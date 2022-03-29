100+ touching sad quotes about love to heal your broken heart

Relationships are good but keeping them becomes a challenge for many. Some partners are naturally fond of cheating. Instead of holding on to such a relationship, it is always advisable to walk away. Although heartbreaks are painful, you should always find a way to calm yourself down. In case you don't know, sad quotes about love might come in handy in such circumstances.

It is normal to love, but on the other side, love can be hurting, painful and heartbreaking. One of the best ways to heal from sadness and depression whenever you are heartbroken is by reading sad quotes about love that will remind you that you are not the only one experiencing such pain.

Sad quotes about love

It is painful to love someone who does not love you back or cheats on you. When you realise that your love is not reciprocated or appreciated, then you need to value yourself more and let them go. Below is a list of sad quotes about love that will help you heal your broken heart.

The only thing I learned from love is the power it gives someone to crush you.

You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it. - Henny Youngman

Sadness flies away on the wings of time.

A million men can tell a woman she is beautiful, but the only time she’ll listen is when it’s said by the man she loves.

I hate to see the one I love happy with somebody, but I surely hate it more to see the one I love unhappy with me…

It feels like every other part of my body is broken too. - Missy Altijd

The hottest love has the coldest end. -Socrates

People do crazy things when their hearts get broken.

If you never get heartbroken, you'll never learn to love!

No guy is worth your tears, and the ones who are won't make you cry.

So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love. - E.A. Bucchianeri

I’ll be okay, but I can’t be happy right now.

Love doesn’t hurt; loving the wrong person does.

The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever. - Carroll Bryant

I'm doing my best to stay positive because that gets me through the day.

It's hard to find happiness when you feel like you've failed or that you're never going to get what you want.

It's amazing how someone can break your heart, and you can still love them with all the little pieces.

The most difficult aspect of moving on is accepting that the other person already did. - Faraaz Kazi

Sad tweets about love

Sometimes, it takes a quote to make you see things in a different light. Sad love quotes can help you remember that you are not alone in this journey. So many people have been where you are right now.

When I tell you that I’ll miss you, it doesn’t mean I’ll never get over you. It just means I wish I didn’t have to.

The past cannot be changed, forgotten, edited or erased; it can only be accepted.

Love that remains longest in your heart is the one that is not returned.

Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.

I never knew how quickly I would go from someone I loved to someone I used to know.

Love is only a word until someone comes around and gives it meaning.

loved you, and I still do. I don't think anything will change that.

When love is real, it finds a way.

I don't know where I stand with you, nor do I know what

The hardest part is waking up in the morning and remembering what you had been trying so hard to forget last night.

You can't be in control and in love at the same time. Love makes you vulnerable.

Just because I moved on doesn't mean I won't be here if you change your mind.

If you dare to love someone, you must dare to take the risk that the person may leave you.

Sad love quotes for him

I miss you. No, I miss the old you. I miss the old you that cared about me.

Nothing hurts more than realising he meant everything to you, but you meant nothing to him.

He taught me how to love but not how to stop. - Aftab Ahmad

What do you do when the only person who can make you stop crying is the person who made you cry?

You make me feel like a firefly. Trapped in a bell jar, starved for love. - Ayushee Ghoshal

I say I'm over you, yet I still search for quotes that remind me of us.

I don't hate you... I hate what you have done.

It hurts to walk past you every day like we never loved at all.

He was acting like our kiss had broken him, and his reaction was breaking me. - Shannon A. Thompson

The sad thing is, you can still love someone and be wrong for them.

Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable. - Nicholas Sparks

Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in a drought – useless and disappointing.

I don’t miss him; I miss who I thought he was!

Sad quotes about pain in love

Hopefully, the following sad quotes about love and pain will heal your broken soul.

To live in a hallucination of being loved is more painful than rejection. - Vinaya Panicker

Sometimes holding upon is more painful than letting it go. - Sauvik Kundu

I don't defend pain, But I do respect its ability to make us stronger and wiser after it stings. - Micheline Jean Louis

One day you’re going to wake up and notice that you should’ve tried. I was worth the fight.

I knew that the pain I felt now was here to stay. In many forms. Through many nights. - Melita Tessy

Love is knowing that your feet carry you to a painful place, and still go anyway. - Mitta Xinindlu

It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces. - Ella Harper

I was haunted by a painful desire for you, like the thirst of a voyageur in the desert. My feelings burst. Regret panged within me. - Anoir Ou-Chad

You made me feel that you really liked me. And then you just left l, just like it was nothing.

There is one pain, I often feel, which you will never know. It’s caused by the absence of you. - Ashleigh Brilliant

Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it’s better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together.

Your pain is the breaking of the shell that encloses your understanding.

Sometimes, giving all of your love isn't much so save a good soul; it demands a soul as fair payment. - Gurusharan Singh

When you think you're first falling in love, just then you realise you're falling out of love. - David Grayson

Some people are going to leave, but that’s not the end of your story. That’s the end of their part in your story. - Faraaz Kazi

Heart touching sad love quotes

Falling in and out of love is normal, but it can be painful, hurting, and heartbreaking most of the time. These heart-touching, sad love quotes below are a great way to cope with heartbreaks.

