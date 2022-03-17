100+ inspirational know your worth quotes to help you see your value

If you want to be successful and happy in life, you must first understand your worth and value. You must have a strong sense of self-worth and confidence to feel alive. Lack of self-confidence leads to failure and can cause havoc. People who lack self-confidence typically struggle to attain success despite their skills. As a result, knowing and appreciating your worth is critical. If you have recently felt worthless, consider these motivational know your worth quotes to help you realize your worth.

Knowing your worth and value is critical if you want to live a happy, self-loving, and successful life that allows you to reach your full potential. Unfortunately, many people have difficulty letting go of deep-seated self-esteem difficulties because they keep holding on to disparaging things. "I am worthy" quotes will make you feel better and recognize how valuable you are.

Know your worth in a relationship quotes

Everyone desires to be in a loving and fulfilling relationship. To achieve this desire, many people may go to great measures. However, to get the most out of your love life, you must first understand your self-worth in the relationship.

Worthy now. Not if. Not when. We are worthy of love and belonging now. Right, this minute. As is. - Brené Brown

Don't settle for mediocrity. Take a chance. Take a risk. Find that passion. Know what you're worth.

A man in love with you can't stay a day without hearing from you. No man is too busy for the love of his life.

You're imperfect, and you're wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging. -Brené Brown

The right man in your life will fly across the world to say hello, instead of saying goodbye.

Dignity will only happen when you realize that having someone in your life doesn't validate your worth. - Shannon L. Alder

As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live. - Johann Wolfgang Goethe

Never lower your worth for worthless people.

Our motive is not to prove our self-worth but to live up to our possibilities. -Nathaniel Branden

Spend time with those who value you.

Only you can decide what you believe your worth is, which will determine how you allow people to treat you. - Germany Kent

Your worth doesn't decrease because someone else didn't know how to value it.

Know your worth. Never settle for less than you deserve.

Love yourself. Be clear on how you want to be treated. Know your worth. Always. - Maryam Hasnaa

A person who values you wouldn't ever put themselves in a position to lose you.

Find your worth within yourself.

Don't try to prove anything about yourself to anyone. It isn't necessary. Your worth shines through to others―know your worth. - Alexandra Stoddard

I know what I bring to the table, so trust me when I say I'm not afraid to eat alone.

Once you awaken to your true worth, life changes for the better.

Self-worth is based on how much you value yourself. - Kris Carr

Self-worth comes from one thing thinking that you are worthy. - Wayne Dyer

Don't ever let someone else skewed perception undermine your self-worth.

Find someone that knows your true worth.

You will never gain anyone’s approval by begging for it. When you stand confident in your own worth, respect follows. - Mandy Hale

I’m simply reminding you that you’re worth more than what you’ll find at the bottom of a bottle. - Myra McEntire

Uplifting you are worth it quotes

Many people mistake their sense of self-worth for pride. For some reason, they believe that anyone who has a decent feeling of self-worth is arrogant and unapproachable. However, your sense of self-worth directly impacts how you interact with others and the world around you. Here is a collection of you are worthy quotes.

You are the only human on the planet who now has the ability to utilize it. - Zig Ziglar

A man in the house is worth two in the street. - Mae West

Know how much you're worth. People always act as if they care more about you than you care about them. - Kanye West

You will be someone's best thing.

You don't find your worth in a man. You find your worth within yourself and then find a man who's worthy of you.

Your self-worth is determined by you. - Beyonce Knowles

Your life will get better when you realize it's better to be alone than chase people who don't care about you.

Flying might not be all plain sailing, but the fun of it is worth the price. - Amelia Earhart

I don't know why we all hang on to something we're better off letting go of. - Meredith Grey

A little knowledge that acts is worth infinitely more than much knowledge that is idle. - Khalil Gibran

Life is ten per cent what you experience and ninety per cent how you respond to it. - Dorothy M. Neddermeyer

One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others. - Lewis Carroll

We are what we believe we are. - C.S. Lewis

Find a heart that will love you at your worst and arms that will hold you at your weakest.

Any person can say that they love you, but only a few will prove it.

Know who you are. Know what you want. Know what you deserve. And don't settle for less. - Tony Gaskins

Know your worth, hold your own power, be you. - Morgan Harper Nichols

Friends are the family you choose. - Jess C. Scott

The language of friendship is not words but meanings. - Henry David Thoreau

There are no shortcuts to any place worth going to. - Beverly Sills

Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. - Woodrow Wilson

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. - Eleanor Roosevelt

Lost causes are the only ones worth fighting for. - Clarence Darrow

Problems worthy of attack prove their worth by fighting back. - Paul Erdos

Sometimes I wish that I could fast forward time to see if it is all worth it in the end.

