A video of Spyro turning his denim pants into ripped pants has gone viral on social media

According to blogger Tunde Ednut, the Who's Your Guy crooner styles his own looks

The video has gone viral on social media with some people sharing their thoughts about it

In a whirlwind of fashion innovation, a video showcasing Who's Your Guy crooner Spyro transforming his ordinary denim pants into trendy ripped pants has taken the internet by storm.

The video sees him styling his pants

Source: Instagram

As revealed by popular blogger Tunde Ednut, the multi-talented singer takes personal style to new heights by fashioning his own unique looks.

The viral video has become the talk of social media, capturing the attention of countless viewers who eagerly share their thoughts on this daring and creative fashion statement.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts as Spyro styles own look in trending video

spicyempire2021:

"His fashion sense is top notch."

lifewithchidimma:

"In this world , everything is fashion , all you need to do is wear it and squeeze face. Everyone will take you seriously."

a__babygirl_:

"I really love his style but biko my man should not dress like that. I like him dressed in this plain pants, nicely pressed shirt."

queen__esthilo:

"Customers go see the picture of this Jean then begin disturb online vendor."

lizzyiroche:

"Spyro has always wanted to dress like this money came bomb my guy scatter everywhere love his dressing not the once’s wearing suit untop with body hug polo and tight jeans with a timberland shoe."

itz_pels:

"How can a matured man be dressings like a primary 5 who’s going for his end of year party. He sings amazingly well, he should just get himself a good stylist."

youngjohn_22:

"Na who chop belle-full Dey do all this. Who Dey hungry no get joy for all this."

justguysfashion:

"And some1 somewhere has screenshoted the outfit going to market to buy....see behind the scene o."

homeoftastymeals:

"Person dey style himself dey collect millions … good one."

Nancy Isime wins 'Most Stylish Personality' award at recent event, fans agree

In the realm of Nigerian entertainment, the spotlight recently shone brightly on beloved Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime.

The charismatic screen goddess found herself in the center of celebration and admiration as she was honoured at a prestigious event held in Lagos.

With grace and elegance, Isime received the coveted award for 'Eko Most Stylish Personality' at the illustrious Eko Heritage Awards.

