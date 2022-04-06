100+ flirty freaky quotes to send to your significant other

Love is a beautiful feeling, and it is considered magical because once you fall in love with someone, it affects your mental, spiritual and physical state in the most amazing way possible. In this article, you will find the best flirty freaky quotes to send to your significant other to keep the fire burning.

Photo: pexels.com, @andreapiacquadio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending your lover flirty freaky quotes makes them feel loved and valued, and above all, it makes them feel that you are always thinking of them and you miss them. One of the most amazing feelings is knowing that somebody somewhere misses you. Your lover appreciates every time you send them these quotes, whether on Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

Bet freaky quotes for your girlfriend

As a man, sending your girlfriend romantic quotes will significantly impact your relationship. Girls want to feel loved and pampered. Sending your girlfriend a romantic quote will make her smile all day long because she will keep in mind that you love her and think about her. Here are freaky quotes for her that will bring a smile to your girl's face.

I want to kiss you, and not just on the lips.

If we were alone, I would… Smash. Kiss you. Cuddle. Chill. Eat.

Not many people can take my breath away, but you don’t even have to try.

When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew.

So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.

I swear I won't stop until your legs shake and the neighbours know my name.

I might not be great with words, but my day's better when I look at you. That's how I know I love you.

You are adorable, mademoiselle. I study your feet with the microscope and your soul with the telescope.

I can’t pluck up enough courage to tell you how much I admire you. So, I guess I will keep it to myself.

I think of you only twice a day. While I am doing something, and when I am sitting idle.

I talk about you like you put stars in the sky.

I want to be the reason you slightly tilt your phone away from others when you read it.

I just love feeling your body enjoying everything I do.

I want to be that freaky fantasy that is always on your mind.

You make it kinda hard not to stare.

I fall for your smile every single time.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sweet freaky quotes for your boyfriend

Photo: pexels.com, @urielmont (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you spending hours scratching your head trying to think what quotes to send your boyfriend? Making your man feel special and loved shouldn’t be that difficult. Check out the following quotes below:

I want you to be there for me and be my best friend. Make me laugh and make love to me.

I love you, and I don't want to lose you because my life has been better since the day I found you.

I lie on my bed and stare at the ceiling. My thoughts – all about you, give me a lovely feeling.

Making you smile and making you horny are two of my favourite things.

If you bite my lips or kiss my neck, I promise to rip your f*cking clothes off.

I have a huge crush on your mind and heart, but your sexy body is a bonus!

I want to be with you today. Doing nothing but chatting, laughing, hugging, and more.

It feels good to be touched by someone who can see the best and the worst in me, understand my deepest thoughts, and embrace my soul.

My soul made love to your soul long before our bodies met. When I first laid my eyes on you, I recognised you. You held my future in your hands.

Every beauty needs a beast, and every freaky girl needs her gentleman. I've found mine.

Flirty freaky quotes for someone you are dating

Photo: pexels.com, @jasminecarter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are some freaky quotes for your bae to make them smiley all day.

If I had a flower for every time I thought of you … I could walk through my garden forever.

I love everything about you. The only thing, which bothers me, is your clothes. Take it off.

The way you look at me, the way you touch me, the way you tease me drives me crazy.

I can't stop thinking about you. You're at home in your bed, and I am alone in my bed. One of us is in the wrong place.

I am crazy about you! You are in my heart, soul, and inappropriate thoughts.

Butterflies in the stomach? I don’t feel them because when you kiss me, I feel the whole zoo in my body.

When words aren’t enough to tell you how great you’ve been, I remind myself I need to kiss you.

When I want to smile, I know what to do. I just close my eyes and think of you.

Meeting you was worth all my expectations; you have altered my world, and undoubtedly, you have become my life.

I got my eyes on you. You're everything I see; I want your hot love and emotion. Endlessly.

The moment when you can’t stop smiling because the guy you’re falling for did something cute to you.

Romantic freaky quotes for your crush

What is having a crush on someone like? If you have ever had a crush on someone, you will know what it is all about. It is a beautiful feeling because when you see them, you feel great, and you just want to hug and kiss them, but you cannot do that because they sometimes have no idea what you feel for them. What are the best freaky quotes to send your crush? Check below.

Your lips are like honey, and your hugs are warmer than the blanket. Your kisses are like wine; I want to get drunk.

I want to feel your scent, taste, and skin tonight and each night we are together.

Push me against the wall and kiss the hell out of me.

Even if each inch of my body is pressed tightly against your body, I will still tell you to hold me closer.

I fall for your smile every single time.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now.

Get out of my head and fall into my arms instead.

When I am with you, the only place I want to be is closer.

If you kiss my neck, I’m not responsible for what happens next.

I’m in my bed, and you're in your bed. One of us is in the wrong place.

Your clothes would look nice on my bedroom floor.

I’m a hopeless romantic with a dirty mind.

