the perfect way to mock, ridicule and make a point without mincing words. They're the ultimate clap-back to the haters and gossipers.
There you have it- a collection of the most savage gossip quotes and sayings. They will remind you to keep your head high and never mind the gossip around you.
