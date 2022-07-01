Best white lies party T-shirt ideas that will attract attention

Everyone has stretched some truth at one point or the other. This is called telling a white lie. Normally, people tell harmless lies to avoid hurting other people's feelings. A white lies party is a party where all party attendees must be wearing T-shirts with a white lie on them. It is a fun way to expose those white lies you have all heard and told at some point.

Try the white lies party if you and your friends are looking for a fun theme party. This is a great way to bond and laugh with your friends. You get to know more about them and the little lies they've told before. The white lie shirt ideas gained popularity in 2020 when they went viral on TikTok, and people can't get enough of them.

Best white lies party ideas for T-shirts

A white lies party is not complete without a T-shirt bearing a white lie. White T-shirts work best with black writing. Here are some great white lies that you can try.

I don't need alcohol to have fun!

Never drinking again.

I love working out.

Just kidding!

I had no idea how fast I was going.

Not a troublemaker!

I thought I had already sent that email out.

Of course, I remembered your birthday.

I don't know them.

You did great

Oh, yeah. That makes sense.

Funny white lie shirt ideas

A funny white lie is innocent and funny at the same time. It should not insult anyone or put anyone down. The funniest white lies are great for a white lies party and should make people laugh. Here are some suggestions.

I caught that cold that's going around.

I didn't see that NO PARKING sign.

I didn't even see you there.

That looks great on you.

I couldn't be happier.

I'm not a gold digger.

Your puppy is adorable.

2020 was the best year!

You're hilarious!

Not a troublemaker!

I'm low maintenance!

I'll pay you back tomorrow.

Diet starts tomorrow.

I'm a comedian.

It wasn't me.

I'm better than that.

I'm not single.

That was an accident.

I make $1 million a year.

It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine.

I'll be ready in 5 minutes!

I'm not a psycho.

My phone died.

You make me happy.

I'm cool.

You got jokes.

I'm mentally stable.

I'm going to get with someone tonight.

I know what I'm doing.

I have never pooped.

No, I don't have any questions.

White lie party ideas

You want to hold a white lies party and don't know where to start? Here are some white lie ideas people can use on their interesting T-shirts.

I love being single.

We'll see.

Sorry, I lost it!

I hate attention.

Sorry, I lost it!

It's out of this world!

I'm allergic.

I got a perfect score.

It wasn't my fault.

I save money.

I gotta run.

I have so much to do.

You don't look fat in that dress.

Just one more episode.

Let's hang out soon.

Yes, I asked them.

Hey, I was just about to call you.

Next round is on me.

Good white lies

Are you looking for good white lies for your white lies party? Here are some good white lies on your shirt that will have everyone talking.

I never overdo it.

I have read and agree to the terms and condition

Traffic was horrible.

Oh, yeah, that makes sense.

I'm happy for you.

Of course, I remember you!

I am listening.

Money isn't important.

I'm totally fine.

I must get up early.

I'm waiting till marriage.

I'd rather be sleeping.

My face is not a seat.

I didn't work that closely with them.

Funniest white lie shirts

White lie parties should not be boring. If you have a sense of humour, try these hilarious white lie shirts and let everyone have a good laugh.

Important influencer.

I trust the government.

I'm 100% sober.

I'm never drinking again.

You're really funny.

I eat healthy all the time.

Related to Rihana.

I've never lied.

There's no one like me.

This vodka tastes like I'll be texting you later.

I don't need alcohol to have fun.

Believe it or not, it's my first time.

I'm not looking for a relationship.

I work out all the time.

I barely talk to him.

Best white lie shirts

When attending a white lie party, ensure your white lies shirt has the best caption. Here are some great ideas that will make you stand out.

You are perfect for each other!

I can't come in today; I'm sick.

It wasn't that expensive.

It's my last one.

I've never been here.

It's not you; it's me.

That colour looks great on you.

I blocked them.

I always wear a seatbelt.

I'm almost done.

I love it!

I'm good.

I will get back to you shortly.

It must have gone to my spam folder.

Best white lies examples

Everyone has told a white lie at some point in life. Here are some examples of white lies you may have heard.

I love my job.

Hey, I was just about to call you.

I don't use tinder.

The subway broke down.

I forgot to do that!

I have a lot of hobbies.

I can't wait.

I love long zoom meetings.

I've seen that movie 100 times.

This is brand new.

I can't have plans.

I'm having trouble hearing you.

I promise not to tell.

My phone's been acting up.

I'm good at driving.

White lies party ideas for guys

Guys are very fond of telling white lies, especially to girls. Here are white lies party ideas that guys can relate to.

I never speed.

You're the only one for me.

I'm not talking to anyone else.

You look familiar!

Call you later.

I've never peed in a pool.

Text you when I get there.

Size doesn't matter.

I don't have a hangover.

I won't ghost you.

I was caught in traffic.

I won't break your heart.

I didn't know there was a dress code.

First-time drinker.

I aced those finals.

I've never had a one-night stand.

My wife is always on time.

I dated the prom queen.

I love her cooking.

Your singing is really good.

This is the best party idea ever.

White lie party ideas for girl

Girls tell white lies to avoid hurting other people's feelings. The list below includes some lies girls tell their friends and boys you can find interesting.

I go for guys my own age.

We're just friends.

I promise not to tell.

It was nice to meet you.

I don't know who put that dent in the car.

Ready in 5 minutes!

You're a really good dancer.

My hair is natural.

I'm fine.

I won't text him again.

Have you lost weight?

I really want to date you.

Not a drama queen.

He's not my type.

I love his BBQ.

I woke up like this!

I'm not that kind of girl.

I hate attention.

I'll be there ASAP.

I'm not wearing underwear.

Great white lie ideas worth trying

I am not toxic.

The workout starts tomorrow.

That looks good.

I don't smoke.

I feel sick.

Those jeans don't make your behind look big.

I actually loved her.

I had a great time.

I've already deleted it.

I have plans.

I wish we had met earlier.

Your secret is safe with me.

I don't have a quick temper; I have a quick reaction.

Yes, I'm sober.

Best white lies party decorations

Holding a white lies party is great, especially when your theme matches the concept. Here are some jaw-dropping decorations ideas for your white lies party.

Make it an all-white party theme and have everyone dress in white only.

Use all-white decorations like balloons, drapes and flowers to support the theme

Put some nice clear twinkle lights.

Create a photo booth area with white background.

Ensure there is a camera and a video recorder for people to make memories about the party.

Put up chalkboards in strategic places with famous white lies from celebrities.

Have some quote bubbles as props for taking photos.

Give your guests white retro sunglasses as party favours which is great when playing games.

Have a frame with a group photo where everyone can write a white lie.

What is a white lies game?

At the white lie party, have everyone write down ten things about themselves, five of which are true and five of which are false. Then, they read them out, and everyone else guesses which is the lie and which is true.

What is a white lie theme?

A white lie theme is the dress code for a white lie party. It is mainly a white T-shirt with a white lie written in black.

A white lies party is a great excuse to hang out with friends. They are not only fun but educative as well. Once you see the many white lies people tell, you'll be more careful not to fall for them.

