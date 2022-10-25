75 beautiful day quotes to help you share your joy with others

Are you looking for beautiful day quotes to kick-start your day? How you start your day will likely determine how you will go about it. A great day starts in the morning, so you have every reason to commence your day on a high note with some beautiful quotes.

You never know what awaits you in the day, but if you start your day in an enthusiastic mood, you will be psyched to conquer any challenge. These beautiful day quotes will help you have the mindset you need as you do your activities, making the day fruitful.

Quotes about a beautiful day to kick-start your day

How you start your day also dictates how you will end it. Starting the day in high spirits puts you in the right state to tackle anything that comes your way. These quotes will prepare you for a beautiful day.

I always like my coffee black and my mornings bright. — Terri Guillemets

This is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before. — Maya Angelou

Give each day a chance to be the most beautiful day in your life. — Mark Twain

The day you catch an idea you love, even a small one, is a beautiful day. — David Lynch

Every sunrise is a new beginning and a new ending. May this morning be a new beginning to a better relationship and a new ending to the bad memories. It's a chance to enjoy life, breathe freely, think and love. Be grateful for this beautiful day. — Norton Juster

Today I begin a new life because I am the master of my abilities. Today will be a great and beautiful day. — Tyrese Gibson

I cried at first, and then, it was such a beautiful day that I forgot to be unhappy. — Frances Noyes Hart

The smell of coffee lets me know this will be a good day.

A good day entails being kind, sharing a smile and handling it all with positivity!

Grab the chance to make today better than yesterday. Have a beautiful day.

Think less, do more. Keep faith in yourself and trust your effort. I hope today will be a great day.

Throughout this beautiful day, you have incredible opportunities to move your life in the direction you want. — Steve Maraboli

Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it. – Richard Whately

Many beautiful reasons exist to be happy today.

Grace and peace be with you today and always. Have a beautiful day.

Positive beautiful day quotes

Overcoming your daily challenges is also part of making your day a beautiful one. Being optimistic is crucial, and these quotes come in handy to bolster your confidence.

I am grateful for being alive. It is my joy and pleasure to live another wonderful day. — Louise Hay

Every day I feel, is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful. — Prince

Today is a beautiful day, and yesterday was a beautiful day, meaning it’s a great life. — Gnash

It’s a beautiful tale, and today is a beautiful day without any bugs. — Hugo Pratt

Whenever you're feeling lonely or sad, try going to the loft on a beautiful day and looking outside. — Anne Frank

It's a Beautiful Day. Thanks to our Most High for what you haven't expected but received! — Napz Cherub Pellazo

I get up every morning, and it's going to be a great day. You never know when it will be over, so I refuse to have a bad day. — Paul Henderson

It’s a great day to be alive. I know the sun’s still shining when I close my eyes. — Travis Tritt

Every day is a good day. There is something to learn, care and celebrate. — Amit Ray

Every single day is a good day, no matter how bright or dark, because it always brings an opportunity to start a positive beginning in your life. — Edmond Mbiaka

May you be blessed with lots of compassion and opportunities as you start your new day.

Rise and shine like the day is new. Yesterday is gone, so bid adieu, and welcome this new beautiful day.

Creating a wonderful day sometimes takes a slight change in how you look at it. Be willing to let go of an old, negative way that you look at something, and look at it in a new, positive way. - Louise Hay

Start your day by convincing yourself that today will be a beautiful day, no matter what the odds are.

Today is your day; your mountain is waiting. So get on your way. — Dr. Seuss

It’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining, I feel good, and no one will stop me now. — Freddie Mercury

When you're wide awake, say it, for goodness sake, it's going to be a great day. — Paul McCartney

Inspirational "another beautiful day" quotes

Some days are tougher than others, and you must strive to make each day better than the previous one. If you did not make it on the previous day, another new day offers a chance to try again.

Step by step, moment by moment, we live through another day. — Anne McCaffrey

Don’t waste another day of your life grieving over something you cannot do anything about. Let God give you a new beginning. Your mistakes are not enough to stop God if you don’t let them. — Joyce Meyer

Within my hands is another day. Another day to listen and love and walk and glory. I am here for another day. — Hugh Prather

Tomorrow is always another day to make things right. — Lauryn Hill

Today isn’t just another day. Today I’ll create something beautiful. — Austin Kleon

Some days it is just a heroic act to refuse the paralysis of fear and straighten up and step into another day. — Edward Albert

Every day may not be good, but there is something good every day. Have a beautiful day!

With your attitude, you can make every day better. Today is a good day to have a better day.

It’s an opportunity to enjoy life, breathe freely, think, and love. Be grateful for this beautiful day. — Norton Juster

Lovely days don’t come to you. You should walk to them. — Rumi

At any given moment, it is a beautiful day in many parts of the world. — Mokokoma Mokhonoana

I believe the angels listen, and God hears us pray. I believe in a beautiful day. — Chris Isaak

You can put with everything in this world except not with a long stretch of beautiful days. — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

I wake up every morning with a smile, grateful for another day I never thought I'd see. — D. Cheney.

Laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles. — Audrey Hepburn.

Short beautiful day quotes for Instagram

Sharing beautiful day quotes with your loved one on Instagram can be fun. Here are quotes you can share on the platform with friends.

A beautiful day begins the moment you decide to be yourself

A day spent on the sand is a beautiful day!

New day. New thoughts. New strength. New possibilities.

A beautiful day with the buoyancy of a bird. — Truman Capote

Everything has beauty, but not everyone will see it. — Confucius

Morning is when I am awake, and there is a dawn in me.

It’s a beautiful day to start.

The secret of getting ahead is getting started. – Mark Twain

A beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset.

Have a beautiful day. Take time to enjoy the wonder and beauty of each moment.

Every day is a wonderful day to be alive, whether it's shining or not. — Marty Robbins

Take each good day and enjoy each moment. Take each bad day and make it good.

Don’t count the days. Make the days count.

"Have a beautiful day" quotes for your partner

Another way of showing love to your partner is wishing them a beautiful day as they set out for work. These quotes will show how much you cherish and wish them a successful day.

Let this day be filled with happiness and beauty all the way. Start it with positivism. I hope you have a great day.

I wish you get everything you deserve. May you have a better day than yesterday.

It is a good day to win everything you want in life. I am sending you positive energies. Have a great day.

A day is only complete with obstacles. But you have the strength to overcome them. I wish you a happy day ahead.

Today is such a lovely day. My heart is dancing with joy. My mind is flowing with time, and my soul is longing for your soul.

Funny beautiful day quotes

A happy face in the morning is a prerequisite for having a wonderful day ahead. These hilarious quotes about a beautiful day will make you smile as you begin your day.

On such a beautiful day, it would be best to be in bed so you wouldn't get up and spoil it! — Charles M. Schulz

I have learned over the years that the nicest thing I can do is to just say to myself, “Good Morning darling, I love you; we’re going to have a really great day today.” — Louise Hay

Every day I wake up and set my mind that I will work hard. Then my mind laughs at me, saying, "Good joke." Then we laugh for some time, and I go back to bed. — Gehenna Toss

Today’s goals: Coffee and kindness. Maybe two coffees and then kindness. — Nanea Hoffman

The brain is a wonderful organ; it starts working the moment you get up in the morning and does not stop until you get into the office. — Robert Frost

Some people are like clouds. When they disappear, it's a beautiful day.

A great day does not just come about; sometimes, you must make it happen. Beautiful day quotes can help set the right mood and attitude, making the day wonderful. You can also share with friends to inspire them as they go about their activities.