Best freaky quotes for a couple

Photo: pexels.com, @polinatankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending your partner romantic quotes may improve your relationship. It spices up your relationship, and the spark in your partner's eyes will never fade.

You are that one person I just want to do everything nasty to.

Since I met you, no one else has been worth thinking about.

We loved with a love that was more than love.

I may not get to see you as often as I like. I may not get to hold you in my arms all through the night. But deep in my heart, I truly know you're the one I love, and I can't let you go.

Each time I hear your voice, I hear another reason to keep you forever.

My nasty depends on your nasty. If you show me your nasty, we gone be nasty together. If you're corny with it, I'll just wait. I can't bring my nasty out first.

I like teasing you because I love seeing how much you want me.

Sometimes I get turned on just by seeing your name pop up on my phone.

In a room full of art, I would still stare at you.

I'm so in love that my soul gets dizzy every time I look at you.

Feel free to use kisses as a method to shut me up anytime.

To be your friend was all I ever wanted. To be your lover was all I ever dreamed of.

I have been warned about all difficulties I can face in life, except for addiction with blue eyes and a gorgeous smile.

I love the touch of your lips when we kiss. I love the rub of your hips when we rub. I love the warmth of your breath on my neck when we hug.

You’re always in my mind and my lovely, dirty, wonderful thoughts.

I want to do bad things with you.

I'll kiss you in the rain, so you get twice as wet.

My mouth wants to do nothing things to you.

Steamy freaky captions

Below are some sweet and nasty captions for your significant other to make them smile and think of you throughout the day.

Attraction is not an option.

Date a girl who smiles when you choke her.

Every girl has a freaky side, and you just have to find it.

Once you get to know a shy girl, they are funny and little as f.

Hot shower – a regular shower, but with me in it.

I don’t need to flirt. I will seduce you with my awkwardness.

Chemistry is you touching my mind and is setting my body on fire.

When you finally find someone who’s just as freaky in bed as you are.

When love is not madness, it is not love.

Freaky sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you have not settled on a better quote yet, you can try these ones here:

There is nothing the pop world loves more than a way-out freak.

You don’t always get to choose who you fall in love with.

Just because I’m not forever by your side doesn’t mean that’s not precisely where I want to be.

You and I are two hearts, grooving to one beat, and I love our rhythm.

When it's so good, you're shaking.

Some of the best moments in life are those you can't tell anyone about.

The best things in life make you sweaty.

If a man doesn't know how to dance, he doesn't know how to make love.

If you were a tear, I would never cry in fear of losing you.

Take her like it’s the first time and the last time every single time.

Cute freaky Twitter quotes

If you wonder what quotes to share on Twitter consider the ones below.

You don’t even have to ask. The answer is yes!

My heart is all yours. Heck, you can have my a*s too.

If you need a place to stay, my heart is open to you.

The only reason I learned how to flirt is to woo you.

Even if I don’t see you, I will never lose sight of you in my mind.

Kissing your body, feeling your booty and doing nasty things with you is everything I can dream of.

Captivating freaky Instagram quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @ryutarotsukata (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Check below for some nasty quotes you can post on Instagram for your significant other, crush, boyfriend, or spouse.

I am so proud of you and how far you have come. Keep up the great work and soar across the skies. Welcome to the family of horror, pretty boy.

I’m in love with you and all your little things.

Me and you in my bed and freaky stuff.

There’s nothing in the world that I hate doing more than waiting. But if it’s waiting for you, I’ll gladly do it without any complaints.

If you’re staring at me right now, there’s no need to be embarrassed. It just means you’re interested.

Remember that I will always be by your side. Or on top of you. Or under you. It’s your call to make

Take this chance to stare all you want. After all, I won’t be able to catch you looking at me.

How about you come over here? I've got all of your favourites ready. Burgers, fries, smoothies, and me.

There's no way I can handle this delicious meal all on my own. So come, let's eat it together.

My love for you is akin to a fart. It pretty much flows effortlessly.

Why is flirting important in a relationship?

Flirting is crucial in a relationship because it reminds you of what you love about your partner. It also makes your partner feel like you still feel the same way you felt for them during the first time and that nothing has changed.

What is a good caption for a boyfriend?

A good caption for a boyfriend is the one in which, when he reads it, he smiles or tilts his phone away from others as he reads it. And the freaky ones tend to serve that purpose well.

Sending some sweet and nasty quotes to your bae makes them feel your love and reminds them of how special they are to you. It is crucial in a relationship as it makes it spicy. Hopefully, you have found the best freaky quotes to send to your significant other from the lists above.

READ ALSO: 150+ deep love messages for her: Emotional text messages to girlfriend

Legit.ng recently shared an article about 150+ deep love messages to send your girlfriend. Sending your girlfriend messages makes her feel special. It is one of the simplest ways to make your relationship with your girlfriend spicy and stronger.

It is important to send her some messages, whether it is apology messages when you have wronged her or a text to remind her how you feel about her. Read this article to find more about the deep love messages to send her.

Source: Legit.ng