Telling jokes is one way of getting to meet new people or even the love of your life. One-liners and pick-up lines are an excellent option when you want to shoot your shot; who knows, you might get lucky. Funny cheese jokes are also good when hanging out with friends and family. You can also share them on social media or use them as captions.

They say the best foods are made with cheese, and so are the best jokes. Funny cheese jokes are hilarious, and they will have everyone laughing out loud. Puns and one-liners are also great when you are hanging out with friends.

Funny cheese jokes and puns

There is nothing better than a whole lot of cheese. If you like cheese, here are some jokes and puns to share with your cheese-loving friends.

The biggest problem we face today is that the cheese-based diet we follow just makes us feta and feta.

This might sound cheesy, but I think you're really grating.

Why did the cheddar cheese decide to go to the gym? To get shredded.

Why were mozzarella and feta holding hands? They look gouda together.

What did cheese-lover Lily get for her Jurassic Park-themed birthday party? A gorgonzilla.

What did Daisy's coach ask her to do for her cheese diet? To avoid curds.

What is a cheese's favourite music? R'n brie.

What was little cheese writing in the notebook at night? Dear dairy, it has been a long time since I have written to you.

Why did Rita say when her boyfriend asked about her cheesy jokes about cheese? I want to grow mould with you.

What did one cheese yell at the other? Leave provolone.

What did the cheese say to his boss when he quit? I'm leaving this place! I'm feta up!

Why did the cheese turn down the offer? It sounded too good to be true.

Why can't you eat someone's cheese-covered chips? Because they're not yours.

Funny cheese-related pick-up lines

Quick pick-up lines about cheese will never go out of style if you are having brunch with relatives.

Are you a magician? Because you just cast a spell on me.

What is the favourite phrase of Sherlock Holmes from the world cheese? Emmental, my dear Watson.

I think you are suffering from a lack of Vitamin Me.

What did the security say while throwing out the cheese from the hotel? We don't tolerate this kind of behaviour.

If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I would be holding a galaxy.

You look so familiar. Didn't we take a class together? I could've sworn we had chemistry.

Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me.

Have you been covered in bees recently? I just assumed because you look sweeter than cheese.

What did the ball of mozzarella say as it was getting shredded? I’m falling to pizzas!

Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.

Without you, my heart is like Swiss cheese.

What did teacher cheese say to the student cheeses after the summer holidays? Grilled to see you back.

What did the cheese yell at the other? Leave provolone.

When cheese goes on vacation, where does it stay? At the Stilton.

What did Helen Keller say when she was given a cheese grater? That's the worst book I've ever read.

Cheese jokes for girlfriend

Everyone enjoys a good laugh, and cheese puns might be a fun way to get to know your girlfriend. Below are some examples you can relate to.

I finally figured out why no one finds my cheesy jokes and puns good. They are all laughtose intolerant. Just saying.

What does cheese like to drink? Morbier.

Have you heard about the guy who opened up a store where they only sell Swiss cheese? It’s a whole business strategy.

What hotel does cheese stay at? The stilton.

What kind of cheese like to shoot hoops? A swish cheese!

What cheese do you use to coax a bear out of the woods? Camembert.

I don't know what to do with this pungent Dutch cheese, but if I had to go out on a limb, burger.

What did the cheese say when it looked in the mirror? Halloumi!

How does cheese greet each other on Monday mornings? Have a gouda week!

What do sharks order at Mcdonald's? A quarter flounder with cheese!

What cheese can be used to hide a horse? Mascarpone

Why does it hurt when you drop a piece of cheddar cheese on your toe? It’s extremely sharp!

Why is cheddar considered the most dangerous type of cheese? Because it’s sharp.

What happened when the air conditioning in the cheese factory broke? There was a meltdown.

What do you call a dinosaur made of cheese? Gorgonzilla!

Funny cheese puns for boyfriend

Don't just have a dull day while you are at your boyfriend's place; spice up your day with any of these cheese jokes and one-liners and see how it goes.

What did the piece of Cheddar say to the ghost? I’m Lac-ghost intolerant!

What cheese do you need to be very cautious with? Caerphilly

What does cheese say when it looks in the mirror? Halloumi.

How did the cheese paint his wife? He doubles Gloucester.

What did Mary Poppins call her new cheese business? Dairy Poppins!

Why did the shredded cheddar cheese get mad when the teacher gave him an F on the test? He felt he had been unfairly grated.

Why aren't there a lot of movies about swiss cheese? Because the plot has too many holes.

What do you call cheese that does not belong to you? Nacho cheese.

What surrounds a cheese castle? A moat-mozzarella!

Doctor, doctor! I have gone all crumbly, like a cheese biscuit. You are crackers!

Want to get hypnotised by some cheese, then it’s got to be pasteurised.

Breakups are tough, but you’re definitely cheddared off without her, man.

Do you know why Christmas in cheese land is considered to be the cheesiest time of the year? Because it is the time of the year when cheese-us was born.

How much cheese did the Gordon family buy for the holidays? A Tunworth.

Funny cheese jokes for kids

Kids, like adults, enjoy cheese, especially on pizza or macaroni. Here are some hilarious jokes to tell your kids when you're preparing their favourite food.

Why did cheddar think the cottage cheese went bad? It's curdled.

What did Cheddar say to Gouda? I need to asiago you a question?

Why did the cheese run away? It was afraid to be whipped.

What do you call a cheese factory from the Middle East? Cheeses of Nazareth.

What did Mr Cheese say to the shop assistant when she selected the wrong size dress for his wife? That won't Feta!

What did the queen say when a man threw cheese at her? How dairy!

Why did Lewis Hamilton have too much cheese? Because he won the Grand Brie!

When should you keep an eye on your cheese? When it’s up to no Gouda!

Knock knock?… Who is there?… Boo… Boo Who?… Don’t cry! We have the best cheese jokes.

When shouldn't you believe a word your cheese is saying? When it's too Gouda be true!

Why is cheddar popcorn such a terrible joke?… It’s both corny and cheesy.

What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho Cheese

How do the Welsh eat their cheese? Caerphilly.

Which genre of music appeals to most cheeses? R ‘n’ Brie.

What kind of music does swiss cheese like to listen to? Hole-y music.

What's the cheesiest cheese?

Mozzarella is often regarded as one of the finest cheeses. Fresh mozzarella is usually white, but depending on the animal's diet, it turns a light yellow when seasoned.

What cheese melts creamiest?

Fontina cheese has a buttery, fruity flavour. It has a harder texture, a stronger flavour, and a nuttier texture. This cheese melts quite well. Just keep in mind to take out the rind.

What is in yellow cheese?

Beta carotene is responsible for a cheese's distinctive buttery yellow colour. It is a fat-soluble yellow pigment and antioxidant found in the grass. It dissolves in a cow's fat storage and ends up as fat globules in its milk.

There is nothing as good as having great people around you and great jokes to go with it. Funny cheese jokes always make a good time and will leave you and your friends cracking up. The best pickup lines are also not just hilarious but can make someone fall in love.

