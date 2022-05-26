80+ short Friday jokes, puns and one-liners to welcome the weekend

Friday is everyone's favourite day since it signals the start of the weekend, and all you can think about is relaxing or socializing with your loved ones and pals. Check out some of the best short Friday jokes, puns, and one-liners you can share with your loved ones to welcome the weekend.

Photo: pexels.com, @maksim-romashkin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fridays are the best days of the week since you don't have to worry about the following day. Here are some funny Friday jokes for kids and adults that will brighten your day.

Short Friday jokes and one-liners

Here are some happy Friday jokes and one-liners you can share with your buddies.

Why don't people like jokes about Friday? They're week

Why do shoppers feel like cranberry sauce on Black Friday? They get bruised, battered, and squished into pulp, trying to get to the bargain bin.

Why is Friday a happy day? Because the next day is a sadder day.

What does an employee look forward to on Friday nights? The next Friday night.

How do you make a profit on Black Friday? By completely ignoring the celebration.

What guarantees to ruin your Friday? Learning that it was only a Thursday.

What's the difference between a piano and a fish? You can tune a piano, but you can't tuna fish.

When can Monday feel better than a Friday? It can't.

Why is Friday a happy day? Because the next day is a sadder day.

What’s a burger chef’s favourite day of the week? Fry-day.

When’s the best time to meet Ice Cube and Chris Tucker? Friday

What do you put in your drink on Friday? Ice Cubes

How do you make a blonde laugh on a Sunday morning? Tell her a joke on Friday.

I said "Hi" to a feminist yesterday. The trial is next Friday.

Why do cops love going to Black Friday early? So they can beat the crowd

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Funny Friday jokes

Photo: pexels.com, @besshamiti (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fridays are the best because you know it's the end of the week, so no matter how things go at work or school, you still have the rest of the weekend ahead of you. Here is the good Friday humour to get you started.

What comes after Black Friday? Broke Saturday.

What should have been the name of the sequel of Friday the 13th? Saturday the 14th.

Why do American families crave Black Friday deals? They spent everything on the Thanksgiving Thursday dinner.

What did the nearsighted optometrist say when he was sick? I can't see myself coming in today.

My memory has gotten so bad it has actually caused me to lose my job. I'm still employed. I just can't remember where because it is probably on Friday.

Where can you find a computer on Friday night? At the disc-o.

What did the lazy people do the day after Friday? They Sat

What’s the best soap opera to watch before the weekend? Fridays of Our Lives

What sounds better than a "happy Thursday"? A very "happy Friday" indeed.

What did the Iceberg say to the Romaine on Friday? Lettuce celebrate!

What does Friday smell like? Weekends.

What do you call it when you have to finish your homework on a Friday? A cryday night.

What do you call it when you have a good philosophical conversation with your friends on a Friday afternoon over a fast-food meal? A deep fry-day.

How do you know Arnold Schwartzenegger is waiting in line behind you on Black Friday? Because he jingles all the way.

Friday dad jokes

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday nights are fantastic because you get to spend them with your loved ones, especially your father or father figures in your life. Here are some clean Friday jokes for dads.

Where does a nerdy person spend their Black Friday? Geology museum because they get great shales there.

Why did I come back from the office early? Because it was Friday De somber the 13th.

What should you do when life gives you lemons? Ask for more Friday nights instead.

What is the only thing better than a Friday night? A Monday holiday.

What do you do when Friday is standing outside your bathroom door? You let it sink in.

Why can't you change the decision of a seal saying Fridays are the best? Because it is a seal of approval.

How do you keep the dreams alive on Fridays? By hitting the snooze button.

When can Sunday feel like a Friday? When you have a weekend job.

What is the best Friday of the year for the faithful? The Good Friday.

What do lonely single ladies do on a Friday night? Netflix and Jill.

Why was everybody so worried about Friday? Because it was Fatal Friday.

What would a tired person do if Friday night was a person? Hug it and never let it go.

What do you call people who were born on Friday the 13th? By their names.

Which is the weirdest moment? That 2 second moment between Friday and Monday.

Short Friday jokes of the day

Photo: pexels.com, @kasperphotography (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While beginning your weekend, enjoy some of these short jokes listed below. Share them with your friends and put a smile on their faces.

What did the horse get for Black Friday? A Macintosh.

Which family usually spends the most on Black Friday? The one that learns the least.

What type of pasta is favourable on Friday the 13th? Fettuccini Afraid-o.

What is faster than the Flash? Friday nights.

What goes by slower than a boring movie? Friday afternoon.

What is an egg’s least favourite holiday? Good fry-day.

How does Good Friday end? With a 'y'.

What does God gift to hardworking people? Fridays.

When is the best day to go racing? Fri-Daytona.

What fun activity did the student do after finishing school on Friday? He went home.

Why did the employee leave the office on a Friday morning? Because his boss said, "Have a good day".

What did the executioner say on a Friday evening? It's time to beh*aded back home.

What type of meat do priests eat on Good Friday? Nun.

Friday jokes for the office coworkers

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy every Friday at work, but make it even more enjoyable by sharing these Friday work jokes with your coworkers to get them in the spirit for the weekend.

When do rich people celebrate Black Friday? Every day.

Why do you like Fridays that much? Friday is my second best F-word ever.

Why was the customer unhappy with the vacuum he brought on black Friday sales? It sucked.

Why did I come back from the office early? Because it was Friday De sombre the 13th.

I don't know what the big deal is about Black Friday. All Fridays matter.

Who profits the most on Black Friday? The folks who were smart enough to stay home.

Nice people don’t go to work on Fridays. They make an appearance.

What would an exhausted employee do to Friday if Friday was a person? Grab it and never let go.

What do work-at-home peeps wear on a Casual Friday? Nothing!

What did a worker say to another worker who was not feeling like working on a Friday? Just a few more hours of work left, weekend make it!

Why did the employee worry about his Friday being ruined? Because it was still Monday morning.

What does it mean when you arrived late at work for the fifth time in a week? It means that is a Friday.

Why was the man at the calendar factory cut all the Fridays out? He wanted a day off.

Clean Friday jokes for school kids

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday afternoons can bring out a person's sleepy side, while Friday nights might bring out their most fun side for kids. If you are a student, check out these Friday puns to get your weekend motivated.

Who profits the most on Black Friday? The folks

What do you call a Friday that is not serious about anything in life? Casual Friday.

What do cows do on Friday nights? Go to the mooooooovies.

What did the fruit ask at the end of the work week? Orange you glad it’s Friday?

What did Friday say to Saturday and Sunday when they were about to give up? Weekend do it!

What do Fridays always love to do? They like to reax with Saturdays and Sundays.

Why are Superman's powers useless on Fridays evenings? Because he goes to his weekend mood.

What did the weeks say to the boy when he was really worried about Thursday? Don't worry, Friday is on its way.

How long is Monday from Friday night? Five minutes.

Why did my dad not go to work on Good Friday? Because it was a holy-day.

Why did Friday start going to the gym? He was a weak day.

Why do geologists shop on Friday? For the great weekend shales!

Friday nights are celebrated in a variety of ways. Some people go out to eat and watch movies, others attend parties, while others prefer to spend time indoors. Use any of the above Friday jokes and puns to make your Friday more enjoyable.

READ ALSO: 100+ best paranoia questions for a fun game with your friends

Legit.ng recently published an article on 100+ excellent paranoia questions to make your fun game with your pals interesting. The paranoia game has become famous among friends. This game is played during parties, get-togethers, and other forms of social engagement.

During a party, use paranoia questions to pass the time and get guests to interact more. You can ask them questions to understand them better.

Source: Legit.ng