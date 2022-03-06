If a guy you love stops calling or texting does it mean he does not love you?

There are times in a relationship when a guy suddenly stops calling and texting. There are different reasons why this may happen. In any relationship, issues arise that can make partners go silent on each other for some time.

A man using a mobile phone. Photo: pexels.com, @jimmyjimmy

Source: UGC

Constant communication, messages, and phone conversations are usual between partners; nevertheless, it can get to the point where a guy becomes silent for no reason that the other partner is aware of. There are a variety of reasons why this occurs.

What are some of the reasons why he stopped calling?

What does it mean when a guy stops calling and texting you? When a guy stops calling or messaging, it could indicate various things. His mind may be preoccupied. Here are some of the key reasons why he hasn't returned your call.

Maybe he's dealing with some difficult situations in his life. However, he believes that if he speaks to you, he will not be able to offer you the entire attention you require; therefore, he prefers to remain silent or address the problems on his own.

He may have lost his job and is going through emotional challenges, and he fears telling you.

Maybe his attention has strayed elsewhere. Men need ladies who give them full attention and care about them. If a guy finds someone who gives him more attention and care than you do, he can turn it to the other lady.

He may stop calling or texting because he does not want to make the relationship serious. Some guys date for fun and do not want their current relationship to be so serious because it will reach a time that they will want to move elsewhere.

He may cut his communication because your behaviour and character do not please him.

Maybe he's fed up with calling and messaging all the time. It is accepted that a man's responsibility is to pursue a woman, but a man also wants you to put out the effort. This is to determine whether you are genuinely interested. If you simply expect a guy to call or text you without doing the same, a man's interest in you will dwindle. He stops phoning or texting to see whether you respond with a text or a call.

Maybe he has accomplished his mission over you. He doesn't care anymore. Other guys seduce women for sexual favours, and after that, they have nothing left to offer.

Maybe he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend. He is still thinking about the nice moments he had with his ex, and maybe he is not enjoying them at the moment. He is looking for ways to get back to his ex, and he has no time to text or call you.

Maybe he lost his phone and did not memorize your number overhead. Though this reason may be rare, it can be the reason he has stopped texting or calling you.

Maybe he has seen someone better than you, and he is taking his time to convince her, so he has no time to call or text you.

Maybe you turned down his marriage proposal, and he is receiving pressure from family, friends and relatives for him to get married. He decides to leave you alone and look for a woman elsewhere who is ready for marriage.

He wants to escape stress. Maybe his lack of texting and calling has nothing to do with your relationship, but he has stress in his life that he wants to eliminate.

He wants a breakup. By stopping calling and texting, he tries to make it simpler and clear to you that he wants a breakup.

He wants space. Talking and texting all time may be exhausting; He needs space to focus on his issues. So give him space and wait for him to text you back. Silence can seem like the best course of action.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What to do when he stops calling suddenly

A man using a smartphone while sitting on a sofa. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k

Source: UGC

If your boyfriend stops calling and texting may end up bothering you a lot. If possible, reach out in person to discuss the matter. Men tend to be visual creatures, and sometimes they need to be reminded regularly of how fantastic they are. Below is what to do when he goes silent.

1. Call or text back

He may have gone silent to see whether you care about him by texting or calling back. Call him for a long talk, and this will convince him that you love him and everything will be fine.

2. Be careful about who you complain to

Not all of your friends are happy about your relationship. Others will be happy when they hear that you have issues or break up. Try as much as possible to keep it by yourself and try to solve it between yourselves.

You will be disturbed or angry as a result of this scenario, but try to remain calm. If it becomes difficult for you to keep it to yourself, seek out family members or friends you know you can trust.

3. Avoid writing about it on social media

Don't let this be a public affair; it is between you and him. Avoid tweeting or texting nasty remarks or making vague Facebook and WhatsApp statuses that are obviously about him and the situation.

You may think that this will capture his attention and signal him to call or text you, but this makes you look immature and annoying. This may turn him off completely.

4. Stop yourself from bombarding him with messages

When someone is not responding to you, the worst thing you can do is text now and then. It is the easiest and fastest thing to push someone away. You might come off as needy or creepy if you keep texting and calling him.

