A rare video of Davido's compound in Nigeria surfaced online just days after the singer celebrated his 34th birthday

The footage showed a stunning lineup of luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis, a BRABUS, Rolls-Royces, and Maybachs

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some insisting Burna Boy's car collection still has the edge

A rare look inside Davido's compound in Nigeria has got fans talking, with the footage going viral on Instagram on Tuesday, November, 24, 2026, just days after the Afrobeats star marked his 34th birthday.

The clip, which has been making the rounds online, offers a sweeping view of a residential driveway packed with high-end vehicles.

Davido got fans talking with the collection of cars he has in his garage. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The collection includes at least two Lamborghinis, two Maybachs, two Rolls-Royces, a Hilux, a heavy-duty BRABUS SUV, and more.

Almost every car in the lineup is white, save for the purple-chrome BRABUS and a gold Lamborghini that immediately catch the eye.

Davido's car collection stuns fans

The sheer scale of what is on display in the Instagram video left many commenters genuinely stunned, with one fan doing a quick count and noting that the cars visible in the video alone represent extraordinary wealth.

The number s of cars that Davido has in his house in Nigeria has surfaced online, with fans sharing their takes on it. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

@joshua_rozey broke it down:

"2 lambo, 2 maybach, 2 Rolls-Royce, one heavy brabus and that's not even all his cars, omooooo real life GTA"

@thebiigsal added some financial perspective, writing:

"The only regular car for here nah Hilux and nah like 100m o"

"Burna Boy Collection Is Crazier Than This"

Not everyone was ready to hand Davido the crown, though. The video quickly sparked a comparison debate online, with some fans pointing to fellow Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy as having a stronger garage.

Here is the Instagram video of Davido's car collection:

What fans said about Davido's garage

@king_henry__iii weighed in:

"Love David but Burna Boy's collection is crazier for now, maybe when the venuums come through then yeah."

Others simply let the visuals speak for themselves.

@jose_pheen wrote:

"I think we can agree he's got a collection"

@officialbig_dreams added:

"You can tell man has good taste in everything"

@charliesa387 kept it simple with:

"God make me like this AMEN"

Meanwhile, @chikadibiaanamadike brought some relatable humour to the thread: "Me and my Corolla every day."

Prophet Abel Boma shares prophecy about Davido's Grammy

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma stirred conversations after delivering a prophecy on November 19, 2026, claiming that Afrobeats star Davido would win a Grammy Award in 2027.

He also warned of alleged threats to the singer's life, urging his congregants to pray for his protection.

Boma further revealed a personal connection with Davido, recalling how the singer gifted him a phone when he was a young DJ.

Source: Legit.ng