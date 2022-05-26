100+ dumb questions that can really make you think about things

Sometimes life tends to be boring and tedious. At times, you find yourself in life's most difficult circumstances, and dumb questions can cheer you up. The questions also make a boring conversation more exciting.

Photo: pexels.com, @alljos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you wondering how you can put a smile on the person you are conversing with? No need to worry because this article will give you the remedy you need to spark a fun conversation with your friends, parents, boyfriend, and even teachers.

Funny stupid questions to ask a guy

Here is a list of silly questions to make your guy laugh. You can send them to him as a text or use them as your Facebook or Instagram captions.

Is it possible for you to spend the rest of your life with only one person?

What would the title be if a movie was made about your life?

What do you do when you are lost?

Is it true that some males don't want a baby boy since they think they're useless and dumb?

If you were invisible for a day, what would you do?

Is there any funniest accident you have ever experienced?

Have you ever lied in a personal interview?

When was the last time you peed in the pool?

Which historical figure do you think was not that great?

Have you ever been on a blind date?

If you had to choose between winning $1,000 right now or finishing this date, which would you choose?

What was the dumbest thing you did in elementary school?

Why do newborns cry excessively?

Are you allergic to lipstick?

What is the idea of heaven?

Is suicide justifiable?

Have you ever daydreamed about something?

What is your most useless possession?

What would it be if you could be an inanimate object for some time?

Is it harmful to overthink?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Interesting dumb questions to ask a girl

Ladies love it when you make them laugh. It lifts their spirits high and gets them to forget their problems. Here are some foolish questions to ask a girl to make her laugh aloud.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why is there an expiration date on sour cream?

Would you rather have your fart smell like roses or a rotten egg?

What does 'K' actually mean?

Do you think sleeping should be added as a hobby on your resume?

Would you instead meet a favourite cartoon character or favourite author for coffee?

How can you verify that a guy is creepy?

Tell me what you think your dog thinks about you?

If you lost the ability to talk and could only communicate with animal sounds, which would you use?

Do you believe that men are more complex than women?

What would you be found doing if the world were to end today?

If you could replace your hands with anything, what would they become?

Would you date a person who is younger than you?

Do you talk to imaginary people?

What would it be if you could give your dog/cat/pet a superpower?

Is there a drug that can make me look more attractive?

Have you ever let out a smelly fart in a public place?

If flying is safe, why do they call the airport a terminal?

Do you find it easier to LOVE or to HATE?

Are false eyelashes made from horse's hair?

If you had to smell like food for the rest of your life, what would you want to smell like?

Confusing questions that make no sense

One way people try to gauge the intelligence of others is by asking confusing questions. Even though these questions may have no sense, they provoke one's thought process. Check out some of the best confusing questions to ask your friends and make them think outside the box.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are you and I am me, why are you not me and me not you?

When everything makes sense, nothing seems to be confusing, and something becomes a sure thing?

If I start walking today without rest, where do I end up walking?

If heat expands, then why does the dryer shrink your clothes?

How can I see you and everything but not myself and nothing?

Am I such a god that everyone is praying for?

If my face has a meaning, why doesn't it make no sense?

If money doesn't grow on trees, why do banks have branches?

If the universe is expanding, what is it expanding into, and what's on the other side?

If a word is misspelt in a dictionary, how would you know?

Why don't birds fall off of the trees when they sleep?

If you eat yourself, will you turn into twins?

If you do not die, will you live forever?

If I could be a man, a woman, an animal, and a god, then why do I choose to be a nobody?

If I cannot see myself, does that mean I do not exist?

How long will it take to come out of my body if I insert nothing into my mouth?

If silence makes a sound, what noise will it perceive by itself?

Can I turn back and still turn on my front?

If life is unfair to everyone, does that make it fair?

If you wait for a waiter in the restaurant, aren't you a waiter?

Simple dumb questions that make you think

If you are a curious person, you must have asked yourself some stupid questions that make you think. In other cases, you might have been asked a silly question by someone.

Photo: pexels.com, @francesco-ungaro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How am I sure I'm the real mom of my kid?

Why is it that the sun lightens our hair but darkens our skin?

What happens when you cut an onion in half and then put it back?

How does a cow sleep standing up?

Why does an aeroplane not fall?

What is another word for synonym?

Why do our noses run when it's cold outside?

Why do people not die from high attitudes?

If God dropped acid, would he see people?

If beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy, why does my uncle preach at me every time he drinks too much beer?

Do sheep shrink when it rains?

Why does a round pizza come in a square box?