The moment you feel like you have to prove yourself to someone is the moment to absolutely and utterly well away.

Too easy to get, just as easy to forget. - Mandy Hale

A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval. - Mark Twain

Democracy is worth dying for because it's the most deeply honourable form of government ever devised by man. - Ronald Reagan

Two things you will never have to chase: True friends & true love. - Mandy Hale

If you find yourself constantly trying to prove your worth to someone, you have already forgotten your value.

This life is mine alone. So I have stopped asking people for directions to places they have never been. - Glennon Doyle

With all due respect, I have nothing to prove about my worth to anyone. - Robbie Keana

No one is you, and that is your superpower. - Erica Layne

Not one ounce of my self-worth depends on your acceptance of me. - Quincy Jones

If you want to improve your self-worth, stop giving other people the calculator. - Tim Fargo

Know your worth quotes for her

You should not settle for less than you deserve when you believe in yourself and appreciate yourself for who you are. You believe in your ability and place enough importance on yourself to allow others to take advantage of you. Take a look at some of these knowing your worth quotes to help you feel more confident.

She loves hard because she knows how it feels to be loved so little.

Sweet words are empty without actions, so never surrender yourself to a man who never knows your worth.

You accepted less because you thought a little was better than nothing. Know your worth.

Do not let your happiness depend on something you may lose. - C.S. Lewis

Your beauty overwhelms me, and no words can describe your worth.

The moment you feel like you have to prove your worth to someone is the moment to absolutely and utterly walk away. - Alyala Harris

When you understand that your self-worth is not determined by your net worth, then you'll have financial freedom. - Suze Orman

I know my worth. I have paid dearly for every ounce of it.

It's okay to value someone and give him your all, but be careful not to lose yourself in the process.

I don't care who I lose myself to again; I'm good.

A woman never forgets how a man treated her when she needed his support the most.

Giving is truly better than receiving, but also remember to give something for yourself.

It is hard to wait around for something you know might never happen, but it is harder to give up when you know it is everything you want.

I am not looking for the kind of love that forces me to prove my worth.

You are beautiful, you are worth it, and you are acceptable. Don't ever forget about it.

You can learn how to go your separate way when you learn to know your worth.

A woman is unstoppable after she realizes she deserves better. - Word Forn

If you avoid the conflict to keep the peace, you start a war inside yourself.

Love yourself, be clear on how you want to be treated. Know your worth always. - Maryann Hasnaa

I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful. I know that full well.

Know your worth quotes for him

When you value your life and embrace yourself, you take responsibility for your actions and refuse to be taken for granted by others. You value your time and relationships, and you are aware that you will not accept anything less than what you deserve. Here are some inspirational, know your worth quotes.

Be strong enough to hold on if it's worth it and strong enough to let go if it isn't.

If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing slowly ... very slowly. - Gypsy Rose Lee

We cannot think of being acceptable to others until we have first proven acceptable to ourselves. - Malcolm X

Your value doesn't decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth.

The majority prove their worth by keeping busy. A busy life is the nearest thing to a purposeful life.

Patience is only a virtue when there is something worth waiting for. - Lauren Willig

Your love made it all worth waiting for some like you. - Dean Martin

If it's worth doing, it's worth doing well. - Seth Godin

If you have to prove your worth to them, they are definitely wrong for you. - Sonya Parker

I would like to think you are worth the effort.

Nothing worth having comes easy.

One day someone will walk into your life then you realize love was always worth waiting for.

Details matter; it's worth waiting to get it right. - Steve Jobs

Be a good person but don't waste time proving it.

You feel in control of your life and experience a sense of freedom to be yourself.

Chasing a person doesn’t give you value or build values in you. You earn your value by chasing morality and practicing dignity. - Shannon L. Alder

When you start seeing your worth, you'll find it harder to stay around people who don't.

Self-worth is everything. Without it, life is misery. - Julie Walters

Why is self-worth important?

Self-esteem is important since it has a significant impact on people's choices and decisions. It motivates people by making it more or less likely that they will look after themselves and reach their full potential.

How do I value my worth?

Stop comparing yourself to others and judging your every move as the first step toward self-worth. Recognize the importance of your attitude toward yourself. What you think about yourself, how you talk about yourself, and how you portray yourself create your reality.

How do you let someone know your worth?

For someone to know your worth, you must first determine what you truly desire. Do not allow anyone to take advantage of you. To prevent being taken for granted, prioritize your tasks and don't be too available all of the time.

This collection of know your worth quotes serves as a good reminder of why it is so vital to value yourself. Not only for your happiness but also for how you conduct yourself, the acts you take, and the possibilities you are more inclined to pursue in life.

