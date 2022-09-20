75 emotional Daughters Day quotes to help you express your love

It is always nice to let your daughter know how much you love and care for them. Usually, daughters bring so much happiness to a family. You can remind your daughter that you love her with these National Daughters Day quotes and messages.

It doesn't matter if she is still an infant or just preparing to go to college; she will always be your girl. Below, you will find a collection of emotional National Daughters Day quotes and messages you can share with her.

Emotional Daughters Day quotes

Let your daughter know that she is beautiful and strong, that she can do anything she sets her mind to, and that you will always be there for her. Here are quotes to help you express your affection for her.

Blessed are those gifted with a daughter; we are blessed to have you. Have a blessed Daughters Day.

I have seen you grow, and I have seen you become a lady from the little princess that you were—warm wishes to you on Daughters Day.

There is just one thing I know when it comes to loving and pampering you beyond conditions—Happy Daughters Day to my sweetest girl.

Watching you grow into the woman you are today has been an honour. I am so proud of the person you are and how intelligent and kind-hearted you are. Happy Daughters Day.

When you came into this world and looked at me with those big eyes, I knew that no matter what happened in life, I would never let anything hurt you as long as I could help it—all the best on this day.

My dear daughter, our love has grown through every obstacle we've faced together, and now our bond is unbreakable because you are not only my child but also my best friend.

With lots of love, I wish a very happy Daughters Day to my daughter, who has always been the cute little sweetheart of my life. Always keep smiling.

I want you to know that I'll always be there for you, no matter what happens.

You're stronger than you think and more robust than anyone else thinks too. I will teach you everything about being a woman, from finding yourself in any situation to becoming the person you want to be someday.

Despite all the struggles that we've had over the years, I'm still here by your side, supporting you unconditionally, as any good parent should do.

Your cute little naughty acts have always brought me happiness and smiles. So, with lots of love, I wish my dear daughter a very Happy Daughters Day.

You've accomplished so much already, and it's only the beginning. So, I am sending you all the love I have to offer on this special day.

I hope that wherever you go and whatever you do in life, you find people who are genuinely happy about your successes. Happy Daughters Day.

I'm sorry if sometimes I haven't been as attentive or available as I should have been. Thank you for forgiving me when things got hard between us; it made me a better person and taught me patience and compassion. You mean more to me than words could ever say. Have a beautiful Daughters Day.

You have filled my life with joy, laughter and unconditional love – thanks for being my wonderful daughter.

Daughters Day quotes from a father

A father can be a daughter's hero and her everything. Show her how much she means to you with one of these happy Daughters Day wishes quotes.

You are my daughter, and I am your father. That makes us family forever.

You're still just my little girl and always will be. I love you, daughter.

Thank you for being my best friend, daughter, and confidant - today and always.

I wish there were no thorns in this journey of life. May progress and positivity surround you. Warm wishes on Daughters Day to you.

You may not have been born into this world as my daughter, but now that you're here, that's what you are.

Sometimes all a dad needs is his little girl to make him feel like the most important man in the world!

Daughter, you are more beautiful than a flower and stronger than a mountain. Happy Daughters Day, dear one.

I have this little angel. For me, she left her wings. She has no idea how much happiness she truly brings. Happy Daughters Day.

My highest hope for my girl is that you may always have the fearlessness to be your authentic self, no matter what you think men want you to be.

Having a daughter makes you see things differently. This is my only girl. So I don't care what it takes to protect her. You can call it what you want to call it. As long as you treat her the same way I treat her, like my princess, I don't mind.

Oh, dear daughter, you make me so proud. We will always be praying for your success and prosperity. Keep shining and smiling. Happy Daughters Day!

I might not be able to give you expensive gifts or take you on vacations every year, but what I do promise on this day is that I will love you unconditionally.

A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous, full of beauty and forever beautiful, loving, caring, and genuinely unique. Happy Daughters Day, my little miracle.

I never felt more loved by anyone in the world than when they would call me their father. Blessed Daughters Day.

To my daughter, never forget that I love you. Life is filled with hard times and good times. Learn from everything you can. Be the woman I know you can be. Happy Daughters Day, darling!

Daughters Day quotes from a mother

Happy Daughters Day quotes from a mother are perfect for expressing your love for your daughter. From personal messages to cute sayings, here are some beautiful words you can share with your daughter.

Have a happy Daughters Day from your caring mommy.

You are my smile. You are my happiness. You are my inspiration. You are my strength. With lots of love, I wish you a happy Daughters Day and success.

To my angel daughter, wishing you a very special Daughters Day celebration! Mommy loves you very much.

My daughter makes me laugh with her incredibly humorous take on the world. Everything makes her laugh, and I aspire to take the world in the same shoes she does. Happy Daughters Day!

You know that no matter what goes wrong in life, you will always be there to help me pick up the pieces. Thank you for being an amazing daughter!

On the occasion of Daughters Day, we want to tell you that you have made us proud parents and brought us immense happiness. May God always bless you.