You said you would love me forever, who knew forever would end today.

Loving someone who doesn’t love you back is like hugging a cactus; the tighter you hold on, the more it hurts.

You know you love someone when you can’t hate them for breaking your heart.

I want the hurt to stop. I want to fast forward to the happy ending.

A broken heart is what changes people.

You left when I needed you to stay, and still, I loved you all the same.

It’s sad how someone can go from the reason you wake up smiling to the reason you cry yourself to sleep.

You still mean everything to me, but you're not worth the fight anymore.

The only words that truly hurt are the ones that come from the people you most care about.

I'm gonna smile like nothing's wrong, pretend like everything's alright, act like it's all perfect, even though inside it hurts.

There comes a point when it's not that you don't care; you just can't.

Don't grieve. Anything you lose comes around in another form.

Waiting is painful, and forgetting is painful. But not knowing which to do is the worst kind of suffering.

I'll wait for you until either I forget about you or you realise you can't forget about me.

It was very difficult for me to accept the fact that certain individuals may remain in your heart but not in your life.

Painful love quotes for her

When love breaks, all you do is try to live your life by yourself. Even if it is hard and painful, you have to accept the situation and move on. And how will you do it? Sad love quotes for her will help you through the hard times.

You know you're really in love with someone when you would do anything to hold onto that person, even though deep in your heart, you know they have already let you go.

Stuck between ‘ i really want to talk to you "and" I really need to get over you.

Since she left, one thing stayed permanently "Depression."

She is the kind of girl who is always smiling and loves to laugh.

She was a girl who knew how to be happy even when she was sad. And that’s important – you know. - Marilyn Monroe

Love hurts. Some are worth it. That’s not you.

Nights turned out to be nightmares without you.

She was like a broken doll dreaming of a guy with glue.

While she was busy having late night conversations with her new one. His Pillow Carried his tears.

And every time I miss you, I'm gonna remember how much you don’t.

We fell into a well-called love, and only you were able to get out.

Loving you so much has become my identity. Now I don’t even know myself.

I need to talk about it. But I can’t talk about it.

You can no longer see the pain in my eyes. I am now wiser to hide them in my smile.

I don’t know if I love myself enough to get over you.

I still remember everything, and it kills me every time I do.

Short sad quotes about love

When love hurts, it is okay to have your own time in a moment, feel the pain and cry it out. However, at times, sad love quotes can help you deal with the emotions and relief your pain.

Certain people only love at their own convenience.

I wonder if you think of me half as much as I think about you.

Falling in love is awfully simple, but falling out of love is simply awful.

The course of true love never did run smooth - William Shakespeare

I bet you’ll never remember what I will never forget.

Love doesn’t hurt; loving the wrong person does.

Just because someone desires you doesn't mean they value you.

Sometimes I wish I were a little kid again; skinned knees are easier to fix than broken hearts.

You can never love people as much as you can miss them.

You flew off with the wings of my heart and left me flightless. - Terri Guillemets

Tears are words the heart can’t express.

Tears come from the heart and not from the brain. - Leonardo da Vinci

Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable. -Nicholas Sparks

He taught me how to love, but not how to stop.

It hurts to leave a light on for nobody. - Graham Foust

Sad quotes that make you cry out your pain

Sometimes the best way to overcome a heartbreak is by crying out. The sad quotes on love below will inspire you to see life from a different angle. Have a look.

Saying goodbye doesn't mean anything. It's the time we spent together that matters, not how we left it. -Trey Parker

It’s hard to pretend you love someone when you don't, but it's harder to pretend that you don't love someone when you really do.

It's crazy how you can get hurt so bad by the person you never expected it from.

Love is like a puzzle. When you’re in love, all the pieces fit but when your heart gets broken it takes a while to get everything back together.

Since I can't be with you right now I will have to be content just dreaming about when we will be together again. - Susan Polis Schutz

It hurts so much not to have you by my side, not to be around you, not to be with you. You are the pain that I won't give up.

Sometimes the person you love just doesn't understand how much you love them.

The people you care about most in life are taken from you too soon.

The worst feeling is to be ignored once, then twice, then again and again by someone you consider precious. - Betsy Kenton

Behind my smile is everything you’ll never understand.

A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried.

Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart. - José N. Harris

It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.

People cry not because they're weak; It's because they've been strong for too long.

Love can sometimes be magic..but magic can sometimes ..just be an illusion. - Javan

You can never cross the ocean unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore. - Christopher Columbus

Sometimes I wish I was a little girl again because bruised knees heal faster than broken hearts.

I wish I had the guts to walk away and forget about what we had, but I can’t because I know you won’t come after me & that’s what hurts the most.

The saddest thing in the world is loving someone who used to love you.

When you are in love, and you get hurt, it's like a cut…it will heal, but there will always be a scar.

I was playing back a thousand memories baby, thinking about everything we’ve been through.

Sometimes it takes a quote to make you see things in a better way. Hopefully, some of the sad quotes about love listed above will definitely put a smile on your face as you plan to start a new life.