Why is there grass in between sidewalks?

Why is there a light switch on the wall?

Why does an alarm clock go off when it rings?

Why do my fingernails grow faster than my toenails?

What if I was to fire a gun with both hands at my head? Would I die twice?

Do fish get thirsty?

Why are buildings so tall?

Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

Hilarious dumb questions to ask your teacher

Teaching is one of the most exhausting but rewarding professions. What makes it rewarding? The humourous foolish questions that students ask teachers at times. Here is a collection of some stupid questions students ask their teachers.

Photo: pexels.com, @mikhail-nilov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aren't rhinos made of mud?

Were cubes discovered in Cuba?

Can you get an STD just from talking about s*x?

Does chocolate milk come from a brown cow or a black and white cow?

If we got the right to bear arms, why can't we wear tank tops in school?

If I do well on the final, will it help my grade?

Is Asia a town in China?

Is Zimbabwe the capital of Africa?

Can you get to America from Africa on a jet ski?

What would liquid ice be called?

Why are there so many words in the dictionary?

How do islands not float away?

So if you don't pay your taxes, the government will light you on fire?

If my grandmother is dead, am I still alive?

Are commas real or imaginary?

Are dragons real?

How do astronauts stand on a planet like that?

Why doesn't California drink the ocean water?

Do Chinese people think in English?

Best dumb questions to ask your parents

Asking your parents funny questions helps start a conversation and strengthen your relationship with them. The questions don't have to be deep and insightful, but simple. Check out some foolish questions to see them crack a smile.

Photo: pexels.com, @felixmittermeier (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the funniest thing I have ever done as a child?

If you could pick one favourite kid, who would it be?

What is your pet name for your partner?

How old was I when I was three years?

When did you start dating?

Where does poo come from?

What's the coolest thing about you?

Did I ever break something valuable as a child? How did you react?

When you were little, what's one thing you did that annoyed your parents?

Why do we have two arms instead of three?

Why did you name me this?

What is the craziest fashion trend you have ever tried?

If I were a snail, would you still love me?

Have you ever cried watching an animated movie?

Funniest dumb questions to ask Siri

Siri is the infamous digital voice assistant built into Apple's iPhones and iPads. Although she is not human, sometimes Siri has a sense of humour. She does a great job of offering some advice when presented with questions and commands by users of iOS devices. Here is a list of funny questions you can ask Siri if you want a good laugh.

Photo: pexels.com, @dimengliu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you intelligent?

Can you teach me how to swim?

What is your favourite animal?

Can you stop time?

Can you sing me a song?

What are you doing later?

When will the world end?

Siri, which comes first: the chicken or the egg?

Will you go on a date with me?

Do you eat vegetables?

Are you on Facebook?

How fast can you run?

What are you made of?

What is zero divided by zero?

Siri, have you ever been in a relationship?

What are you scared of?

Are you human?

Can you sing me a lullaby?

How old are you?

What does Siri mean?

What is the stupidest question ever asked on Google?

Have you ever tried to search for the stupidest questions that people ask on Google? You will discover that you are not the only dummy on this planet. Alot of people ask the stupidest questions such as:

Which smells worse, dog, cat or human urine?

Why does cucumber taste like shampoo?

How can I grow taller?

How many people have dropped their cell phones in the toilet?

Do cockerels crow when they feel like it?

What are examples of dumb questions?

Stupid questions demand answers, but the answers do not have to make sense. The following silly questions will make you laugh.

If roses are red, why are violets blue?

Is it wrong to enjoy the smell of your gas?

Do penguins have knees?

Why is it that night falls but day breaks

How many chickens would it take to be able to kill a lion?

Will I get twice as big or disappear entirely if I eat myself?

Would you rather own a horse the size of a cat or a cat the size of a mouse?

Why doesn't the earth fall?

If you throw your cat outside, will it be called kitty litter?

I swallowed an ice cube whole. Why haven't I pooped it out?

There are many reasons why people ask dumb questions. Some ask for fun, others to gain knowledge and remove erroneous assumptions. The above dumb questions will help you have an interesting conversation and also help you think deeply about everything in life.

READ ALSO: 100+ betrayed broken trust quotes and captions for relationships

Legit.ng recently published an article about betrayed broken trust quotes. When someone you value and love so much betrays you, you may develop feelings of hate towards the person.

All relationships are founded on trust, and whenever you are betrayed, the pain feels like it's almost impossible to recover from. These broken trust quotes will help you get over a betrayal in a relationship.

Source: Legit.ng