5. Know that everyone is compatible

There are myriad reasons someone you are seeing might suddenly stop calling. He may be seeing a few people, and someone else caught his eye. He may be distracted with work, or maybe he is not ready for a serious relationship. The point is that something got in the way of him taking the relationship any further.

6. Ask yourself if you are expecting too much from your boyfriend

You may not know why your boyfriend is texting less. Some men can only focus on one aspect of life at a time, especially when it comes to their careers. If their jobs are in turmoil and they are worried about money, their romantic relationships may take a back seat.

7. Get emotionally and spiritually healthy

Rather than focusing on your relationship or fretting that your lover isn't messaging or contacting you as much as he used to, concentrate on your spiritual and emotional development.

Your relationship will fall into place when you are spiritually grounded. This doesn't mean you'll be happy with this man indefinitely; rather, it means you will be able to handle whatever comes your way with power, joy, and courage.

Empathize with him and say that you understand how difficult it is for him to speak on things that may seem out of control. Tell him that there is more to him that you love beyond whatever the issue is.

Why do guys stop texting and then start again?

Male officer worker using a cellphone on a subway train. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto

Source: UGC

When a guy suddenly stops messaging you, it could simply indicate that he has problems in his life. He may have realized that he has not been giving you the attention you require. As a result, he decides to return to you when he is in a better mood. What might bring him back? Below are some reasons he will start texting or calling you again.

He is really into you, and that scares him. When you hang out with a person you like, you are bound to develop some feelings. However, the mere thought of developing feelings can freak some people out. To them, emotions are like a hand grenade, and they have to avoid pulling out the pin.

He is playing games. If a guy stops texting all of a sudden, you realize it has become a trend; it's a sign that your guy is a player and you are his target. He is trying to manipulate you by texting you when he wants to.

You insulted him, so he became enraged and resolved not to communicate with you; however, now that he has calmed down, he believes it is necessary for him to text you.

He may have compared you to another lady and determined that you are superior to her in terms of character.

Even if he doesn't want to text or talk to you, he may still be in love with you, and his feelings betray him.

Why do guys go away and come back?

Below are some common reasons why a guy may go away and come back to you.

His other option did not work out. Maybe your relationship ended because he was cheating on you. You went separate ways, and now he has come back. It indicates that things did not work out as planned.

Maybe your relationship ended because he was cheating on you. You went separate ways, and now he has come back. It indicates that things did not work out as planned. He is feeling lonely. He may be alone, and he may be thinking of you and decide to talk to you. He may also be missing the nice times you spent together.

He may be alone, and he may be thinking of you and decide to talk to you. He may also be missing the nice times you spent together. He feels guilty for how he treated you. If your ex has come back months later, he might not try to get you back but instead, apologize and take responsibility for his behaviour.

If your ex has come back months later, he might not try to get you back but instead, apologize and take responsibility for his behaviour. He misses you . Maybe he saw something that reminded him of you, or he's just been reflecting on things recently.

. Maybe he saw something that reminded him of you, or he's just been reflecting on things recently. He spent time working on himself . He might have taken the time apart to focus on himself, reflect on his behaviour in the relationship, and really drill down into making some healthier lifestyle choices.

. He might have taken the time apart to focus on himself, reflect on his behaviour in the relationship, and really drill down into making some healthier lifestyle choices. He is confused about the breakup. He might want to talk to you about what happened and why so that he can put it all to bed and move on.

Guys go through many emotional ups and downs, and it doesn't mean that every guy who goes silent doesn't care about his girlfriend. All you need to do is talk to him or give him space.

READ ALSO: 50+ insightful sayings and quotes about not valuing what you have

Legit.ng has published an article with 50+ insightful quotes and sayings about not appreciating what you have. The majority of individuals do not appreciate their possessions until they lose them. It could be that they are overly fixated on what they desire or just cannot be satisfied with what they have.

When you appreciate what you have when you have it, you cultivate a grateful heart, which helps you remain calm and patient for more than life has to offer. Sometimes you don't realize how valuable something is until you have a moment of self-reflection and consider what you have as well as how life would be if you didn't have it.

Source: Legit.ng