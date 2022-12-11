Powerful quotes of heroism that will inspire you to greatness

Heroism is defined as the qualities of courageous and noble behaviour. Historically, heroes have been remembered for their selflessness, bravery, and strength. Powerful quotes of heroism have been shared to inspire us to be brave and reach for greatness.

Whether it is through acts of bravery or selflessness, heroism is a powerful force that has the ability to inspire and motivate others. Generally, heroism is a common theme in many stories, and over the years, writers and storytellers have crafted powerful quotes about this subject.

Powerful quotes of heroism

Are you looking for the most inspiring sayings about heroes? Here are some powerful sayings you can use to create great speeches or boost your esteem.

A hero is a man who does what he can.

Sometimes even living is an act of courage.

A hero is somebody who voluntarily walks into the unknown.

It is not the strength of the body that counts, but the strength of the spirit.

A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is braver five minutes longer.

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.

The hero is one who knows how to serve a cause greater than himself honourably.

A true hero is not measured by the size of his strength but by the strength of his heart.

A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.

The hero is the man who lets no obstacle prevent him from pursuing the values he has chosen.

The real hero is always a hero by mistake; he dreams of being an honest coward like everybody else.

The hero is one who kindles a great light in the world and sets up blazing torches in the dark streets of life for men to see by.

It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies but just as much to stand up to our friends.

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere despite overwhelming obstacles.

The greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel.

True heroism is remarkably sober and very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost but the urge to serve others at whatever cost.

A man does what he must, despite personal consequences, in spite of obstacles, dangers, and pressures — and that is the basis of all human morality.

Famous quotes about heroes

Throughout history, many heroism quotes have been used to inspire other people. Here is a collection of the most famous heroism quotes of all time.

War does not determine who is right, only who is left.

An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it.

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.

It is well that war is so terrible, lest we should grow too fond of it.

It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize peace.

Men are not prisoners of fate but only prisoners of their own minds.

All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.

Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition.

To be prepared for war is one of the most effective means of preserving peace.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

We have grasped the mystery of the atom and rejected the Sermon on the Mount.

The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other person die for his.

The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.

I have seen cities destroyed; I have seen children starving. I have seen the agony of mothers and wives. I hate war.

I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.

I have seen war, I have seen war on land and sea. I have seen blood running from the wounded and the dead in the mud.

The release of atomic energy has not created a new problem. It has merely made more urgent the necessity of solving an existing one.

If the world is to be healed through human efforts, I am convinced it will be by ordinary people whose love for this life is even greater than their fear.

We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be; we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds; we shall fight in the fields and the streets; we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.

Inspirational hero quotes

Inspirations are a force that gives you the impetus to move on and achieve what others couldn't achieve. Heroes have often made inspiring statements and even driven artists to develop powerful heroic quotes. Let's see some powerful inspirational hero quotes.

Don't let yesterday take up too much of today.

Change your thoughts, and you change your world.

Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.

Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage.

The only way to do great work is to love what you do.

Life is about making an impact, not making an income.

I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.

Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.

Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.

Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced.

If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one.

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.

Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.

Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.

Dreams are the seeds of change. Nothing ever grows without a seed, and nothing ever changes without a dream.

Quotes about being a hero

Do you believe you are a hero or aspiring to be one? Here are some quotes about being a hero that will keep up your spirits.

In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years.

The lesson we learn from life is never, never to be afraid of anyone or anything.

We must build a society in which knowledge is a tool that everyone uses and enjoys.

The rule of the people is for the common good and should provide justice for everyone.

A revolution is not a bed of roses. A revolution is a struggle between the future and the past.

I do the very best I know how — the very best I can, and I mean to keep on doing so until the end.

If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually, you'll make progress.

I have held many things in my hands, and I have lost them all; but whatever I have placed in God's hands that I still possess.

Faith is a living, daring confidence in God's grace. Such confidence and knowledge of it make one happy, joyful, and bold in one's relationship with God and all creatures.

The change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

We are the keepers of this legacy. Guided by our hopes rather than our fears, shaped by the truths we hold in our hearts, and drawn closer together by the bonds of our common humanity.

As the quotes of heroism discussed above show, heroism is not just about individual acts of bravery, but also about the impact that those actions can have on others. Whether it is through inspiring others to be their best versions or through helping others to overcome their challenges, heroes make a lasting impact in the world.

