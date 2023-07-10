Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha recently attended the Trendupp event in a unique ensemble

The Twitter influencer rocked a pantsuit garb featuring a colourful pair of ankara pants and matching bowtie

Regha who shared how he achieved the look which cost him under N6k, sparked reactions

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Although quite popular for dishing out unsolicited advice online, Daniel Regha continues to prove that nobody's opinion matters when it comes to his lifestyle choices.

Photos of Daniel in the ankara look Credit: @DanielRegha

Source: Instagram

The social media critic was among the guests in attendance at the 2023 Trendupp Award show and his choice of outfit has got people talking.

Daniel adorned his slender physique in a pantsuit ensemble featuring a colourful pair of ankara pants with a black shirt underneath a grey jacket.

He accessorised with a bowtie and pocket square matching his pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

Daniel Regha reveals cost of Trendupp Awards outfit

Unfazed by trolling his outfit choice gathered, Regha shared a video of how he achieved his unique look.

In the clip, Regha is seen in a thrift market where he got his black shirt. He revealed that a local tailor put the remaining items of clothing together.

He says the entire look cost less than N6,000.

Check out the video below:

Netizens come for Daniel Regha's outfit

Known for criticising the outfits of celebrities, social media users made sure Regha got a taste of his own medicine.

Check out some comments below:

simplyfora:

"Just needs to wear a wig and paint his nose red for the clown outfit to be complete."

mr.agugua:

"Na Zimbabwe this boy suppose come from."

iamthatemi:

"If na one celebrity dress like this, he will open his dirty mouth and say rubbish."

adefemiii6:

"It’s not even sewing a bow tie with ankara for me, cos people can be creative. Who sewed this for him and called it a bow tie?"

val_eneh:

"This guy should be jailed for doing this to fashion and confidently applauding his rubbish!! Mtcheeew."

miller_mims:

"I honestly thought he was in a costume for clowns till I looked closer..nawa o."

adiaha_ekaowo:

"I love it. All these fashion you people are pursuing, people had to make a fo0l of themselves for the rest to come to agreement with."

phrankleen:

"He knows the social media game and he’s playing it well. It’ll fill his pockets to the brim…. Keep talking about him."

its_yindah:

"Baba Rainbow."

yeahmeah:

"Literally looks like a clown."

teeto__olayeni:

"This guy is living in his own world."

From Rihanna to Uche Ogbodo: The double standard in pregnancy fashion and revealing outfits

The year 2022 witnessed a fashion evolution in maternity style courtesy of Rihanna whose daring pregnancy ensembles earned her praise both on and offline.

In Nigeria, Uche Ogbodo set off to enjoy her third pregnancy in a similar fashion and was met with backlash. Yet, both women chose to embrace their pregnancy bodies in similar styles.

In this feature, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh attempts to delve into the reasons behind this disparity and explore the social and cultural dynamics at play.

Source: Legit.ng