70+ fun and cheesy Minecraft pick up lines for the gamer in your life

If you are trying to get the attention of someone who loves the Minecraft game, then knowing fun and cheesy Minecraft pick up lines will help stir up your conversation. Not only will you get to know each other better, but you will also make your gaming experience fascinating.

Minecraft is, no doubt, an addictive game. It is a favourite for many gamers across the globe. If you are wondering how you can start a conversation with a Minecraft gamer in your life, here are the best Minecraft pick up lines they might find relatable.

Funny Minecraft pick up lines

These pick up lines will make any gamer want to spend more time conversing with you. Use these funny pick up lines highlighted below put a smile on their face.

Irritating slimes? So, where are your slimeballs?

Are you a block of dirt? Because I dig you.

I’ll be your zombie and eat you out.

Are you a chest? Because I've got a lot to put in you.

Do you need some crops? Sorry, no Minecraft bonemeal here.

I’m growing! Thank you, my bonemeal.

Are you a diamond pickaxe? Because I'm harder than obsidian

Wanna have some light? Take some to greet the monsters!

It looks like you are out of this world. So let me guess, are you from the Nether?

If you are good in the Minecraft world, I need your seed!

Are you a lever? Because you turn me on.

I’m waiting for too long, are you ice?

I’m getting wood. You must be a tree farm!

Are you a pig? Because I could put a saddle on you and ride you all night.

Are you a TNT? I'm going to explode!

Tired of waiting. You must be ice.

Are you a bone meal? Because you make my wood grow!

Smooth pick up lines for

If your gamer is someone who loves playing Minecraft and you want to take your relationship to the next level, you should consider using these cheesy, romantic and funny pick up lines.

When I look in your eyes, I see a very kind soul.

Hi, I just wanted to thank you for the gift. (Pause) I’ve been wearing this smile ever since you gave it to me.

If you were a vegetable, you’d be a ‘cute-cumber.’

Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you.

I never believed in love at first sight, but that was before I saw you.

I didn’t know what I wanted in a woman until I saw you.

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

Are you a magician? It’s the strangest thing, but every time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Could you try calling it to see if it works?

Want to go outside and get some fresh air with me? You just took my breath away.

If you were a taser, you’d be set to ‘stun.’

If you were a Transformer, you’d be ‘Optimus Fine.’

Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.

Do you ever get tired from running through my thoughts all night?

I don’t know your name, but I’m sure it’s as beautiful as you are. I’m (your name).

You are astoundingly gorgeous, but I can tell that’s the least interesting thing about you. I’d love to know more.

The sparkle in your eyes is so bright; the sun must be jealous.

One night I looked up at the stars and thought, ‘Wow, how beautiful.’ But now that I’m looking at you, nothing else can compare.

If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I’d still only have five cents.

Cheesy Minecraft pick up lines

You should use cheesy pick-up lines to get the conversation moving swiftly. Check them out below.

Are you a skeleton? You gave me quite a bone there.

I’d like to fertilize your crops with my bonemeal.

Are you a bone meal? Because you make my wood grow!

Hey, are you a health potion? Because my heart’s always been full since I met you.

I always carry a bucket of water when I´m around you because you are so hot you might catch me on fire!

Best Minecraft pick up lines

These pick up lines can be used in most circumstances and still make your gaming experience exciting.

Am I lagging, or did your smile just make time stand still?

Are you a good builder? Want to build a relationship?

You must be an Enderman because you stole my heart.

Are you a hacker? Because you hacked my heart.

Be my Minecraft wolf, and I‘ll give you my bone.

You are so unique; are you a diamond?

Feel like sand because of falling for you.

Be my Enderman and take me away.

Don’t eat my cake! You’re sweet enough already.

You must be gravel. Because I’m falling for you!

Are you a creeper? Because you make my heart explode.

I heard Herobrine lost his eyes looking for you.

How about breeding together?

I would like to water your crop with my bone meal.

My creeper is to explode because of you!

It’s hard to find you. Are you a diamond ore?

Your heart is my favourite diamond.

Do you want me to tame you? Then be my Minecraft dog.

Can we shake hands? I want to tell everyone I shook hands with the girl Herobrine lost his eyes over.

Are you an Enderman? Because I lost my heart, and I'm pretty sure you stole it.

Where’s my bucket of water? You are too hot!

Come to my dirt house; I want to get dirty with you.

I’m ready to be your horse so that you’ll ride me forever.

Oh, you have a saddle? Let me be your pig!

Can you touch my fuel rod?

You must be a lever; I’m turned on!

Wholesome Minecraft pick up lines

They say the best flirty lines in a conversation with a special one are the short and sweet ones. Have a look at the simple, wholesome pick-up lines highlighted below.

I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart.

Your hand looks heavy. Can I hold it for you?

Do you want me to make your bed-rock? I’ll be your professional miner.

Wanna eat my cake, sweetie?

I know why Herobrine lost his eyes. He must be looking for you.

My heart is full. Are you a health potion?

Let’s find our biome.

Do you want to enter the love mode with me?

Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?

Do you have a name, or I can call you mine?

I’m sorry, were you talking to me? [No] Well then, please start.

You’re so cute it’s distracting.

You’ve spelled me! Are you a Witch?

Wanna explore the territory together?

I feel hacked by you!

You remind me of the dragon egg because you are unique.

I want to look at you as if I’m looking at the Enderman.

I’m falling for you, my gravel!

Everything is lagging. Is that you smiling?

My world has lightened up! You are a true glowstone baby.

Like golden apples? Come over to my home.

Would you like to tame me?

Do you know what you have in common with a pressure plate? You turn me on!

Wanna change the spawn location? My house is the solution.

My diamonds are precious as you.

Dirty pick-up lines

Choosing which dirty pick-up line to use for the gamer in your life can be a challenge. Here is a list of some of the dirty pick-up lines to try out.

If I flip a coin, what do you reckon my chances are of getting head?

The word of the day is legs. Let's go back to your place and spread the word.

Your body is a wonderland, and I want to be Alice.

If you don’t want to have kids with me, then why don’t we just practice?

Sit on my lap and tell me the first thing that pops up

You’re like milk; I just wanna make you part of my complete breakfast

Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?

I just checked my schedule, and I can have you pregnant by Christmas

I don’t think I want your babies, but I wouldn’t mind refining my baby-making technique with you

I would tell you a joke about my peepee, but it’s too long

I’d love to see you wearing your birthday suit

Is it hot in here? Or is it just you?

Just to be clear, we’re both heading for the same bed tonight, right?

You must be in the wrong place – the Miss Universe contest is over there

Was that an earthquake, or did you just rock my world?

Hey, I just realized this, but you look a lot like… my next girlfriend

Apart from being sexy, what do you do for a living?

There is something wrong with my cell phone. (What’s wrong with it?) It doesn’t have your number in it

I have had a terrible day, and it always makes me feel better to see a pretty girl smile. So, would you smile for me?

Indeed, Minecraft pick up lines create a lively mood and get the gamer of your life wanting to be around you all day long. You can share the quotes with friends and family for more fun!