A mother gets all the strength from her kids. All thanks to you, I know how much potential I have. Wishing a very happy Daughters Day to you.

A daughter is a blessing by God. A daughter is sunshine that brightens your dull days. A daughter is a pure love and affection. Happy Daughters Day to my girl.

Wishing you a very Happy Daughters Day to the cutest and most adorable daughter who has brought so much happiness and love into our lives.

I would like to express my gratitude for all the unconditional love and support you have given me throughout this year.

Best wishes to my beautiful daughter on this Daughters Day! I feel so proud to be your mom.

Happy Daughters Day, my precious daughter, you are always my sunshine, and I am so proud of you!

May your heart be filled with love and joy today, always and forever. Happy Daughters Day!

Being your mother is the most precious blessing of my life. Happy Daughters Day to you! May you always find happiness!

Wishing you a Happy Daughters Day, our angel. Keep shining brightly! We are the lucky parents of a sweet daughter like you.

Happy National Daughters Day quotes

Your daughter will feel inspired if you send her one of these happy daughter quotes. They may be grown up and out of the house, but they still need their parent's love and support. Let them know they are loved on their special day with a heartwarming quote.

If you could see what I see when I look at you, You'd love me, too. Happy Daughters Day.

A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future. Thank you for being our joy and hope. Happy Daughters Day.

Each day, you have evolved as a more beautiful individual. And on Daughters Day, I want you to know how proud I am of you!

The best thing about having a daughter is knowing we have made someone so strong and confident. Thank you for all the beautiful things you have taught me about life.

Happy Daughters Day, my sweet princess! You're so close to becoming an adult, and I'm scared for you. But I'm even more excited for the woman you're going to become. So keep shining like the star you always have been; it makes every moment worth it.

I’m wishing you the best this day has for you. Enjoy God’s blessings and favour. Happy Daughters Day.

My darling baby, it's your day. So let me know what the plan is today. Let's live this day and make it worth it. You made my life by taking birth. Happy Daughters Day.

My little girl, I want you to know that you have made my life beautiful, and I thank God every day for blessing me with a daughter like you. Happy Daughters Day!

We can never repay the gift of our child, and that's why I want to tell you how much you mean to me; hoping that someday soon, you'll know just how fortunate we are to have such a wonderful daughter in our lives.

Dear daughter, if I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes; only then would you realize how special you are to me.

From the first time I held you in my arms, I knew that you were meant to change the world - which you have done countless times.

Every morning, I pray that God puts a smile on your face and uplifts you in all your ways. Have a blessed Daughters Day, my girl.

It's hard to believe that my little girl was once so tiny and dependent on me - now she's taller than me. Enjoy this day, my darling daughter. Know that no matter where you go or what path you choose in life, I'll be right here cheering you on.

What sunshine is to flowers and tides are to the sea is nowhere as important as you being in my life. I love you, darling; Happy Daughters Day!

May the Lord open doors of blessings for you and favour you in all your ways. I love you, my girl.

Loving Daughters Day wishes

Every daughter has a special place in her parent's hearts, and the only thing they want for them is to be happy. That is why parents do everything possible to make their lives easier. This National Daughters Day wishes will help you to show how much she means to you.

I wish you a very joyful Daughters Day, darling!

My daughter is my most significant achievement.

One of the greatest gifts I've ever gotten is my daughter.

You're an inspiration; I'm proud to call you my daughter.

On this day, may you always feel loved and supported by us.

You can achieve anything if you set your mind to it.

Daughter, on this day, please know how grateful I am for all you do to make our world better each day.

We will always support whatever decision you make because deep down inside, we want the best for our baby girl.

Raising such an amazing daughter is a great honour, and thanks for giving us this honour. Enjoy your day.

Blessing parents with a little girl are God's way of saying, "figured you could utilize a deeply rooted companion." A debt of gratitude is for being that cherished companion, my sweetheart. Happy Daughters Day!

I feel so honoured to have a daughter who is so talented, motivated, career-focused and my lifeline. Happy Daughters Day to you, my little princess!

She is my heart, my soul, the best thing that ever happened to me, the source of many laughs and a few tears. She is my daughter, and she is my world.

Happy Daughters Day! May you continue to put a smile on our faces and be a constant reminder that we did an excellent job in raising you.

Sometimes it can be hard to find words to say, but here are some ideas: I'm proud of the woman you have become, or I couldn't ask for a better friend. Enjoy your day, princess.

It has been such a joy to watch you grow into the amazing woman you are today; we're lucky parents to have such a fantastic daughter like yourself. Happy National Daughters Day from mom.

When is National Daughters Day?

Daughters Day is observed every year on September 25. It was created to recognize, honour, and celebrate daughters' vital contributions to families and society.

National Daughter Day is a wonderful day to honour your daughter. As a parent, one of the greatest blessings is watching your daughter grow up and go through all of life's stages. Share the above National Daughters Day quotes with her to show her how much you appreciate and adore her.

